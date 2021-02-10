Global automotive autonomous emergency braking system market size to register 8.1% CAGR through 2027

The research report on ‘global automotive autonomous emergency braking system market’ offers an accurate representation of the current and future business landscape, taking into account 2017-2019 as the historical years and 2020-2027 as the forecast years.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According seasoned forecasters and industry experts, worldwide automotive autonomous emergency braking system market size was valued USD 3 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a y-o-y growth rate of 8.1% over 2020-2027. Increasing sales of commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, coupled with growing concerns regarding road safety due to rising number of road accidents are fostering the industry growth.

Proceeding further, the research literature fragments industry into various segments and provides a granular analysis of the same to uncover the top revenue prospects. Moreover, it also profiles the leading players as well as emerging contenders and new entrants to offer a holistic view of the competitive arena.

For the uninitiated, autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) is an advanced secure technology which is increasingly being integrated in vehicles, which supervises traffic conditions ahead and automatically applies the vehicle brakes in emergency case such as when the driver collapses. This system is being considered an integral component for detecting a forward crash with other another vehicle in time to mitigate or prevent crash. Besides this, AEBS works in conjunction with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) to make a vehicle better and safer for drivers, further elevating the importance of these technology.

Despite the positive outlook of global automotive autonomous emergency braking system industry, factors such as high installation cost and low spending capacity in underdeveloped economies are negatively impacting the business dynamics.

Geographical outlook:

North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe are the key contributors to the overall automotive autonomous emergency braking systems market remuneration. Europe currently accounts for majority of the industry share, largely due rising penetration of SUVs and luxury vehicles, along with a high concentration of market vendors in the region.

Meanwhile, factors such as growing sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and increasing government initiatives for road safety in emerging economies like India and China will drastically enhance the growth of Asia Pacific automotive autonomous emergency braking systems over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, concerning number of road fatalities in accelerating the adoption of AEBS and ADAS technologies in the region. In fact, the 2018 WHO Global Report on Road Safety states that India accounts for about 11% of the road accident-related deaths worldwide. The number of incidences in China is also considerably high, with 244,937 road traffic accidents in 2018, causing 258,532 injuries, 63,194 fatalities, and direct economic loss of approximately USD 200 million, confirmed the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Disc

Drum

Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Technology Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Crash Imminent Braking

Dynamic Breaking Support

Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Vehicle Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Geographical Bifurcation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Valeo SA

NetraDyne, Inc.

Mando Corp.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Mobus

ZF Friedrichafen AG

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies (Borgwarner, Inc.)

Robert Bosch GmbH.

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, by Brake Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, by Technology Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, by Brake Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market by Brake Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Brake Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Disc

5.4.2. Drum

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, by Technology Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market by Technology Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Crash Imminent Braking

6.4.2. Dynamic Breaking Support

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, by Vehicle Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market by Vehicle Type – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Passenger Car

7.4.2. Commercial Vehicles

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, Regional Analysis

