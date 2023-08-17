The rapid growth in the automotive industry and increased fuel efficiency and emission regulation are anticipated to drive market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global automotive engine oil market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 64.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for automotive engine oil is expected to close at US$ 55.5 billion.

The growing automotive industry and increased number of vehicles on the road, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks, directly lead to increased demand for engine oils, fuelling the market demand. The growing demand for energy-efficient lubricants drives market sales.

Increasing technological advances and ongoing research and development led to the formulation of engine oils with improved performance, extended drain intervals, and enhanced protection against wear and corrosion, which are expected to boost the automotive engine oil market demand during the forecast period.

Increased consumer demand for high mileage vehicles boosts the automotive engine oil market as engine oil enables the vehicle to run more efficiently and at a cooler temperature. Increasing disposable income, changing consumer needs, rapid urbanization and increased sales of automobiles are also driving the sales of the automotive engine oil industry.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 53.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 64.8 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 1.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 265 Pages Market Segmentation By Engine Oil Type, Engine Type, Grade of Engine Oil, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Royal Dutch Shell plc, Pentagon Lubricants Private Limited, Leo Lubricants Pvt. Ltd., DANA LUBRICANTS FACTORY LLC, Castrol Limited, HINDUJA GROUP, GP Petroleums Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Total S.A, Gazprom, ROSNEFT, LUKOIL oil Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Sinopec Lubricant Company, JIANGSU LOPAL TECH. CO. LTD.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the automotive engine oil market was valued at US$ 54.5 billion

Based on engine oil type, the mineral oil segment is to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period as mineral oils are less expensive and are readily available, hence they are widely utilized in automobiles

Based on vehicle type, the light commercial vehicle segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on engine type, the diesel engine segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Automotive Engine Oil: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing demand for engine efficiency and corrosion protection is the major trend influencing the automotive engine oil market

Increasing technological advances and increased demand for a long lifespan of the engine to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are investing in research & innovation to offer enhanced engine protection, improved fuel efficiency, and extended drain intervals.

Automotive Engine Oil Market – Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to dominate the global automotive engine oil market owing to the presence of a diverse vehicle market in the region. Stringent emission regulation by the government and increased use of advanced synthetic oils help improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, driving the market demand in the region.

help improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, driving the market demand in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a prominent share of the automotive engine oil market due to the presence of a sizable consumer base and rising production and consumption of engine oil products in the region. With increasing economic development and urbanization countries like China and India sees robust growth in vehicle sales and maintenance needs.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive engine oil market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global automotive engine oil market report:

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Pentagon Lubricants Private Limited

Leo Lubricants Pvt. Ltd.

DANA LUBRICANTS FACTORY LLC

Castrol Limited

HINDUJA GROUP

GP Petroleums Ltd.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Total S.A

Gazprom

ROSNEFT

LUKOIL oil Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Sinopec Lubricant Company

JIANGSU LOPAL TECH. CO. LTD.

Key Developments in the Automotive Engine Oil Market

In June 2023 – Shell Lubricants (Shell) and Ducati Corse have collaborated to create a new high-performance motorbike oil, specifically designed for the new Ducati Panigale V4 R with dry clutch – the closest production model to a competition motorbike ever made.

and Ducati Corse have collaborated to create a new high-performance motorbike oil, specifically designed for the new Ducati Panigale V4 R with dry clutch – the closest production model to a competition motorbike ever made. In July 2023 – Castrol launches new engine oil performance standards for hybrid cars. It’s Castrol’s own benchmark to measure the performance of its engine oils for hybrids. Castrol’s new performance standard is a first-of-its-kind in the industry for hybrid vehicles and can support both car workshops and their customers in identifying the right oil for hybrid cars.

Automotive Engine Oil Market – Key Segments

Engine Oil Type

Mineral Oil

Semi-synthetic Oil

Fully-synthetic Oil

Engine Type

Gasoline Engine

Diesel Engine

Alternative Engine

Grade of Engine Oil

5W-20

5W-30

5W-40

Others

Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers

Three Wheelers

Passenger Vehicles Hatchback Sedan Utility Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Trucks

Buses & Coaches

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

