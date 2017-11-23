Global Automotive ADAS Market 2017-2022 – $29.7 Billion Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive ADAS Market” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering

The global automotive ADAS market is expected to reach an estimated $29.7 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the global automotive ADAS market looks promising with opportunities in mid-size cars, large cars, SUVs, and crossovers. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing production of premium and luxury vehicles, advancement in the automotive electronics, stringent government regulations to reduce road fatalities, and increasing collaboration between OEM and ADAS suppliers to develop low-cost driver assistance systems.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive ADAS industry, include the development of fusion sensor technology in ADAS products and the development of adaptive cruise control with eHorizon and development of X2 safe intelligent algorithm.

The study includes the automotive ADAS market size and forecast for the global automotive ADAS market through 2022 by product, technology, vehicle type, end user, and region, as follows:

Automotive ADAS Market by Product ($ Million and Thousand Units from 2011 to 2022)

Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Departure (BSD)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Parking Assistance System (PAS)

Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

Traffic Recognition System (TSR)

Night Vision (NV)

Driver Drowsiness Detection (DDD)

Automotive ADAS Market by Technology ($ Million and Thousand Units from 2011 to 2022)

Radar

Camera

Sensor Fusion

LIDAR

Infrared

Ultrasonic

Automotive ADAS Market by Vehicle Type ($ Million and Thousand Units from 2011 to 2022)

Large Car

SUV and Crossover

Mid-size Car

Others

Automotive ADAS Market by End User ($ Million and Thousand Units from 2011 to 2022)

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive ADAS companies profiled in this market include ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Denso Corporation are the major ADAS suppliers in the global automotive ADAS market.

The report forecasts that the adaptive cruise control, night vision and driver drowsiness detection segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.

Radar, camera, sensor fusion, LIDAR, infrared, and ultrasonic are the major segments of the automotive ADAS market by technology. Camera technology is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest market due to high luxury and premium car production, government NCAP rating for safety features in vehicles, and increasing investment by the industry players within the North America region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Automotive ADAS Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Automotive ADAS Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive ADAS Market by Product

3.3.1: Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS)

3.3.2: Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

3.3.3: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

3.3.4: Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

3.3.5: Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

3.3.6: Parking Assistance System (PAS)

3.3.7: Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

3.3.8: Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

3.3.9: Night Vision (NV)

3.3.10: Driver Drowsiness Detection (DDD)

3.4: Global Automotive ADAS Market by Technology

3.4.1: Radar

3.4.2: Camera

3.4.3: Sensor Fusion

3.4.4: LIDAR

3.4.5: Infrared

3.4.6: Ultrasonic

3.5: Global Automotive ADAS Market by Vehicle Type

3.5.1: Large Car

3.5.2: SUV and Crossover

3.5.3: Mid-size Car

3.5.4: Others

3.6: Global Automotive ADAS Market by End User

3.6.1: OEM

3.6.2: Aftermarket

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Automotive ADAS Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive ADAS Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: AEBS, FCW, ACC, BSD, LDW, PAS, PDS, TSR, NV, and DDD

4.2.2: Market by Technology: Radar, Camera, Sensor Fusion, LIDAR, Infrared, and Ultrasonic

4.2.3: Market by Vehicle Type: Large Car, SUV and Crossover, Mid-size car, and others

4.2.4: Market by End User: OEM and Aftermarket

4.2.5: United States Automotive ADAS Market

4.2.6: Canadian Automotive ADAS Market

4.2.7: Mexican Automotive ADAS Market

4.3: European Automotive ADAS Market

4.3.1: Market by Product: AEBS, FCW, ACC, BSD, LDW, PAS, PDS, TSR, NV, and DDD

4.3.2: Market by Technology: Radar, Camera, Sensor Fusion, LIDAR, Infrared, and Ultrasonic

4.3.3: Market by Vehicle Type: Large Car, SUV and Crossover, Mid-size car, and others

4.3.4: Market by End User: OEM and Aftermarket

4.3.5: German Automotive ADAS Market

4.3.6: Spanish Automotive ADAS Market

4.3.7: French Automotive ADAS Market

4.3.8: Russian Automotive ADAS Market

4.3.9: The United Kingdom Automotive ADAS Market

4.4: APAC Automotive ADAS Market

4.4.1: Market by Product: AEBS, FCW, ACC, BSD, LDW, PAS, PDS, TSR, NV, and DDD

4.4.2: Market by Technology: Radar, Camera, Sensor Fusion, LIDAR, Infrared, and Ultrasonic

4.4.3: Market by Vehicle Type: Large Car, SUV and Crossover, Mid-size car, and others

4.4.4: Market by End User: OEM and Aftermarket

4.4.5: Chinese Automotive ADAS Market

4.4.6: Japanese Automotive ADAS Market

4.4.7: South Korean Automotive ADAS Market

4.4.8: Indian Automotive ADAS Market

4.4.9: Indonesian Automotive ADAS Market

4.5: ROW Automotive ADAS Market

4.5.1: Market by Product: AEBS, FCW, ACC, BSD, LDW, PAS, PDS, TSR, NV, and DDD

4.5.2: Market by Technology: Radar, Camera, Sensor Fusion, LIDAR, Infrared, and Ultrasonic

4.5.3: Market by Vehicle Type: Large Car, SUV and Crossover, Mid-size car, and others

4.5.4: Market by End User: OEM and Aftermarket

4.5.5: Brazilian Automotive ADAS Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive ADAS Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive ADAS Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive ADAS Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive ADAS Market by End User

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive ADAS Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Automotive ADAS Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Automotive ADAS Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive ADAS Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Continental AG

7.2: ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

7.3: Delphi Automotive PLC

7.4: Robert Bosch GmbH

7.5: Denso Corporation

7.6: Magna International Inc.

7.7: Valeo SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rvk4w2/growth

