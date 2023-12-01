The sales of vehicles are declining in major automotive markets such as China, Japan, and India, further impacting the growth of the automotive ignition coil market. The governments of growing economies are taking various steps to increase vehicle sales in their respective countries.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The automotive ignition coil market is expected to reach US$ 3,289.60 million in 2023. The market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 5,108.65 million in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5%. Coils perform the same basic function in all modern petrol engines, creating the high voltage to light the spark plugs.

The advent of distributor-less ignition systems (DIS) has resulted from advancements in ignition technology. Recent years have seen a notable increase in the growth of luxury vehicles worldwide. The popularity of COP systems has increased in recent years. Having the coil mounted directly on the ignition system allows for better combustion control and precise ignition timing. Due to this design, engine performance is enhanced, and energy loss is reduced.

Depending on the application, wireless technology is integrated into ignition coils to communicate diagnostic information to the onboard computer of the vehicle. Using this technique, remote diagnostics and monitoring can be carried out in real-time. Electric and hybrid vehicles are requiring more advanced ignition coils to meet their demands.

Hybrid systems, which combine internal combustion engines and electric motors, can still benefit from traditional ignition systems. In an effort to decrease the overall weight of vehicles, automotive component manufacturers constantly develop and employ lightweight materials. The market offers a variety of ignition systems, including basic breaker-point ignitions, electronic ignitions, and distributor-less ignitions.

Consumer needs have prompted automotive manufacturers to incorporate improvements into new and upcoming models. Automobiles in developing nations are more likely to come equipped with luxury comfort amenities. For increased precision and efficiency, advanced sensors and electronic controls are required. Increasing investment and various research and development activities are expected to boost demand for automotive ignition coils.

Key Takeaways

According to FMI, double spark coils are expected to hold 58.5% of market revenue by 2033.

According to the forecast, passenger cars are expected to account for a 76.8% market share.

The United Kingdom is expected to experience a CAGR of 3.4% until 2033.

In 2033, the demand for ignition coils in the United States is expected to increase by 3.3% CAGR.

By 2033, the automotive ignition coil market in India is predicted to expand at 5.4% CAGR until 2033.

“3D design automotive ignition coils and compact models will drive demand. Increasing safety regulations and demand for passenger vehicle sales will drive market growth in the near future.,” – says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Several companies operate in the automotive ignition coil market, which is moderately competitive. A niche market for a specific demographic is becoming increasingly common among players. A high focus on innovation and strong partnerships has benefited the market. Due to these developments, a number of automotive ignition coils have been introduced in recent years.

Key Companies Profiled

Denso Corporation Federal-Mogul Corporation NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd. BorgWarner Ludwigsburg GmbH Valeo SA Robert Bosch GmbH Delphi Automotive PLC Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Standard Motor Products Marshall Electric Corp AcDelco

Market Developments Include

In April 2023, Robert Bosch, LLC introduced 52 new parts for its North American aftermarket, covering more than 22 million vehicles. As part of its new product line, Bosch supplies braking parts, ignition coils, water pumps, sensors, and fuel injectors for domestic, European, and Asian passenger and commercial vehicles.

In June 2023, Diamond & Zebra Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd., an Osaka-based group company, developed an ignition system that makes use of reciprocating engines in a carbon-neutral society with ammonia combustion technology. The ignition system plays a crucial role in fuel combustion.

Report Scope

Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 3,289.60 million Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 5,108.65 million Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 4.5 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel

Segmentation Analysis of the Automotive Ignition Coil Market

By Product Type:

Can-Type Ignition Coil

Electronic Distributor Coil

Double Spark Coil

Pencil Ignition Coil

Ignition Coil Rail

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil and gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

