Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market to 2023: New Therapies is Expected to Drive Growth in the Market

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market 2019-2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The allergic rhinitis drugs market will register a CAGR of close to 4% by 2023.
The rise in R&D of new therapies is expected to drive growth in the market. There has been an increase in the prevalence of allergic diseases globally. If these diseases are not managed at an early stage, allergic diseases such as rhinitis can increase the risk of asthma in patients. Several organizations are trying to understand the pathogenesis of these diseases.
Market Overview
Increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis
The increase in the prevalence of allergic rhinitis is expected to increase the pool of patients as well as the consumption of medicine. This worldwide increase in the incidence of allergic rhinitis is likely to drive growth of the allergic rhinitis drugs market.
Competition from generics
The increase in competition from generics is expected to adversely affect the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Sanofi and Stallergenes Greer, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in the prevalence of allergic rhinitis and the rise in R&D of new therapies, will provide considerable growth opportunities to allergic rhinitis drugs manufactures.
ALK-Abell, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Sanofi, and Stallergenes Greer are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Antihistamines
- Intranasal corticosteroids
- Immunotherapies
- Others
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Market trends
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALK-Abell
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck
- Sanofi
- Stallergenes Greer
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9f9rrx/global_allergic?w=12
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
