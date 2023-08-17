The automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market demand is rising at a fast pace due to the emergence of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR)
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2023 to 2031.
As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for automotive augmented reality head-up displays (AR-HUD) is expected to close at US$ 160 million.
Augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) improve driver situational awareness as these AR-HUD systems provide real-time information directly in the driver’s line of sight, enhancing the driving experience by displaying navigation instructions, speed, traffic alerts, and other crucial data without requiring the driver to take their eyes off the road.
The growing advances in technology are expected to boost the adoption of AR-HUDs in modern vehicles, thereby contributing to the automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market growth. Increasing adoption of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) is also anticipated to fuel augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market development during the forecast period.
Increasing disposable incomes and surge in living standards worldwide, growing consumer preference for advanced and technology-rich vehicles is anticipated to drive the automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market growth during the forecast period.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 130.0 Mn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 1.1 Bn
|Growth Rate – CAGR
|26.3%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|180 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Feature, PGU Technology, Display Content, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Robert Bosch GmbH, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Clarion, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., HARMAN International, LG Display Co., Ltd., FIC Group, Magna International, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Texas Instruments, Toshiba Corporation, Valeo SA, Visteon Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, UniMax Electronics Inc., Others
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the automotive augmented reality head-up displays (AR-HUD) market was valued at US$ 130 million
- By vehicle type, the passenger cars vehicle type segment is anticipated to hold a high revenue share during the forecast period
- Based on PGU technology, Thin-Film-Transistor Liquid-Crystal Display (TFT-LCD) PGU technology segment accounts for the highest market share
- Based on sales channel, the OEM segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.
Automotive Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR-HUD) Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- Increase in driver safety norms by regulatory agencies in various regions and the importance of reducing distractions, which could drive the adoption of AR-HUD systems.
- Increasing demand for luxury and premium vehicles in the automotive industry, the growing emergence of CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, and electric) technologies, rise in sustainability trends, and changing customer behavior, to boost the market demand during the forecast period.
- Increasing technological advances and innovations in AR technology have improved display technologies, better graphics processing, and advancements in head-up display projection systems have all contributed to enhancing the quality and effectiveness of AR-HUDs.
Automotive Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR-HUD) Market– Regional Analysis
- North America, is expected to dominate the automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a mature automotive market with a history of adopting advanced technologies. AR-HUD adoption is influenced by the demand for high-tech features and safety enhancements.
- The Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a significant share of the automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market. The rapid expansion of the automotive sector and growth in the middle-class population, increase in disposable income. Increasing demand for advanced automotive technologies in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, drives the market demand.
Competitive Landscape
The automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global automotive augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) market report:
In November 2020 – UniMax, the automotive electronics design and manufacturing company owned by ASUS Group, today announced the world’s first augmented-reality head-up display (AR HUD) with mirror-array vision extender (MAVE) technology. The UniMax AR HUD provides a revolutionary new method of displaying real-time information on automobile windshields that is smaller, cheaper, and more energy efficient than competitor products.
clarion offers infotainment solutions that provide multimedia, navigation, and connectivity features to enhance the in-car experience for drivers and passengers. Clarion’s navigation systems provide drivers with real-time mapping, turn-by-turn directions, and points of interest information.
Automotive Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR-HUD) Market- Key Segments
Feature
- AR Navigation
- Ultra-wide 13° x 5° FOV
- Marked Lane Violation Warning
- Pedestrian Warning
- Front Vehicle Distance Warning
- Lane Changing Guidance
- Enhanced Rain-Fog Display
- Others
PGU Technology
- Thin-Film-Transistor Liquid-Crystal Display (TFT-LCD)
- Digital Light Processing (DLP)
- Liquid Crystal-on-Silicon (LCOS)
- Laser Scanning Projection (LSP)
Display Content
- Passive Information Display (Speed, Navigation Directions, and Safety Warnings, etc.)
- Active Information Display (Gesture Control or Eye-tracking Technology for Interaction, etc.)
Vehicle Type
- Two Wheelers
- Passenger Cars
- Entry
- Mid
- Luxury/Premium
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Duty Trucks
- Buses and Coaches
- Others
Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
