AI has been increasingly used in a wide range of end-use industries, such as manufacturing, banking & finance, healthcare, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, and retail, which contribute to the growth of the global AI market.

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market size generated USD 95.60 billion in 2021 and is projected to generate USD 1,847.58 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 32.9% from 2022 to 2030. The research offers a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities to elucidate the changing dynamics of the market. Moreover, the research analyzes the major segments and their sub-segments to determine the fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 95.60 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 1847.58 Billion CAGR 32.9% No. of Pages 530 Tables 391 Figures 351 Segments Covered Component, Deployment, Application, and Region Drivers Advancements in data-based AI and innovations in deep learning The global shift toward digitalization is favorably impacting the market growth. Opportunities The growing initiatives by tech giants to increase AI access enables future opportunities

The report comprehensively analyzes the AI market dynamics based on drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities. The significant growth of the AI market is driven by the increased demand for various technologically advanced medical devices and the self-driving feature of new electric vehicles. The market growth, however, is hampered by the high initial cost of AI-based solutions and concerns relating to data privacy.

Lead Analyst for ICT and Media at Next Move Strategy Consulting stated, “Growing dependency on digital technology and development of industry 4.0 trends is expected to create new opportunities for the market in the coming years.”

North America accounted for the highest share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as an increase in the internet user base, a surge in connected devices, and a spike in the use of AI-based platforms in the manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, and digital technology sectors. On the other hand, Europe is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to several combined investments for AI research and development by the government and businesses and the increased demand for automated services by various industries.

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and sub-segments that can help stakeholders consolidate their presence in the AI industry. In addition, this analysis can help determine the industry’s highest-revenue generating and fastest-growing segments and make the next big decision based on data-driven insights.

The report offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global AI market. Some major market players in the AI market include IBM, Google, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, AWS, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Apple Inc., and Salesforce.

