Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Will Reach USD 471 Million By 2026: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Aloe Vera Gel Market By Form (Concentrates, Gels, Drinks, Powders, and Capsules), By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics), and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, B2B, E-Commerce, Specialty Retail, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global aloe vera gel market accounted for USD 252 million in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 471 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2019 and 2026.

Aloe vera gel is prepared from aloe vera plant, which is found majorly in the Arabian Peninsula and other tropical regions. It is cultivated mainly for agricultural and medicinal purposes, as it contains anti-fungal and hydrating properties. The global aloe vera gel market is expected to show significant growth in the years ahead, owing to the gel’s numerous applications in the food and beverage industry. Food items containing aloe vera are considered good for health due to aloe vera’s nutritional properties. Moreover, the gel has anti-aging and moisturizing properties and also acts as a conditioner for hair and maintains the scalp’s pH level. All these aforementioned benefits are boosting the gel’s applications in the cosmetic and personal care industries. However, the high prices of aloe vera may become a restraint for the aloe vera gel market, especially in low-income level countries.

The global aloe vera gel market is fragmented based on form, product, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of form, the aloe vera gel market includes gels, concentrates, drinks, capsules, and powder. Gels and drinks are expected to show substantial market growth in the future, owing to their nutritional benefits and easy aloe vera gel consumption in the form of drinks.

By nature, the market is divided into conventional and organic. Conventional aloe vera gel finds maximum market application, owing to its easy preparation methods and cost-friendliness. Organic aloe vera gel, on the other hand, has seen a significant rise in its popularity in recent years, due to the increase in the health-conscious population.

By application, the aloe vera gel market comprises personal care, food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Personal care and cosmetic segments hold major market shares currently, due to various aloe vera benefits like reduced dandruff, better hair growth, and moisturized skin. Alternatively, due to its nutritional benefits, the gel has several applications in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It contains essential vitamins, enzymes, and minerals apart from offering relief from sun and fire burns and treating indigestion and acne.

By distribution channel, the aloe vera gel market includes B2B, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty retail, e-commerce, and others. Hypermarkets/supermarkets dominate the global market as they offer different types and brands of aloe vera gel. Alternatively, the e-commerce segment has been flourishing over the last few years, which will contribute this segment to register the highest CAGR, of about 10.6%, in the future.

North America is a major region in the aloe vera gel market globally that is projected to show substantial growth over the estimated time period, owing to the changing lifestyles, flourishing ing cosmetic and personal care industry, and altering food and beverage preferences of the regional population. The U.S. is the main regional player and accounts for about 90% of the total North American market.

The European aloe vera gel market is likely to show prominent growth in the years ahead, owing to the increasing aloe vera gel demand, particularly by the cosmetic industry, changing lifestyle, and high disposable income of the consumers. The growing aloe vera gel demand is also witnessed in the region’s pharmaceutical sector, which is further fuelling this regional market’s growth. The UK, France, and Germany are the main players in the region.

The Asia Pacific aloe vera gel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9%over the forecast time period. This can be attributed to growing urbanization and high millennial population in the region. Moreover, the herbal treatment still remains very popular across India and China, due to its ancient significance. Thus, aloe vera gel has high application in the healthcare sector in the region, which will drive the Asia Pacific aloe vera gel market.

Latin America is expected to show significant market growth over the forecast time period, owing to the increasing health-conscious population. Brazil holds a major share of the regional market, due to the presence of a large number of market leaders. With about more than 60% of the youth population, Brazil is an emerging market for the region’s cosmetic and personal care industries. The Middle East and Africa is another vital region in the aloe vera gel market globally, owing to the growing applications of aloe vera gel in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Some major players operating in the aloe vera gel market are Pharmachem Laboratories, NaturAloe, Aloe Laboratories, Terry Laboratories, Aloe Vera Industries, Lily of the Desert, Aloe Farms, Herbal Life, Foodchem International, and Aloe Vera Australia.

