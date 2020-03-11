Breaking News
Global Announces WIT’s Product Launch: Sales Focus in Q1

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink:GOHE) (“Global” or the “Company”) and its new acquisition partner, World Innovation Technologies (“WIT”), are pleased to announce ongoing bulk sales of its proprietary products and the expansion of its product line launching in Q2 and Q3.

Since October 2019, WIT has moved significant products through bulk sales to its white-label distribution partners. The company has sold 1.25 million Time Release Caffeine Capsules, 80,000 Blast Caps (an innovative dosing technology product), and 20,000 CBD Twists (10k each of Pain & Stress). The company has received its first order for Time Release Sleep/Melatonin Caplets, which will be ready to ship the first week of April. These sales represent the initial launch efforts of the WIT product line. We will be focusing our launch efforts on these specific products through Q1.

“The Companies intend to introduce the newest products to market in Q2, which will include FGBG Multi-Vitamin Gummies, KIDZFUEL Vitamin Straws, Sourcewave Frequency Patches, and two lines of Premium Costa Rican Coffee K-Cups – one CBD infused and the other with Collagen. Both companies are currently engaging new distributors and are looking forward to the Q2 and Q3 soft launch to showcase WIT’s new products, which are all manufactured with cutting edge technologies and patented formulas that are perfect for today’s wellness and nutraceutical markets,” said Jason LeBlanc, CEO.

Global will continue to keep its stakeholders apprised of the companies’ progress. Please visit Global Trac Solutions and World Innovation Technologies to learn more about each company.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging technologies specific to a variety of industry verticals ranging from Branding and Marketing, Fintech, Business Development, Sales and Distribution, High-Risk, Nutraceuticals, and more. We focus and leverage our team’s diverse experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position the companies we engage with for rapid growth and a structure to enhance profitability potential. We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations while providing our partners with the infrastructure and vision necessary to evolve into the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Formerly, Global Payout Inc. (GOHE): From 2014-2019 Global was focused on the payments and financial industry sectors with an emphasis in high-risk.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Corporate Contact:

Global Trac Solutions, Inc.
www.globaltracsolutions.com
(619) 925-3202
[email protected]

