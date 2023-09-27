Global Air Oil Separator Market Analysis and Review by Application (Oil Lubricated Compressors, Oil Lubricated Vacuum Pumps)

New York, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global air oil separator market is expected to grow from USD 1.93 billion in 2023 to USD 3.21 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for air oil separators in the automotive, industrial, and power generation industries.

Introduction

The global air oil separator market is a critical component of various industrial processes and machinery. These separators play a pivotal role in the efficient functioning of compressors and engines by removing oil and contaminants from compressed air systems.

This comprehensive research report provides a detailed analysis of the global air oil separator market, exploring its market dynamics, growth drivers, challenges, and future outlook.

Market Overview

Air oil separators are essential devices that ensure the purity and efficiency of compressed air systems and internal combustion engines. They function by separating oil and other contaminants from the compressed air, ensuring that only clean air enters the machinery or process.

These separators find extensive applications across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and oil and gas.

Market Dynamics

Several key dynamics influence the global air oil separator market:

Industrial Growth : The expanding industrial sector, particularly in emerging economies, drives the demand for air oil separators to maintain efficient compressed air systems.

: The expanding industrial sector, particularly in emerging economies, drives the demand for air oil separators to maintain efficient compressed air systems. Automotive and Aerospace : The automotive and aerospace industries rely heavily on air oil separators to maintain the performance of engines and hydraulic systems.

: The automotive and aerospace industries rely heavily on air oil separators to maintain the performance of engines and hydraulic systems. Environmental Regulations : Stringent environmental regulations require industries to control emissions, making efficient air oil separators indispensable.

: Stringent environmental regulations require industries to control emissions, making efficient air oil separators indispensable. Energy Efficiency: Energy-conscious industries invest in air oil separators to reduce energy consumption and operational costs.

Key Trends

Increasing demand for air oil separators in the automotive, industrial, and power generation industries

Growing awareness of the importance of air oil separators in maintaining air quality

Development of new and innovative air oil separator technologies

Stringent government regulations on air emissions

Competitive Landscape

The global air oil separator market is highly competitive, with a number of major players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include:

Ingersoll Rand Inc

MANN+HUMMEL

Chicago Pneumatic

T.G. Filter S.R.L

Sofin Industrial Filters S.R.L.

FAI FILTRI S.R.L.

SOTRAS S.R.L.

KELTEC Technolab

PSI Global Ltd. And many more

The global air oil separator market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for air oil separators in the automotive, industrial, and power generation industries. The market is expected to witness a number of new product launches and mergers and acquisitions in the coming years.

Recent Developments

Here are some recent developments of companies in the global air oil separator market:

Year: 2023

Donaldson Company, Inc. announced the launch of its new line of high-performance air oil separators for rotary screw compressors. The new separators are designed to remove oil aerosols and other contaminants from compressed air, helping to protect downstream equipment and improve air quality.

announced the launch of its new line of high-performance air oil separators for rotary screw compressors. The new separators are designed to remove oil aerosols and other contaminants from compressed air, helping to protect downstream equipment and improve air quality. MANN+HUMMEL acquired Hengstler, a leading manufacturer of air oil separators and other filtration products. The acquisition expands MANN+HUMMEL’s product portfolio and strengthens its position in the global air oil separator market.

Year: 2022

Parker Hannifin Corporation announced the launch of its new line of air oil separators for use in electric vehicles. The new separators are designed to remove oil aerosols and other contaminants from the compressed air used to cool the electric vehicle’s battery and powertrain.

announced the launch of its new line of air oil separators for use in electric vehicles. The new separators are designed to remove oil aerosols and other contaminants from the compressed air used to cool the electric vehicle’s battery and powertrain. Eaton Corporation acquired Vortox, a leading manufacturer of air oil separators for the industrial sector. The acquisition expands Eaton’s filtration portfolio and strengthens its position in the global air oil separator market.

Market Segmentation

The global air oil separator market is segmented by type, compressor type, end-user, and region.

By Type – Coalescing, Centrifugal, Mechanical, Others

Coalescing air oil separators are the most common type of air oil separator, accounting for the largest share of the global market. This is due to their high efficiency and affordability.

By Compressor Type – Rotary Screw Compressors, Vane Compressors, Piston Compressors, Others

Rotary screw compressors are the most common type of compressor used in industrial and automotive applications. As a result, rotary screw compressor air oil separators account for the largest share of the global market.

By End-User – Automotive, Industrial, Power Generation, Others

The automotive industry is the largest end-user of air oil separators, followed by the industrial and power generation industries. The automotive industry is expected to remain the largest end-user during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for air oil separators in gasoline and diesel engines.

By Region – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is the largest market for air oil separators, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of the automotive and industrial sectors in the region.

