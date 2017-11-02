Breaking News
Home / Top News / Global Automotive Position Sensor Market 2017-2021 – Key Vendors are Bosch, Continental, Denso Delphi Automotive, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co & Sensata Technologies

Global Automotive Position Sensor Market 2017-2021 – Key Vendors are Bosch, Continental, Denso Delphi Automotive, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co & Sensata Technologies

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Automotive Position Sensor Market 2017-2021” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global automotive position sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during the period 2017-2021 .

Global Automotive Position Sensor Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue of position sensors fitted in the passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The estimation is based on position sensors used for powertrain applications and other applications.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Development of easy-to-use position sensor. Position sensor is a crucial component in the engine management system of modern vehicles. Developments like contactless inductive position sensor (CIPOS) by Hella KGaA Hueck & Co are gaining popularity in the automotive market and leading to wider adoption of position sensor. The CIPOS technology offers precision and easy-to-use position sensor, and the measurement range of both linear and angular sensors can be flexibly designed. In addition to flexibility, this sensor is easy to assemble and not sensitive to mechanical misalignment.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Development of smart position sensor. The position sensors are increasingly witnessing wider application in the modern vehicles. The growing electrification of mechanical components has led to the use of a higher number of automotive sensors in modern vehicles, and position sensor is one the crucial sensor among them. The positions sensor saw development from contact position sensor to contactless sensors, and magnetic sensors in the contactless segment are becoming quite popular in the automotive market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Stray field interference in magnetic position sensor. The magnetic position sensor is gaining popularity in the automotive market owing to its reliability against dirt, dust, grease, vibration, and humidity factors, which are common to harsh automotive applications. However, conventional magnetic position sensors are running into a problem due to interference from stray magnetic fields. The stray magnetic fields corrupt the sensor output or reduce the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). As a result, the automotive market is finding it difficult to comply with stringent risk-management requirements of ISO 26262 Functional Safety Standard set for safety-critical designs. Additionally, rising electrification has increased the risk of stray magnetic field interference in the vehicles.

Market Trends

  • Development of smart position sensor
  • Growing popularity of hall-effect position sensor
  • Rising focus on development of self-driving vehicle
  • Increase in EVs launch to drive position sensor market
  • Development of sensor packaging

Key vendors

  • Bosch
  • Continental
  • DENSO
  • Delphi Automotive
  • HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co
  • Sensata Technologies

Other prominent vendors

  • CTS
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Methode Electronics
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • ZF

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type

Part 07: Geographical Segmentation

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s498d6/global_automotive

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Automotive Sensors
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.