Global and China Lithium Carbonate Industry Report 2018

In 2017, global lithium mineral reserves reached 16 million tons, of which Chile boasted roughly 7.5 million tons, occupying 46.88% of the global total; China followed with 3.2 million tons, taking a 20% share. That meant a combined 66.88% of the total was held by the two countries.

Mature oligopolies are major contributors to supply increase of lithium resources in the short run. In 2017, the world’s output of lithium carbonate amounted to 235.4kt, a year-on-year upsurge of 21.5%, and with increments largely from Mt Marion and Mt. Cattlin mines in Australia. In 2018, global lithium supply will outstrip 250kt (lithium carbonate) because of the continuous production of the two Australian mines and the expected release of 20kt/a Phase II (lithium carbonate) of Albemarle’s La Negra. There are more than 20 lithium capacity expansion and new construction projects around the globe, which are built to meet the soaring lithium demand. Rocskill predicts the global lithium capacity of nearly 447kt/a (lithium carbonate) in 2025.

At the end of 2017, China saw the basic lithium salt capacity surge by 47% from 170kt/a in 2016 to roughly 250kt/a, including 178kt lithium carbonate, 54kt lithium hydroxide and 18kt lithium chloride, which covered battery grade and industry grade capacity as well as processing capacity of foreign companies in China. In 2018, the degree of matching between releasing time and progress of new lithium salt capacity, and production and expansion of cathode material production lines in China, will affect the supply and demand of lithium salt at home and abroad.

Despite capacity expansions by Chinese lithium carbonate producers in recent years, the enterprises concerned run actual capacity far lower than designed one, and exacerbated a slower capacity release, resulting in supply shortage of lithium carbonate in the Chinese market. Additionally, as Chinese enterprises mostly import Australian ores as raw materials, production capacity may be limited by rising costs of raw materials in the long term. In 2017, China reported the lithium carbonate output of 123.4kt while apparent consumption of 127kt, leaving a supply gap of 33kt. There will be still an expected tight balance between supply and demand of lithium carbonate in China during 2018-2020.

Global and China Lithium Carbonate Industry Report, 2017-2021 highlights the followings:

Global and China’s lithium carbonate supply and demand, supply gap, the demand for lithium carbonate from downstream sectors, especially new energy vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics.

Global and China’s competitive landscape, including market share of foreign and domestic companies, capacity planning, market pattern, etc.

China’s lithium carbonate imports and exports, covering import/export value, prices, sources, destinations, etc.

China’s production costs of lithium carbonate with lithium extracted from ores and from salt lake brine, price trends, etc.

China’s lithium battery industry, including shipment, technology roadmap, market pattern, etc.

Operation, technology, development planning, and output & sales of 8 lithium carbonate suppliers in the United States, Chile, Australia, etc.

Operation, technology, development planning, and output & sales of 14 Chinese lithium carbonate producers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Lithium Carbonate

1.1 Definition of Lithium

1.1.1 Distribution of Lithium Resources Worldwide

1.1.2 Distribution of Lithium Resources in China

1.2 Application and Product Type

1.3 Industry Chain

1.4 Production Technology

2. Development of Global Lithium Carbonate Industry

2.1 Supply

2.2 Demand

2.2.1 New Energy Vehicle’s Demand for Lithium Carbonate

2.2.2 3C Consumer Electronics’ Demand for Lithium Carbonate

2.2.3 Energy Storage Equipment’s Demand for Lithium Carbonate

2.2.4 Industry’s Demand for Lithium Carbonate

2.3 Competitive Landscape

3. Development of China Lithium Carbonate Industry

3.1 Supply

3.2 Demand

3.2.1 Total Demand

3.2.2 New Energy Vehicle’s Demand for Lithium Carbonate

3.2.3 Industrial Energy Storage’s Demand for Lithium Carbonate

3.3 Status Quo of Industrial Development

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.5 Technology Trend- High-purity Lithium Carbonate

4. Import & Export of Lithium Salt in China

4.1 Import

4.1.1 Lithium Carbonate

4.1.2 Lithium Hydroxide

4.1.3 Lithium Chloride

4.1.4 Lithium-ion Batteries

4.1.5 Lithium Primary Cells and Primary Batteries

4.1.6 Lithium Iron Phosphate

4.1.7 Lithium Manganese Oxide

4.1.8 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide

4.2 Export

4.2.1 Lithium Carbonate

4.2.2 Lithium Hydroxide

4.2.3 Lithium Chloride

4.2.4 Lithium-ion Batteries

4.2.5 Lithium Primary Cells and Primary Batteries

4.2.6 Lithium Iron Phosphate

4.2.7 Lithium Manganese Oxide

4.2.8 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide

5. Production Costs and Prices

5.1 Costs of Lithium Carbonate

5.1.1 Lithium Extracted from Ores

5.1.2 Lithium Extracted from Salt Lake Brine

5.2 Prices and Trend

6. Chinese Lithium Battery Market

6.1 Overview

6.2 Industry Chain

6.3 Output

6.4 Technology Route

6.5 Market Pattern

6.6 Electric Vehicle’s Demand for Lithium Battery

6.6.1 Chinese EV Market

6.6.2 EV Development Trend in China

7. Global Lithium Carbonate Producers

7.1 SQM

7.2 Albemarle

7.3 FMC

7.4 Orocobre

7.5 Galaxy Resources Ltd

7.6 Simbol Materials

7.7 Sentient

7.8 Nordic Mining

8. Chinese Lithium Carbonate Producers

8.1 Tianqi Lithium Corporation

8.2 Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co., Ltd.

8.3 Youngy Co., Ltd.

8.4 Tibet Mineral Development Co., Ltd.

8.5 Sichuan Western Resources Holding Co., Ltd.

8.6 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

8.7 Western Mining Co., Ltd.

8.8 Tibet Urban Development and Investment Co., Ltd.

8.9 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co., Ltd.

8.10 Xinjiang Lithium Salt Plant

8.11 Sichuan Ni & Co Guorun New Materials Co., Ltd.

8.12 Sichuan Jixiang Lithium Technology Co., Ltd.

8.13 ABA Guangsheng Lithium Co., Ltd.

8.14 Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Co., Ltd.

