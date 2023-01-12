Rise of OTT Platforms and Increase in Content Generation to Drive Demand for Audio and Video Editing Software

Rockville, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to this latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global audio and video editing software market is set to achieve a valuation of US$ 8 billion by 2033, expanding at 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Audio and video editing software is commonly used to edit audio and video files during post-production. The primary application is to remove unwanted bits or parts of audio and video.

Consumption of video content has risen significantly in recent years as a consequence of growing digital content consumption, increasing smartphone and tablet usage, widespread OTT platform use, and growing demand for new, high-quality audio and video material. Furthermore, the number of YouTubers and social media influencers that use audio and video editing software to improve their video content is growing.

Increased demand for high-quality audio from various consumer groups and the need for musicians, broadcasters, and other independent users to give distinguished and upgraded audio is boosting the audio and video editing software market. Moreover, the growing usage of audio and video editing software for combining playback, mixing, and re-recording is propelling the market growth even further. Good audio creates a positive atmosphere, ensures that content is viewed more, and enhances the show’s quality. As a result, the global audio and video editing software market is expanding rapidly.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global audio and video editing software market is valued at US$ 4 billion in 2023.

The software market is projected to hit US$ 8 billion by 2033.

The market for audio and video editing software is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

The United States market garnered US$ 1.1 billion in 2022.

The cloud segment is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

“Global audio and video editing software market is expected to profit from rapid development in the film and media sectors, the advent of various Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, the growing influence of social media, easy Internet access, and the availability of user-friendly audio and video editing software,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The worldwide audio and video editing software market is fragmented and extremely competitive, with various players competing on global and regional levels. To expand their market reach, key players in the audio and video editing software market are investing in portfolio development, strategic alliances, and R&D. Moreover, certain efforts taken by start-ups are also making a significant influence, and they are projected to gradually develop a stable market position in the coming future.

New Developments in the Market :

Apple introduced a new edition of iMovie on April 12, 2022, with improvements that make it easier to create superb edited videos for iPad and iPhone, as well as pre-made templates for typical sorts of videos posted on social media. This software can edit videos such as cooking tutorials, DIYs, science experiments, product reviews, and others. Storyboards help prospective filmmakers and content creators learn to edit and improve their video storytelling abilities.

CyberLink released PowerDVD 22, an improved version of its award-winning movie and media playback software that enables consumers to have an immersive experience with music, movies, and YouTube, in March 2022.

TechSmith Corporation collaborated with Panopto, a prominent provider of video management systems for higher education and major organizations, in August 2021.

Key Companies Profiled

Acon AS

Apple, Inc

Adobe, Inc

Avid Technology, Inc

ArcSoft, Inc

Animoto Inc

Autodesk, Inc

Corel Corporation

Microsoft Corp

Sony Corporation

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global audio and video editing software market during the forecast period. The United States is leading North America due to the presence of key players and the thriving media and entertainment industry in the country.

Moreover, Europe and Asia Pacific are projected to follow North America in terms of revenue.

Key Segments of Audio and Video Editing Software Industry Research

By Component : Solutions Services

By Deployment : On-premise Cloud

By End Use : Commercial Personal

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global audio and video editing software market, presenting historical demand data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of component (solutions, services), deployment (on-premise, cloud), and end use (commercial, personal), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

