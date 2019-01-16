Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market to 2023: New Therapies is Expected to Drive Growth in the Market

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market 2019-2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The allergic rhinitis drugs market will register a CAGR of close to 4% by 2023.

The rise in R&D of new therapies is expected to drive growth in the market. There has been an increase in the prevalence of allergic diseases globally. If these diseases are not managed at an early stage, allergic diseases such as rhinitis can increase the risk of asthma in patients. Several organizations are trying to understand the pathogenesis of these diseases.

Market Overview

Increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis

The increase in the prevalence of allergic rhinitis is expected to increase the pool of patients as well as the consumption of medicine. This worldwide increase in the incidence of allergic rhinitis is likely to drive growth of the allergic rhinitis drugs market.

Competition from generics

The increase in competition from generics is expected to adversely affect the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Sanofi and Stallergenes Greer, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in the prevalence of allergic rhinitis and the rise in R&D of new therapies, will provide considerable growth opportunities to allergic rhinitis drugs manufactures.

ALK-Abell, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Sanofi, and Stallergenes Greer are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Comparison by product

Antihistamines

Intranasal corticosteroids

Immunotherapies

Others

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Market trends

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ALK-Abell

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Sanofi

Stallergenes Greer

PART 15: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9f9rrx/global_allergic?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Allergy Drugs