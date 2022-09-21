Global Anti-Foaming Agents Market to Reach USD 10.00 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Surge in demand for defoamers from different end-use industries such as textiles, oil & gas, pulp & paper, and others along with measures taken to control emissions and reduce environmental pollution drive the global anti-foaming agents market growth.

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global anti-foaming agents market generated USD 6.31 billion in 2021, and is expected reach up to USD 10.00 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics by explaining driving factors and opportunities. In addition, the report analyzes key segments and sub-segments along with regions and their corresponding countries.

Equipping a thorough analysis along with 152 tables and 122 figures in 273 pages, the report is a source of information, data, and statistics for key market players, investors, and new entrants to devise strategies and gain stronghold in the market. These strategies will help them in raising the anti-foaming agents market share.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 6.31 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 10.00 Billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages 273 Tables 152 Figures 122 Segments covered Type, Application, and Geography. Drivers Surge in demand from different end-use industries such as textiles, oil & gas, pulp & paper, and others Measures taken to control emissions and reduce environmental pollution Opportunities Formulations of new products Development of effective and low-impact chemicals

The research mentions an extensive analysis of market dynamics by outlining and explaining drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Surge in demand for defoamers from different end-use industries such as textiles, oil & gas, pulp & paper, and others along with measures taken to control emissions and reduce environmental pollution drive the growth of the global anti-foaming agents market. However, limited awareness regarding product types and high loading levels of anti-foaming agents in the industrial process restrain the market growth.

Outlining the opportunities that lead to new avenues for expansion of the global anti-foaming market size in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the Materials & Chemicals category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “The supportive regulatory guidelines regarding discharge of industrial effluents present new opportunities. In addition, formulations of innovative defoamer products and the development of effective and low-impact chemicals create opportunities for achieving the strong growth.”

The research analyzes the segments and sub-segments of the global anti-foaming agents market based on type, application, and geography. This analysis is essential in determining the segment that generate major revenue and tap on them. On the basis of type, the report sub-segments the market into oil-based, water-based, silicone–based, and others. Based on application, the research analyzes the sub-segments including pulp & paper, water treatment, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, paints & coatings, textiles, food & beverages, detergents, and others.

On the basis of geography, the report sub-divides the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. As per the report, North America held the largest market share in 2021, and will maintain its largest contributing share during the forecast period. This is attributed to massive growth of the end-use industries, rise in local manufacturing units, and advancements in product technologies. On the other hand, rapid industrialization, high demand from end users such as pulp & paper and paints & coatings, and the presence of large number of consumers in this region.

These regions and countries are analyzed based on each segment and its sub-segment in the report. This analysis is helpful in determining the performance of segments in different regions and taking the steps to gain a strong presence and achieve growth in the anti-foaming agents industry.

The research offers the detailed competitive scenario of the global anti-foaming agents market. Top players analyzed in the research are BASF, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Evonik Industries, DOW Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Kemira OYJ, Ashland Inc., and Elementis PLC. The report also offers detailed analysis of each player by mentioning business performance, product portfolio, top strategies and development, and others.

