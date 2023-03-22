Arc Welding Equipment Market Benefiting from Introduction of New Welding Technologies

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the latest estimates by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global arc welding equipment market is valued at US$ 5.1 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Arc welding is a form of joining technique that uses an electric arc to generate heat and melt metals. Industries such as oil & gas, energy, aerospace, automotive, and residential and commercial construction are using welding equipment more widely. The welding process is made even simpler for the user by introducing new technologies such as remote control and AI-based welding robots, which help in improving quality and production standards.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 8.7 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

In the automotive sector, welding equipment is utilized to weld numerous parts. Welding is a crucial operation for bodywork and auto maintenance. For combining small parts and components, gas tungsten arc welding is best suited for automotive manufacturing tasks. Because of the technique’s adaptability, it can be used on both steel and alloy metals creating neat, high-quality welds.

According to European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) statistics, around 19.5 million cars and 10.8 million passenger vehicles were produced in the European region in 2021.

China produced 2.21 million heavy vehicles in 2020 and 2.98 million in 2021, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA) data.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of arc welding equipment are expected to reach US$ 8.7 billion by 2033.

The market in Canada is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

The use of arc welding equipment in the utility & energy sector is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% over the next 10 years.

China’s market for arc welding equipment is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period.

“The construction field is experiencing high demand for arc welding machines due to the need to assemble metal components into structural frameworks,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key pioneers

Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd.

American Torch Tip

Arc Machines, Inc.

Automation International, Inc.

Beijing Time Technologies Co., Ltd.

Colfax Corporation

Costruzioni Elettromeccaniche Annettoni S.p.A. (CEA)

Daihen Corporation

Doncasters Group Ltd.

Fronius International GmbH

ITW Welding

Kobe Steel Ltd.

NIMAK GmbH

Panasonic Welding Systems Co., Ltd.

Shandong AoTai Electric Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Hugong Electric (Group) Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Riland Industry Co., Ltd.

Telwin SpA

The Lincoln Electric Company

Competitive Analysis

To combat shifting raw material prices, major arc welding equipment manufacturers are concentrating on implementing various pricing schemes.

Lincoln Electric pursued profitability despite ongoing raw material inflation by implementing a product mix and a strong pricing management strategy.

To fulfill changing consumer expectations and increase profitability, suppliers are also actively improving their current lines of products in terms of price, quality, and procedures.

To strengthen its ability to compete in the market, DENYO CO., LTD. is concentrating on machines by examining its sales structure and producing new items.

Market Structure

By Technology: Shielded Metal Gas Metal Flux Core Gas Tungsten Submerged

By Automation Level: Manual Automatic Semi-automatic

By Gas: Argon Helium Hydrogen Carbon Dioxide Oxygen Nitrogen

By End Use: Energy & Utilities Automotive Construction Aerospace & Defense Shipbuilding

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global arc welding equipment market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on technology (shielded metal arc welding, gas metal arc welding, flux core arc welding, gas tungsten arc welding, submerged arc welding), automation level (manual, automatic, semi-automatic), gas (argon, helium, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, nitrogen), and end use (energy & utilities, automotive, construction, aerospace & defense, shipbuilding), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the arc welding equipment report

What is the projected value of the arc welding equipment in 2023?

At what rate will the global arc welding equipment grow until 2033?

Which are the factors propelling the growth in the arc welding equipment?

Which region is expected to lead in the global arc welding equipment during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the arc welding equipment during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the arc welding equipment during the forecast period?

