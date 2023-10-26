The global aquafeed market is expected to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 7.2%

Wilmington, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Aquafeed Market value is estimated at a market size of US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 7.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Aquafeed, often known as fish feed, is specialized food that is fed to fish and other aquatic animals cultivated in aquaculture systems. It is a crucial component of contemporary aquaculture, providing the nutrients required for the growth and development of farmed fish species such as salmon, tilapia, carp, and prawns.

Global demand for aquafeed has been continuously increasing as a result of population expansion, rising incomes, and increased awareness of the health advantages of fish intake. To address this demand, aquaculture has emerged as a key source of seafood, fueling the demand for high-quality and nutritious aquafeed.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global aquafeed market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including form, additive, feed, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global aquafeed market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global aquafeed market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Aquafeed Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of form, dry form of feed is dominating the global aquafeed market due to ease of transportation and storage.

Based on additives, amino acids segment is projected to have fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to their vital function in fostering the growth, development, and general health of aquatic species.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.1 billion Growth Rate 7.2% Dominant Segment Dry Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Advances in aquaculture technologies

Increasing demand for sea food

Sustainability concerns Companies Profiled Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Nutreco N.V.

Skretting AS

Alltech Inc.

Ridley Corporation Limited

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF)

Biomar Group

BioMarin Aqua

Norel Animal Nutrition





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Aquafeed market include,

In November 2022, De Heus has constructed a fourth manufacturing site in Indonesia. De Heus is bolstering future cattle and aquaculture entrepreneurship. They help independent breeders, fish growers, and prawn farmers in Indonesia.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Aquafeed market growth include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Nutreco N.V., Skretting AS, Alltech Inc., Ridley Corporation Limited, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF), Biomar Group, BioMarin Aqua, and Norel Animal Nutrition, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Aquafeed market based on form, additive, feed, application, and region

Global Aquafeed Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Form Dry Wet Moist

Global Aquafeed Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Additive Amino Acids Feed Acidifiers Antibiotics Antioxidants Enzymes Anti-parasitic Vitamins & Minerals Others (Probiotics & Prebiotics etc.)

Global Aquafeed Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Feed Grower Feed Starter Feed Brooder Feed Finisher Feed

Global Aquafeed Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Tilapia Carp Rainbow Trout Salmon Catfish Others (Sea Bass, Grouper etc.)

Global Aquafeed Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Aquafeed Market US Canada Latin America Aquafeed Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Aquafeed Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Aquafeed Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Aquafeed Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Aquafeed Report:

What will be the market value of the global Aquafeed market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Aquafeed market?

What are the market drivers of the global Aquafeed market?

What are the key trends in the global Aquafeed market?

Which is the leading region in the global Aquafeed market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Aquafeed market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Aquafeed market?

