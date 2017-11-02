Global Automotive Position Sensor Market 2017-2021 – Key Vendors are Bosch, Continental, Denso Delphi Automotive, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co & Sensata Technologies

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Automotive Position Sensor Market 2017-2021” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global automotive position sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during the period 2017-2021 .

Global Automotive Position Sensor Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue of position sensors fitted in the passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The estimation is based on position sensors used for powertrain applications and other applications.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Development of easy-to-use position sensor. Position sensor is a crucial component in the engine management system of modern vehicles. Developments like contactless inductive position sensor (CIPOS) by Hella KGaA Hueck & Co are gaining popularity in the automotive market and leading to wider adoption of position sensor. The CIPOS technology offers precision and easy-to-use position sensor, and the measurement range of both linear and angular sensors can be flexibly designed. In addition to flexibility, this sensor is easy to assemble and not sensitive to mechanical misalignment.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Development of smart position sensor. The position sensors are increasingly witnessing wider application in the modern vehicles. The growing electrification of mechanical components has led to the use of a higher number of automotive sensors in modern vehicles, and position sensor is one the crucial sensor among them. The positions sensor saw development from contact position sensor to contactless sensors, and magnetic sensors in the contactless segment are becoming quite popular in the automotive market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Stray field interference in magnetic position sensor. The magnetic position sensor is gaining popularity in the automotive market owing to its reliability against dirt, dust, grease, vibration, and humidity factors, which are common to harsh automotive applications. However, conventional magnetic position sensors are running into a problem due to interference from stray magnetic fields. The stray magnetic fields corrupt the sensor output or reduce the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). As a result, the automotive market is finding it difficult to comply with stringent risk-management requirements of ISO 26262 Functional Safety Standard set for safety-critical designs. Additionally, rising electrification has increased the risk of stray magnetic field interference in the vehicles.

Market Trends

Development of smart position sensor

Growing popularity of hall-effect position sensor

Rising focus on development of self-driving vehicle

Increase in EVs launch to drive position sensor market

Development of sensor packaging

Key vendors

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Delphi Automotive

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co

Sensata Technologies

Other prominent vendors

CTS

Infineon Technologies

Methode Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

NXP Semiconductors

ZF

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type

Part 07: Geographical Segmentation

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s498d6/global_automotive

CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Automotive Sensors