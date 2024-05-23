Global Augmented Reality Market Reached Valuation of US$ 951.26 Bn by 2034; Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 32.69% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034)

Wilmington, Delaware, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global augmented reality (AR) market refers to the worldwide industry focused on developing, producing, and selling AR technology and applications. Augmented reality integrates digital information with the physical world, enhancing the user’s real-time environment through overlays of digital content, such as images, sounds, and other data. Unlike virtual reality (VR), which creates a completely artificial environment, AR overlays virtual elements onto the real world, often through devices like smartphones, tablets, smart glasses, and headsets.

The rapid evolution of AR hardware and software is a primary driver of market growth. Modern smartphones and tablets, equipped with advanced cameras, sensors, and processing power, have made AR accessible to a broader audience. Additionally, the development of AR-specific devices, like smart glasses and headsets, provides more immersive and precise AR experiences. Businesses across various industries, including retail, healthcare, education, and manufacturing, are increasingly adopting AR technology. AR is used for training, remote assistance, maintenance, product visualization, and customer engagement, among other applications. This widespread adoption drives significant investment and innovation in the AR space. The gaming and entertainment sectors have seen a surge in AR applications, with popular games like Pokémon Go demonstrating the potential of AR to create engaging and interactive experiences. This consumer interest extends to other areas, such as social media filters and AR-enhanced shopping experiences.

AR is transforming the retail sector by providing virtual try-ons, interactive product displays, and enhanced customer experiences. Retailers like IKEA and Sephora use AR to allow customers to visualize furniture in their homes or experiment with makeup looks, driving sales and customer satisfaction. Educational institutions and corporate training programs are adopting AR to create immersive learning environments. AR applications can simulate real-world scenarios, provide interactive educational content, and enhance hands-on learning experiences. The convergence of AR with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is creating smarter and more interactive AR applications. AI enhances AR experiences through real-time object recognition and contextual understanding, while IoT devices can interact with AR applications to provide real-time data and control.

AR technology continues to evolve and integrate with other emerging technologies, it presents numerous opportunities across various industries. With ongoing investments and innovations, the AR market is set to transform how we interact with the world, offering enhanced experiences and improved efficiencies in both personal and professional settings.

Global Augmented Reality Market: Key Takeaways:

Software as component is anticipated to grow fastest over the forecast timeline in augmented reality market. Increasing demand for AR software solutions across various industries, including gaming, healthcare, and education, fuels market expansion. Additionally, continuous advancements in AR software functionalities, such as improved image recognition, spatial mapping, and real-time rendering, enhance user experiences and drive adoption, contributing to the projected growth rate.

Markerless technology's ascent in the augmented reality (AR) market, capturing a substantial revenue share of 54.4%, is attributed to its versatility and user-friendliness. Unlike marker-based AR, which relies on predefined markers for object recognition, markerless AR uses environmental features for spatial tracking, offering more dynamic and immersive experiences. This approach eliminates the need for physical markers, making it more accessible and convenient for users. Markerless AR's ability to seamlessly integrate virtual content into real-world environments enhances its appeal across various sectors, contributing to its significant market share.

The healthcare and medical devices has asserted its dominance after industrial and manufacturing in the augmented reality market, commanding 13.9% of the market share, due to its transformative impact on medical training, patient care, and surgical procedures. AR technology enables healthcare professionals to visualize patient anatomy in real-time, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and surgical precision. AR-powered medical devices, such as AR-assisted surgical systems and diagnostic tools, improve procedural outcomes and patient safety. The increasing adoption of AR in healthcare underscores its potential to revolutionize medical practices, driving its significant market share in the industry.

In 2023, Europe cemented its status as the second-leading region in the global augmented reality market. Europe boasts a strong technological infrastructure and a vibrant ecosystem of AR developers and innovators. Secondly, significant investments in AR research and development initiatives by governments and private enterprises have propelled market growth. The region's diverse industries, including automotive, retail, and healthcare, have embraced AR technology for various applications, driving demand and adoption. These factors collectively contribute to Europe's prominence in the global augmented reality market.

Competitors: Following are the major companies active within the augmented reality market:

Apple, Inc.

Blippar Group Limited

Google LLC

Lenovo

Magic Leap, Inc.

Meta

Microsoft

PTC

Snap, Inc.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

TeamViewer AG

Visometry GmbH

Vuzix

Wikitude

Xiaomi

Zappar Ltd

Other Industry Participants

Global Augmented Reality Market

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Technology

Marker Based

Markerless Location-based AR Projection-based AR Overlay AR Contour-based AR



By Application

Gaming and Entertainment

Education and Learning

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare and Medical Devices

Industrial and Manufacturing

Automotive

Tourism and Hospitality

Marketing and Advertising

Real Estate and Architecture

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

