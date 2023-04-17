Increasing Popularity of Rare Flavors in Beverages Driving Sales of Alcopops

Rockville , April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to data released by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global alcopop market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 8.1 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

Alcopops are Ready to Drink (RTD) beverages that are available in pre-mixed forms containing different flavored spirits and can be consumed directly. Lesser content of alcohol in alcopops as compared to conventional alcoholic beverages is a key factor driving their consumption.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8501

Increasing per capita disposable income of people around the world is predicted to have a direct impact on the expenditure capacity of individuals. They are spending at a noticeable rate in different lifestyle products, including beverages and food at restaurants & cafés. Increasing inclination for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that impart refreshing and unique flavors are expected to bolster the demand for alcopops around the world.

High concentration on R&D activities has resulted in fortifications and innovations in numerous spirit varieties, which is predicted to support in generating lucrative opportunities for market players. Rising population of young people and their inclination towards a wide variety of premium beverages is projected to stimulate the demand for alcopops over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide demand for alcopops is estimated at US$ 4.5 billion in 2023.

The global alcopop market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

The global industry is expected to reach US$ 8.1 billion by the end of 2033.

Europe held more than 35% share of global market revenue in 2022.

Sales of vodka-based alcopops are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033.

“Rising popularity of alcopops is attributed to the global availability and traction for different flavors. Moreover, increasing popularity of some unique flavors in alcoholic beverages is contributing to the rising share of alcopops in the liquor industry,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Popularity of Alcopops Among Teenagers

In recent years, there is a noteworthy increase in the population of young people. They are inclined to consume premium alcoholic beverages, which are estimated to open up new opportunities for players. Alcopops are sweetened drinks, which are receiving enormous popularity, especially among teenagers worldwide. Youngsters are consuming alcopops due to two main reasons:

Alcopops do not taste like alcohol but rather have a sugary-sweet and fruity taste. Alcopops are made more palatable to new drinkers due to their ability to conceal the bitter taste of alcohol.

Alcopops are available in attractive packaging with colorful and bright labels, which make them appear more attractive to young consumers.

Awareness about Danger Caused Due to Excessive Consumption of Alcopops and Implementation of Stringent Regulations

Alcopops are not entirely safer compared to other alcoholic beverages. Excessive consumption of alcopops can have fatal results. Even, habitual drinking of alcopops can result in life-changing consequences.

Over the years, excessive consumption of alcopops has increased concerns among healthcare professionals, parents, and government agencies. The attractive advertisement manners in which it seems to be promoted as an underage drink is one of the key factors to stimulate sales of alcopops. Therefore, an increase in the consumption of alcopops is expected which can adversely impact individuals’ health.

Respective governing bodies around the world have imposed certain regulations against the consumption of alcoholic beverages. These regulations are predicted to restrict growth opportunities in the target industry.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8501

Recent Development:

Diageo, in April 2021, launched a new ready-to-drink Gordon’s can. This drink comes with a 0.0% alcohol-free spirit, which is blended with a tonic and is good for an on-the-go summer occasion. It is accessible in the United Kingdom and came after the introduction of the alcohol-free substitute, Gordon’s in December.

Key Industry Players

Key suppliers of alcopops operating around the world include Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Halewood International Limited, Suntory Holdings Limited, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co., United Brands Company, Inc., Bass Brewery, Pabst Brewing Company, and Molson Coors Brewing Company.

Segmentation of Alcopop Industry Research Report

By Base Type : Beer Whiskey Rum Vodka Others

By Packaging Type : Bottles Cans Others

By Distribution Channel : Store-based Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Non-store-based

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Buy this Premium Research Report (170 Pages PDF, Charts, Tables & Figures):

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8501

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the alcopop market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on base type (beer, whiskey, vodka, rum, others), packaging type (bottles, cans, others), and distribution channel (store-based, non-store-based), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Specialty Beer Market Outlook: Expanding at a high-value CAGR of 11%, the global specialty beer market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 17 billion in 2023 to US$ 48 billion by the end of 2033.

Craft Beer Market Growth Outlook: The market for craft beer was predicted to be worth US$ 76.3 billion in 2020 and US$ 81.64 billion in 2021. During the projected period of 2022–2032, the market is expected to see a consistent Growth rate of 6.9%. This market is predicted to have a global valuation of US$ 174.68 billion by the end of 2032.

Low-alcohol Beverages Market Share: The global low-alcohol beverages market is set to be valued at US$ 800 million in 2023. Further, worldwide sales of beverages with low alcohol content are estimated to reach a value of US$ 1.2 billion by 2033-end, increasing at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email: shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube