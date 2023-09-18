The automotive gears business is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period due to increased vehicle production and customer desire for low-carbon technologies

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The automotive gears market was estimated to have acquired US$ 44.5 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 2.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 58.2 billion.

In electric cars, the amount of gearing is comparatively low. The lack of differentials, gearboxes, and transmission systems has resulted in a sharp reduction in the overall number of gears. The market demand for automotive gears is also anticipated to be driven by the growth of the automotive sector in emerging countries like India and Brazil, according to the market projection.

Fully automated transmission cars are presently being built, thanks to technical advancements like carbon fiber-reinforced plastic gears. This is anticipated to limit market growth somewhat.

Request Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=21581

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 44.5 Bn Estimated Value US$ 58.2 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 2.7% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 260 Pages Market Segmentation By Shaft Axis Type, Application, Material Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Amtek International, B & R Machine and Gear Corporation, Bharat Gears Ltd., Circle Gears & Machine Corporation, Eaton, Gear Motions, Mahindra CIE, RENOLD, SAMGONG GEAR IND. CO., LTD., SHOWA Corporation, Varroc Group, Universal Auto Gears LLP, Univance Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., ZF TRW, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The numerous benefits of automatic transmission, including pleasant driving, economical fuel consumption, adaptable design, and exceptional performance, can be linked to the increased demand for automatic transmission automobiles.

The market share of the parallel shaft gears category was 42.23% in 2021.

The demand for automatic transmission in automobiles is expected to rise as a result of governments’ efforts to boost the sales of fuel-efficient as well as alternative fuel vehicles via incentives and tax cuts.

Market Trends for Automotive Gears

In 2021, metallic gears segment took over almost 51.77% of global market share. The market segment is anticipated to hold its position and grow at a CAGR of over 2.01% throughout the course of the projected period.

Car transmissions are made using steel gears because they enable the efficient transfer of horsepower from one gear to the next. Even though metal is not as robust as steel, brass is resilient enough to resist some extreme circumstances.

In terms of market share, the non-metallic gears category comes in second to the metallic gears segment. During the projection year, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9%.

Low noise is a primary goal in high-speed operations, which is where non-metallic gears are generally used. Non-metallic gears are also widely used in gear systems for timing and other purposes.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=21581

Global Market for Automotive Gears: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the automotive gears market in different countries. These are:

China is likely to play a key role in the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region, which is predicted to be the most significant customer base for automotive gears globally. Future automobile production in countries like India and China, as well as manufacturers’ emphasis on increasing their production capacity, are likely to result in a major increase in demand for automotive equipment.

For example, because IC cars still make up the majority of the country’s automotive market, some newspapers have claimed that China intends to sell 80 million IC engines annually in the next years.

The desire for fuel-efficient vehicles and lightweight automotive components is driving growth in the Asia Pacific market. It is projected that over the projection period, demand would rise for lightweight, incredibly durable aluminum and composite gears.

Global Automotive Gears Market: Key Players

The global automotive gears market is highly concentrated, with a smaller number of manufacturers holding the lion’s share of the market and significant corporations having the ability to accelerate expansion through the adoption of cutting-edge technology. Expansion of the product line and mergers and acquisitions are regularly used critical strategies by key businesses.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global automotive gears market:

Amtek International

B & R Machine and Gear Corporation

Bharat Gears Ltd.

Circle Gears & Machine Corporation

Eaton

Gear Motions

Kohara Gear Industry Co., Ltd.

Mahindra CIE

Precipart

RENOLD

SAMGONG GEAR IND. CO., LTD.

SHOWA Corporation

Varroc Group

Cone Drive Operations Inc.

IMS Gear GmbH

Universal Auto Gears LLP

Key developments in the global automotive gears market are:

Market Player Year Key Developments JATCO Company 2021 The ‘CVT-X’, a ground-breaking continuously variable transmission with improved environmental performance and mobility, was developed by JATCO Company for medium and large FWD vehicles.

It reportedly had transmission efficiency of 90%, which was challenging for a CVT. NORD Gear Corporation 2021 The most recent iteration of NORD Gear Corporation’s CLINCHER parallel gear line, which delivers 33% greater torque ratings and improved power ratings, was released. Dana 2019 Dana Incorporated made the successful acquisition of the Drive Systems business of the Oerlikon Group public.

The technological portfolio of Dana is anticipated to grow as a result of this purchase, especially in the area of high-precision helical gears that serve the light- and commercial-vehicle industries.

Request Complete TOC of this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=21581

Global Automotive Gears Market Segmentation

Shaft Axis Type Intersecting Shaft Gears

Straight Bevel Gears Spiral Bevel Gears Parallel Shaft Gears Rack & Pinion Gears Helical Gears Spur Gears Herringbone Gears Skew Shaft Gears Hypoid Gears Worm Gears Planetary Gears Others

Application Transmission System Differential Transfer Case Steering System Other Automotive Systems

Material Type Metallic Gears Non-Metallic Gears Plastics Gears Other materials



Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles

Hatchback Sedan Utility Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Duty Trucks Buses & Coaches

Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket



Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read More Related Reports:

Off-road Vehicle Market from 2023 to 2031 – Market Growth Analysis, Future Scenario

Off-the-road (OTR) Tire Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

Two-wheeler Services Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com