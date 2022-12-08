The global advanced energy storage industry is driven by an increase in demand for effective and innovative energy storage technologies

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global Advanced Energy Storage Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2021 and 2031 and reach more than US$ 2.08 Bn by the end of 2031.

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Advanced Energy Storage Market scenario. As per TMR analysts, leading companies in the Advanced Energy Storage Market are emphasizing the inclusion of renewable energy sources in energy generation policies to meet the rising demand for electricity. Additionally, the market is anticipated to experience lucrative growth due to the relaxation of energy storage-related taxes and government regulations in developing countries.

Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market: Key Drivers

The rise in awareness about the negative environmental effects of CO2 emissions and greenhouse gases across the world has increased interest in renewable energy sources. This trend is anticipated to propel the global advanced energy storage systems market during the forecast period. Concurrently, government bodies are revising their energy generation and consumption policies. Measures taken by key market players to accommodate a substantial portion of their energy generated from renewable sources have created significant opportunities in the Advanced Energy Storage Market.

The global Advanced Energy Storage Market is driven by an increase in government initiatives to promote the usage of energy derived from renewable sources. Growing concerns about energy waste and ongoing efforts to promote a higher level of energy conservation are expected to augment the global advanced energy storage systems market.

An increase in demand for the modernization and advancement of electrical grids is expected to create opportunities for market participants and stakeholders in the Advanced Energy Storage Market.

Key Drivers of the Advanced Energy Storage Market

An increase in private and public investment in renewable energy generation and decreasing CAPEX prove to be driving factors for global Advanced Energy Storage Market growth.

The growth of the microgrid and on-grid energy distribution sector is propelling the global advanced energy storage industry. Microgrid and on-grid energy distribution infrastructure have expanded rapidly across the globe. Consequently, the lenient regulatory constraints pertaining to energy storage have fueled the expansion of the electrochemical (battery) energy storage segment. This, in turn, is likely to bolster the global advanced battery storage market.

The pumped hydro storage market is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period owing to a rise in consumer preference for economical energy storage. Lithium-ion batteries are used to power laptops and mobile devices due to the growing emphasis on renewable energy. These batteries represent an affordable energy storage option. Thus, the advanced energy storage systems market is expected to witness exponential growth in the near future.

Advanced Energy Storage Market: Regional Assessment

Asia Pacific has witnessed the highest demand for advanced energy storage systems due to significant developments in the power distribution infrastructure. The increased emphasis on renewable energy and low-cost energy storage options in North America and Europe has created lucrative growth opportunities in the global market between 2021 and 2031.

Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market: Key Players

Leading players in the global market are:

Green Charge Networks LLC

S&C Electric Company

EOS Energy Storage

Beacon Power LLC

EDF Renewables

Lyondell

AES Corporation

Basell Industries N.V.

Schneider Electric

Maxwell Corporation

INEOS Group AG

SAFT S.A.

NEC Corporation

Dynapower Company LLC.

Advanced Energy Storage Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Pumped Hydro

Battery Storage

Flywheel Storage

Thermal Storage

Others

By Application

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Micro Grid

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

