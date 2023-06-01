Growth in the volume of wastewater owing to the increase in urban population is driving the advanced materials market for water and wastewater treatment
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Advanced Materials Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment stood at US$ 39.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Rise in demand for clean water for various everyday activities is fueling the advanced materials market for water and wastewater treatment. Advanced materials for water and wastewater treatment are used in commercial, municipal, and industrial applications for decontaminating water.
Availability of various advanced materials has been instrumental in improving the efficiency and performance of water and wastewater treatment processes. These include membranes, activated carbon, and ion exchange. Membranes are the most widely used advanced materials in water and wastewater treatment processes.
Market Scope:
|Market Revenue
|USD 39.1 Bn
|Estimated Value
|USD 61.7 Bn
|Growth Rate – CAGR
|5.2%
|Forecast Period
|2023 – 2031
|No. of Pages
|285 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Type, Application
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America
Key Findings of Study
- Stringent Environmental Regulations Boosting Demand – Governments and regulatory agencies are implementing stringent regulations to monitor water quality and the permissible degree of contaminants in wastewater that is discharged into water bodies. This entails use of advanced materials to meet these requirements and adhere to compliances in the water and wastewater treatment sector.
For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has framed regulations for the permissible degree of contaminants that can be discharged into water bodies. Likewise, the Government of China has framed stringent laws for the treatment of wastewater in industries and launched a nationwide campaign to address water pollution. Therefore, implementation of such regulations is anticipated to trigger market development in the near future.
- Investment in R&D for Advanced Materials for Water and Wastewater Treatment – Significant investment from key vendors in the R&D of new and improved products is likely to boost the market size. Key vendors are adopting next-gen technologies such as nanotechnology to create advanced membranes with improved screening and flexibility. These advanced materials are more affordable and effective than predecessor products.
Nanotubes of graphite and carbon display the potential for the removal of pollutants from water due to their outstanding physical and chemical properties. These nanotubes are primarily cylindrical structures composed of carbon atoms, with length that can range from a few nanometers to several micrometers, and a diameter of a few nanometers.
Superior physical and chemical properties of advanced composite materials, such as activated carbon composites, are boosting market expansion. Other composite materials, such as polymeric and ceramic composites, also display enormous potential for water treatment due to their exceptional durability, strength, and fouling resistance attributes.
- High Demand for Membranes – In terms of type, the membrane segment is anticipated to dominate the advanced materials market for water and wastewater treatment during the forecast period. Membranes are extremely thin semi-permeable screens that prevent pollutants and impurities from passing through. They are used in various processes such as nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, and ultrafiltration.
A key property of membranes to remove micropollutants accounts for their wide usage in reverse osmosis. Moreover, the membrane technology is increasingly being used in wastewater treatment processes in municipal corporations and various industries, due to its high efficiency
Growth Drivers
- Implementation of stringent environmental regulations to reduce pollution in water bodies, is fueling the advanced materials market for water and wastewater treatment
- Growth in R&D activities for various advanced materials for commercial, municipal, and industrial applications is triggering market development
Regional Landscape
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold significant market share during the forecast period. Increase in government regulations for water and wastewater treatment, especially in emerging economies, is driving market size in the region.
- The advanced materials market for water and wastewater treatment in Europe is anticipated to expand at a significant pace in the next few years. Enactment of stringent government regulations for water and wastewater treatment is driving market growth in the region.
Competitive Analysis
The competition landscape in the advanced materials market for water and wastewater treatment is highly consolidated, with a handful of large-scale vendors holding the majority of the market share. Most large companies are investing significantly in comprehensive research and development activities to create environment-friendly products.
Prominent players in the advanced materials for water and wastewater treatment include
- Dow,
- BASF SE,
- Ashland Hercules,
- KSB Corporation,
- Kirloskar Ebara,
- KITZ Group,
- DuPont,
- Emerson,
- GE Tech,
- Grundfos,
- Pentair, and Dresser Utility Solutions.
The global advanced materials market for water and wastewater treatment is segmented as follows:
Global Advanced Materials Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment, by Type
- Membrane
- Activated Carbon
- Ion Exchange Resins
- Others
Global Advanced Materials Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment, by Application
- Municipal
- Industrial
- Commercial
Global Advanced Materials Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
