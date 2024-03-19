Regulatory-approved anti-acne dermal patches offer consumers confidence in both efficacy and safety. Such approval not only assures quality but also drives market expansion by influencing consumer trust. Regulatory assistance plays a pivotal role in shaping the market landscape, fostering growth, and meeting consumer expectations for reliable skincare solutions.

NEWARK, Del, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The anti-acne dermal patch market is expected to reach US$ 586.3 million by 2024. The market size is expected to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 6.5%. The acne bacterium propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes) often causes acne, a chronic inflammatory skin disease. Topical treatment for acne using hydrocolloid or hydrogel patches has become increasingly popular.

A common substance used for medical dressings is hydrocolloid or hydrogel, also commonly used in anti-acne patches. With social networking sites extensively promoting anti-acne patches, their acceptance and demand have grown. Social media platforms have made these products more visible and have become a driving force behind consumer behavior.

Generally, microneedle patches are more expensive than hydrogel patches for treating acne because hydrogel patches are waterproof and can absorb fluid, causing pimples to flatten, and are more cost-effective.

Request for a sample of this research report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19247

Continuous research and development have been conducted to improve their convenience and effectiveness. Anti-acne dermal patches using new active ingredients have been developed to address different areas of acne pathogenesis. Complex delivery mechanisms have also been developed.

Researchers are investigating the effects of retinoids, niacinamide, and peptides on the reduction of acne lesions and prevention of recurrence using dermal patches because of their anti-inflammatory and skin-regenerating properties. A new generation of patch designs, such as hydrocolloid dressings and microneedling, offer both occlusive and wound-healing properties while improving the effectiveness of active chemicals.

Efforts are also being made to develop intelligent dermal patches that monitor skin problems in real-time, provide real-time therapy updates, and provide customized treatments. Increasing the precision, effectiveness, and accessibility of acne treatment is one of the greatest benefits these developments bring to patients.

Advancements in patch technology have completely transformed the market for anti-acne therapies. Using microneedle technology, active substances can be penetrated deeper into the skin and distributed more effectively. Dermal patches now include hydrocolloid dressings, which are known to heal wounds in order to provide occlusive benefits and the ability to keep wounds moist. Besides improving the therapeutic effectiveness of the anti-acne dermal patches, these developments also improve patient comfort and compliance.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The chemical based segment is expected to expand at 6.3% CAGR by 2034.

The United States is estimated to register at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2034.

An 11.9% CAGR was recorded between 2019 and 2023 for Japan’s market.

China is experiencing rapid growth, predicted at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2034.

The 18 years to 44 years segment is anticipated to expand at 6.1% CAGR by 2034.

“Beauty industries are growing, resulting in a rise in personalized care products, which will, in turn, drive the demand for Anti-acne dermal patches market,” says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights

Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19247

Competitive Landscape

Global and regional players dominate the anti-acne dermal patches market. Companies focus on the quality and design of their products to gain market share and attract consumers. Some of the key developments are:

In November 2022, Heyday, a digital-first CPG company, acquired Zitsticka, a brand associated with acne.

Key Players Are:

Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC

ZitSticka

3M

Alba Botanica

Starface

DermaAngel

Hero Cosmetics

Sephora USA Inc.

Urban Outfitters

Peach & Lily

COSRX

Key Segmentations:

By Type:

Chemical Based

Herbal Based

By Age Group:

18 Years to 44 Years

10 Years to 17 Years

44 Years to 64 Years

65+ Years

By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

E-commerce Platform

Retail Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

Ready to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19247

About the Consumer Products Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer products team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Consumer Product Market Insights Landscape:

The global period patch market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,238.1 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of around 7.02% between 2023 and 2033, reaching a valuation of US$ 2,440.5 million by 2033.

The global Anti-Acne Serum market is expected to witness a market value of US$ 1.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 2.0 Billion by registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The ceramide skincare market is projected to be worth US$ 424.7 million in 2024. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 739.4 million by 2034.

The dull skin treatment market is expected to boom at a CAGR of 6.3% during the projected period. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 3,949 million in 2024 to US$ 7,247 million by 2034.

The antioxidant skincare market is projected to be worth US$ 166.4 million in 2024. The market is likely to reach US$ 324.2 million by 2034. The Industry is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2024 to 2034.

The custom face care market is projected to be valued at US$ 17.98 billion by 2024 and rise to US$ 34.99 billion by 2034. Custom face care is predicted to rise at a moderate CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The customized skincare market is estimated to be valued at US$ 29.3 billion in 2024. The customized skincare market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The dehydrated skin product market is projected to be valued at US$ 6,748.7 million in 2024 and rise to US$ 15,346.5 million by 2034. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The cosmetic pigment market is expected to be valued at US$ 13,794.3 million in 2024. The pace of progress for the market from 2024 to 2034 is expected to be healthy, with a CAGR of 6.6%.

The market for herbal beauty products is expected to experience significant growth at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The market is projected to rise from US$ 75,098.55 million in 2024 to US$ 135,897.65 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of ~400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube