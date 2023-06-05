[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 18.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 24.50 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 81.17 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 18.2% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Denso, Aptiv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen, Valeo, NVIDIA, Intel, Microsemi Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Hella, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, Hitachi Automotive, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size, Trends and Insights By System Type (Intelligent Park Assist (IPA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Road Sign Recognition (RSR), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Night Vision System (NVS), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Front Light (AFL), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Cross Traffic Alert (CTA), Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Others), By Sensor Type (Image Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, LiDAR, Radar Sensors, Infrared (IR) Sensors, Laser Sensors), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck, Bus), By Level of Autonomy (L1, L2, L3, L4, L5), By Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 18.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 24.50Billion in 2023 and expected to reach a value of around USD 81.17 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ADAS Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors. The increasing focus on safety and rising demand for luxury vehicles are driving the demand for ADAS systems. Consumers are willing to pay for advanced safety features that provide enhanced protection and peace of mind. Additionally, governments around the world are mandating the use of advanced safety features in vehicles to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on the roads.

Another key growth driver for the ADAS market is the development of autonomous driving technology. ADAS systems are a crucial component of autonomous vehicles, and as technology advances, the demand for ADAS systems is expected to increase significantly.

Furthermore, the growing trend of electrification in the automotive industry is expected to drive the adoption of ADAS systems. As electric vehicles become more mainstream, the need for advanced safety features to protect their battery systems and ensure their safe operation will increase.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details
Market Size in 2022 USD 18.2 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 81.17 Billion
Market Size in 2023 USD 24.50 Billion
CAGR Growth Rate 18.2% CAGR
Base Year 2022
Forecast Period 2023-2032
Key Segment By Solution Type, Component Type, Vehicle Type, and Region
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ADAS Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy, and the automotive industry is no exception. The ADAS market has also been impacted by the pandemic. During the initial phase of the pandemic, the market experienced a decline in demand due to the halt in production and supply chain disruptions. However, with the easing of restrictions and resumption of production, the market has gradually recovered.

The pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of ADAS technology in vehicles, as it helps in maintaining social distancing and reduces the need for human intervention while driving. The trend of contactless technology has also boosted the demand for ADAS systems. Additionally, governments across the world are implementing stringent regulations and guidelines to ensure road safety, which has further increased the demand for ADAS systems.

The adoption of ADAS technology is expected to increase in the coming years as consumers become more aware of the benefits of these systems in terms of safety and convenience. In general, while the COVID-19 pandemic initially impacted the ADAS market , it has also accelerated its adoption in the long run due to changing consumer preferences and government regulations.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market – Regional Analysis

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market is segmented into several regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2023, accounting for a significant share of the overall market. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for luxury vehicles and high-end technologies in the automotive industry. The presence of key players such as General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and Tesla Inc. is also driving the growth of the ADAS market in this region.

Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the ADAS market over the forecast period. The European Union has introduced several regulations mandating the integration of several types of ADAS in passenger vehicles to improve road safety standards. The presence of leading automotive companies such as BMW, Volkswagen, and Daimler AG is also driving the growth of the market in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the ADAS market, owing to the growing demand for passenger cars in developing countries such as China and India. The rising awareness of road safety and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies are driving the growth of the market in this region.

The Middle East & Africa and South America regions are expected to witness steady growth in the ADAS market over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for safety features in the automotive industry. The growing investment by leading automotive manufacturers in these regions is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Browse the full "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size, Trends and Insights By System Type (Intelligent Park Assist (IPA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Road Sign Recognition (RSR), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Night Vision System (NVS), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Front Light (AFL), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Cross Traffic Alert (CTA), Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Others), By Sensor Type (Image Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, LiDAR, Radar Sensors, Infrared (IR) Sensors, Laser Sensors), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck, Bus), By Level of Autonomy (L1, L2, L3, L4, L5), By Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"





List of the prominent players in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ADAS Market:

Denso

Aptiv

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Magna International

Veoneer

Hyundai Mobis

ZF Friedrichshafen

Valeo

NVIDIA

Intel

Microsemi Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Hella

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies AG

Hitachi Automotive

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Others

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ADAS Market is segmented as follows:

By System Type

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Others

By Sensor Type

Image Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

LiDAR

Radar Sensors

Infrared (IR) Sensors

Laser Sensors

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus

By Level of Autonomy

L1

L2

L3

L4

L5

By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

