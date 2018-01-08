Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Market 2017-2025: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 31.38% to Reach $34.8 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Artificial Intelligence in Security Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), Technology (Machine Learning, Context Awareness, NLP), Deployment Type, Security Type, Security Solution, End-User, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The artificial intelligence in security market is expected to be valued at USD 3.92 Billion in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 34.81 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 31.38% between 2017 and 2025.

High usage of the Internet and the constant need for employees to be online are contributing to the increasing incidents of cyberattacks as more number of computing devices are being connected to the Internet of Things.

The artificial intelligence in security market, in this report, has been segmented on the basis of offering, deployment type, security type, security solution, technology, end-user industry, and geography. Among all offerings, software holds the largest share of the overall AI in security market owing to the developments in AI software and related software development kits.

Among the two deployment types, the market for cloud deployment is expected to grow at a higher rate between 2017 and 2025 as several businesses have already moved part of their operations to the cloud, which has led security vendors to develop cloud-based solutions as the data to be protected is on the cloud.

The artificial intelligence in security market has been segmented on the basis of security type into endpoint security, network security, application security, and cloud security. The market for application security is likely to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2025 as several organizations have started using a large number of applications for their business operations that are needed to be secured from threats and vulnerabilities.

Among all security solutions, antivirus holds a major share of the market due to rising number of sophisticated threats and the rapid adoption of cloud-based services, along with the user-friendly approach of antivirus/antimalware solutions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption Of IoT And Increasing Number Of Connected Devices

Rising Number Of Mobile Malware Attacks

Strict Directives For Data Privacy

Wi-Fi Networks Increasingly Vulnerable To Security Threats

Constantly Increasing Cyber Terrorism

Restraints

Inability Of AI To Stop Zero-Day And Advanced Threats

Rapidly Increasing Insider Cyber Threats

Opportunities

Growth in the Adoption Of Cloud-Based Applications And Services

Increased Use Of Social Media For Business Functions

Challenges

Lack Of Cybersecurity And AI Professionals

Limited Security Budgets

Regulatory Implications

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (Pci-Dss)

Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act (Hipaa)

Federal Information Security Management Act (Fisma)

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (Glb Act)

Sarbanes-Oxley Act (Sox)

The International Organization For Standardization (Iso) Standard 27001

Innovation Spotlight

Case Studies

Wannacry Ransomware

Case Studies: Darktrace

Financial Services

Healthcare

Government

