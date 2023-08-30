Antibody Library Technology Market Segmented By Phage Display, Ribosome Display, Yeast Display, Mammalian Cell Surface Display Technology for Research Applications, Drug Discovery & Development

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global antibody library technology market is expected to grow from USD 153.3 million in 2022 to USD 235.5 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4%. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for antibody libraries in the research and development of new drugs and therapies, as well as in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Market Overview

The global antibody library technology market is experiencing substantial expansion driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of complex diseases, the need for precision medicine, and the continuous evolution of biopharmaceutical research.

Introduction

Antibody library technology, a cutting-edge approach in biotechnology, enables the discovery and development of highly specific therapeutic antibodies. This technology plays a pivotal role in advancing medical research and revolutionizing the field of drug discovery.

Executive Summary

The global antibody library technology market is undergoing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for targeted therapies, advancements in biotechnology, and the pursuit of personalized medicine. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects.

Market Trends

Growing focus on personalized medicine: Personalized medicine is a field of medicine that tailors treatments to the individual patient. Antibody libraries can be used to develop personalized therapies for patients with specific diseases.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for antibody libraries in drug discovery and development: Antibody libraries are used to screen for antibodies that can bind to specific targets, such as proteins or cells. This makes them an essential tool in the research and development of new drugs and therapies.

Competitive Landscape

The global antibody library technology market is dominated by a few major players, such as

Creative-biolabs

XOMA Corporation

AvantGen Inc.

MorphoSys AG

Philogen S.p.A.

AnaptysBio, Inc.

Invenra Inc.

Adimab LLC

AxioMx Inc.

Abgent Inc. (WuXi AppTec company)

Vaccinex Inc.

Abzena Plc and many more

These players have a strong presence in the global market and offer a wide range of antibody libraries to meet the needs of different customers.

The report concludes with a SWOT analysis of the key players in the antibody library technology market. The SWOT analysis helps to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats facing these players.

Recent Developments

here are some recent developments of companies in the global antibody library technology market:

Abcam PLC, a leading provider of antibodies and other research products, launched a new phage display library in 2023. The library is designed to be more diverse and specific than traditional libraries, making it a valuable tool for drug discovery and development.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a developer and manufacturer of antibody-based therapeutics, announced the approval of its first product, Enjaclo, in 2020. Enjaclo is an antibody-drug conjugate used to treat a type of leukemia.

MorphoSys AG, a developer and manufacturer of antibody-based therapies, announced a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb in 2019. The collaboration will focus on the development of antibody-based therapies for cancer.

Segmentation

The global antibody library technology market is segmented by type, application, and region.

By type, the market is segmented into phage display, ribosome display, yeast display, and mammalian cell surface display. Phage display is the most widely used type of antibody library technology.

By application, the market is segmented into drug discovery and development, diagnostics, and research. Drug discovery and development is the largest application segment of the market.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for antibody library technology.

