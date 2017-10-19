Global Adult Diapers Market Size to Surpass USD 14,592.72 Million by 2021: Zion Market Research

Sarasota, FL, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Adult Diapers Market (Pad Type, Pants Type, and Flat Type Adult Diapers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2015 – 2021”. According to the report, global adult diapers market was valued at USD 9,246.36 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 14,592.72 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% between 2016 and 2021. In terms of volume, the global adult diapers market stood at 17,689.3 million units in 2015.

An adult diaper is a disposable diaper consist of an absorbent inserted in between two non-woven fabric structure. This helps in avoiding the leakage, maintain the body fluid level and improve comfort. Fluff pulp, polypropylene polymer, film, polypropylene fiber, polyester fiber, biocomponent fiber, rayon/fiber, cotton and other are some of the raw materials used in adult diapers. Diapers can be used by adults with various conditions, such as severe diarrhea, dementia, incontinence or mobility impairment.

Browse through2 29 Market Tables and 26 Figures spread through 90 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Adult Diapers Market (Pad Type, Pants Type, and Flat Type Adult Diapers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2021”.

Request Free Sample copy of Global Adult Diapers Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/adult-diapers-market

Growing aging population, urbanization and increased awareness of treatment methods for urinary incontinence are expected to be the major drivers for the global adult diaper market. Aging population, economic affluence and improvement of the healthcare sector are expected to support the adult diaper market growth in the near future. However, volatility in prices of raw material may curb the demand for adult diaper within the forecast period. Also, ever increasing demand for the new products which includes body fit, skin friendly, superior absorption, stretchable, stylish and odor free is expected to grow new opportunities in the adult diaper market.

The adult diaper market is segmented on the basis of different products including pad type adult diapers, pants-type adult diapers, flat type adult diapers and others. Pad type adult diapers accounted for the majority share of the global adult diaper market in 2015 accounted for around 48.01% share of the overall market in terms of revenue.

Browse the full “Adult Diapers Market (Pad Type, Pants Type, and Flat Type Adult Diapers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2021” report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/adult-diapers-market

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the adult diapers market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific also expected to show moderate growth in the years to come. Developing countries are anticipated to experience the largest growth owing to changing lifestyle and rising population. China followed by India, has the biggest population of senior citizens and is also anticipated to demonstrate the fastest growth in the next few years.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/adult-diapers-market

In the past couple years, baby diaper market giants, Kimberly-Clark KMB and Procter & Gamble have introduced novel products and marketing intended at non-senior adults with bladder leakage. First quality enterprises, inc., Daio paper, Covidien, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark, Hengan Group, Medline Industries, Unicharm, Nippon Paper Industries, Ontex International, and DSG international, are some of the key participants in the adult diaper market.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/387

The report segments the global adult diapers market as:

Adult Diapers Market: Product Segment Analysis

Pad Type

Pants Type

Flat Type

Adult Diapers Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Herbal Supplement Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/herbal-supplement-market

Hand Dryer Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hand-dryer-market

Car Accessories Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/car-accessories-market

Baby Diapers Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/baby-diapers-market

Personal Protective Equipment Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/personal-protective-equipment-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

CONTACT: Contact Us: Joel John 4283, Express Lane, Suite 634-143, Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States Tel: +49-322 210 92714 USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651 Email: [email protected] Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com