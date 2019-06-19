Global Asphalt Shingles Market demand to cross $9.5bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Some of the major asphalt shingles market participants includes CertainTeed Corporation, Owens Corning, Tarco, IKO Industries, Atlas Roofing Corporation, GAF Materials, Henry Company, Polyglass U.S.A., PABCO Roofing Products, NBP International, Shibam Ventures, TAMKO Building Products, IKO Industries, Malarkey Roofing, Siplast Inc. and Building Products of Canada Corp.

UK dimensional asphalt shingles market share is expected to exceed over 5.35 million square meters consumption up to 2025. Strict regulatory framework by EU regarding green & sustainable construction activities will boost the demand for organic asphalt mat-based shingles. Their aesthetic characteristics such as light weight, and ability to withstand damp conditions will boost asphalt shingles market share. The proportion of population living in semi-detached houses is highest that is over 60% in UK among EU member states indicates higher number of detached and semi-detached housing structures in the country thereby driving the demand for asphalt shingles as a roofing material.

Asphalt Shingles Market size is forecast to hit USD 9.5 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. research report. Rise in urban population owing to population shift from villages & towns to metropolitans will boost the market for asphalt shingles in roofing applications owing to their durability and waterproofing characteristics which will foster market growth. Asphalt shingles market size from residential applications may witness significant gains at over 3% by 2025.

Rise in disposable income & nuclear families, driven by inclination to buy private property, and supportive government initiatives on residential construction will stimulate the market for asphalt roofing shingles. It has clean & minimalistic aesthetic properties, available in different colors, designs, cuts, and forms, further boosting asphalt shingles industry demand.

The demand for high performance laminated shingles market demand may surpass USD 1.1 billion over the forecast timeframe. Increase in renovation & construction activities driven by rising inclination of millennials to have their own house in Eastern European economies such as Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, and Serbia will accelerate market growth. High performance laminated asphalt shingles are the premium products and are majorly utilized in various residential building structures including villas, duplexes, town houses and bungalows. They are manufactured with a heavier base mat with multiple layers which gives them durability, aesthetically sophisticated and minimalistic look which will increase market share.

U.S. high performance laminated shingles market demand may witness significant gains at over 3% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness on weatherability and durability characteristics in construction owing to volatile climatic conditions such as snow, high winds, blizzards, cyclones, and high wind will foster regional growth. Robust gains in renovation and construction activity will boost the sales of asphalt shingles in roofing applications owing to waterproofing, durability, and economic benefits characteristics.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/asphalt-shingles-market

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/asphalt-shingles-market

Japan three-tab shingle market demand may register significant gains at over 4% by the end of forecast period. Rising population along with supportive government initiatives in promoting research development will boost the market for asphalt shingles under institutional construction. Increase in funding to physical, and biological sciences will increase construction of laboratories which will augment market growth.

Owens Corning, CertainTeed Corporation, TAMKO Building Products, IKO Industries, Tarco, GAF Materials, IKO Industries, Henry Company, Shibam Ventures, and NBP International are the key industrial participants in the asphalt shingles market. These companies are focusing to widen their product line by stringent research to make their products compatible to various climatic conditions, application type, and within green construction regulations to increase geographical presence.

