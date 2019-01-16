Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market to 2023: New Therapies is Expected to Drive Growth in the Market

Breaking News
Dublin, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The "Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The allergic rhinitis drugs market will register a CAGR of close to 4% by 2023.

The rise in R&D of new therapies is expected to drive growth in the market. There has been an increase in the prevalence of allergic diseases globally. If these diseases are not managed at an early stage, allergic diseases such as rhinitis can increase the risk of asthma in patients. Several organizations are trying to understand the pathogenesis of these diseases.

Market Overview

Increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis

The increase in the prevalence of allergic rhinitis is expected to increase the pool of patients as well as the consumption of medicine. This worldwide increase in the incidence of allergic rhinitis is likely to drive growth of the allergic rhinitis drugs market.

Competition from generics

The increase in competition from generics is expected to adversely affect the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Sanofi and Stallergenes Greer, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in the prevalence of allergic rhinitis and the rise in R&D of new therapies, will provide considerable growth opportunities to allergic rhinitis drugs manufactures.

ALK-Abell, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Sanofi, and Stallergenes Greer are some of the major companies covered in this report.

