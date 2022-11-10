Demand for Global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size to Surpass USD 59.5 Bn Growth by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% | Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET) Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research. [205 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study by ZMR, the demand analysis of Global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 38.5 billion in 2021. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are JBF Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, Quadrant AG, Novapet S.A., Plastiverd, Polisan Holding, Octal, Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd., PolyQuest, Evergreen Plastics Inc., Phoenix Technologies, Libolon, Biffa and DAK Americas.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Applications (Food packaging, Films & Sheets, Bottles, and Others), by End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and By Region: Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 38.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 59.5 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET)? How big is the Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry?

Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry Coverage & Overview:

Amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is an aliphatic polyester and thermoplastic resin. It is widely available and cost-effective, due to which it can be recycled widely. It is extruded or molded into plastic bottles and containers for packaging foods & beverages, personal care products, and many other consumer products. Its good mechanical, chemical, and physical properties make them the best-suited plastic for the aforementioned end-use industry. Additionally, transparency and high strength have made the manufacturer increase their production capacities for amorphous PET-based products.

The global amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market is evolving, and companies are now focusing more on strengthening and consolidating R&D activities, thereby increasing the production capacity of plastic packaging thus, driving the market growth by catering to the need for plastic packaging in various end-use industries.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/amorphous-polyethylene-terepthalate-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 205+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: Growth Dynamics

The global amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market growth is expected to be driven by the use of amorphous PETs in the automotive, and consumer goods industries. Key factors such as a growing population, rise in disposable income among people, and growing consumer demand for various FMCG products have surged the amorphous PET market. This factor is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, cloud kitchen is one of the booming sectors across the globe. For instance, according to an article published by The Startup Lab in August 2022, the Indian cloud kitchen market is set to be a $2 billion industry in India by 2024, up from about $400 million in 2019. Amorphous PET has good scope in cloud kitchens where amorphous Pet-based plastic products including containers, jars, films, wraps, bottles, and others are widely used.

The high initial cost of adoption may restrict global market expansion. The fluctuation in the prices of raw materials and depletion of petrochemical and natural reserves is expected to act as a challenging factor for the manufacturing of amorphous PET-based products.

To curb carbon emissions several organizations, NGOs, and governments of developed and developing countries have taken initiative in the production of a plastic-free environment which will dampen the market in the forthcoming years.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/amorphous-polyethylene-terepthalate-market

Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Covid-19 had a considerable impact on global market size since the majority of organizations were forced to adopt at least some form of amorphous PET during the initial lockdown phase. Implementation of the lockdown cut breaks on import and export activity, and shut down of many manufacturing units have hampered the market in the first quarter of 2020. The use of amorphous PETs increased considerably in the packaging, food and beverages, automotive, healthcare sector, and others. To get back the economies of several countries have increased the potential sales of amorphous PET market post-Ccovid-19 scenarios.

Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global amorphous PET market is segmented based on application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into food packaging, films and sheets, bottles, and others. The food packaging segment is dominating during the forecast period and accounted for 48.65% of the total market share. Furthermore, the films and sheets and production of the bottle’s application segment are expected to drive the demand in upcoming years owing to the well-established manufacturing plants, and growing consumer preferences for carbonated drinks have enhanced the popularity of amorphous PET-based plastic products.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented into food and beverages, automotive, pharmaceutical, and others. The food and beverages sector are dominating during the forecast period and accounted for 36.65% of the total market share. There are several key factors for the growth of the amorphous PET market one of the key elements such as the growing young population has led to an increase in the demand for personal vehicles which has spurred the amorphous PET. It is impact, chemical, and solvent resistant, and also has stiffness properties owing to which it is used in making auto-components. This factor will foster the market in the coming years.

The global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Food packaging

Films and Sheets

Bottles

Others

By End Use Industry

Food and beverages

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Others

Browse the full “Global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Applications (Food packaging, Films & Sheets, Bottles, and Others), by End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and By Region: Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/amorphous-polyethylene-terepthalate-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate market include –

JBF Industries Ltd.

Reliance Industries Limited

Quadrant AG

Novapet S.A.

Plastiverd

Polisan Holding

Octal

Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd.

PolyQuest

Evergreen Plastics Inc.

Phoenix Technologies

Libolon

Biffa and DAK Americas

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market size was valued at around USD 38.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 59.5 billion, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The global amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market may grow owing to the well establishment of the packaging and plastic production industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

Based on end-use industry segmentation, the food and beverages segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/amorphous-polyethylene-terepthalate-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry?

What segments does the Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By End Use Industry and By End Use

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3079

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global amorphous PET market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. A major factor for the market growth is the high production rate and manufacturing units in China and India.

Asia-Pacific and North America may also register high CAGR. Asia-Pacific may be driven by China which had a total global market share of 32% in 2019. The regional growth may be attributed to the shift towards cost-effective and operation efficiency-based amorphous PET products.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In June 2022, BASF SE launched an amorphous PET-containing personal care product named Verdessence RiceTouch. This strategic product launch has enhanced BASF’s product portfolio for amorphous PET.

In January 2022, NatureWorks today announced its intent to open a new headquarters and advanced amorphous PET research facility in Plymouth, MN. Expanded laboratory capabilities will support research into the full circular lifecycle of Ingeo amorphous PETs from next-generation fermentation technology to new applications, to increased functionality. This strategic product launch has enhanced the amorphous PET market.

In January 2022, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited entered into a strategic acquisition where it stated that it will acquire Ngoc Nghia Industry – Service – Trading Joint Stock Company’s shares (NN). NN is a leading manufacturer and supplier of PET packaging materials to the beverage and non-beverage industries. This strategic acquisition will enhance Indorama’s product portfolio for PET.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 38.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 59.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players JBF Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, Quadrant AG, Novapet S.A., Plastiverd, Polisan Holding, Octal, Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd., PolyQuest, Evergreen Plastics Inc., Phoenix Technologies, Libolon, Biffa and DAK Americas. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/amorphous-polyethylene-terepthalate-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Ammonium Phosphates Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ammonium-phosphates-market

Antifouling Paints & Coating Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/antifouling-paints-coating-market

Organic Fluorochemicals Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/organic-fluorochemicals-market

Synthetic Resins Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/synthetic-resins-market

Paints and Coatings Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/paints-coatings-market

Rigid Transparent Plastics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/rigid-transparent-plastics-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?