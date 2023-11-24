The automotive remote diagnostics market is driven by the increasing demand for connected cars and the need for more efficient and cost-effective vehicle maintenance

New York, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global automotive remote diagnostics market is poised for remarkable growth, projecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The market value is anticipated to surge from US$12.4 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$36.1 billion by the end of 2030.

Automotive remote diagnostics involves cutting-edge technological systems implemented in vehicles for real-time observation and evaluation of their operational status and condition. This involves sophisticated communication systems and sensors transmitting data to a central monitoring station. This proactive approach enables stakeholders to detect and resolve potential problems, enhancing vehicle maintenance and overall operational effectiveness.

ARD systems typically work by collecting data from vehicle sensors and then transmitting that data to a central server. The server then analyzes the data and sends a diagnostic report to the technician. The technician can then use this report to identify the problem and recommend a solution.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 12.4 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$ 36.1 Billion Growth Rate – CAGR 16.5% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 236 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Connectivity, Vehicle Type, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Delphi Technologies, Vector Informatik GmbH, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc., Continental AG, Snap-on Incorporated, Hella Gutmann Solutions GmbH, Vidiwave Ltd., OnStar Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Autologic Diagnostics Ltd.

Factors Driving Market Growth

The Automotive Remote Diagnostics (ARD) market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, primarily driven by the following factors:

Increasing Demand for Enhanced Vehicle Telematics: The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid shift towards connected vehicles, equipped with advanced telematics systems that collect and transmit real-time data about the vehicle’s performance, health, and surroundings. This data can be utilized by ARD systems to provide real-time insights into vehicle status, enabling proactive maintenance and troubleshooting. Growing Complexity of Vehicles: Modern vehicles are becoming increasingly complex, incorporating a multitude of electronic control units (ECUs) and sensors that manage various vehicle functions. This complexity makes it challenging for technicians to diagnose and repair issues manually, leading to a growing demand for ARD systems that can provide comprehensive diagnostics remotely. Demand for Predictive Maintenance and Proactive Service: Vehicle owners and fleet operators are increasingly seeking solutions to predict potential vehicle failures and schedule maintenance services proactively, preventing breakdowns and minimizing downtime. ARD systems play a crucial role in predictive maintenance by analyzing vehicle data to identify potential issues before they lead to costly repairs. Stringent Emission Regulations and Fuel Efficiency Standards: Governments worldwide are implementing stricter emission regulations and fuel efficiency standards, requiring automakers to develop vehicles that operate with minimal environmental impact. ARD systems can assist in optimizing vehicle performance and fuel efficiency, contributing to compliance with these regulations. Increasing Focus on Customer Convenience and Satisfaction: Automakers and service providers are prioritizing customer convenience and satisfaction, seeking ways to streamline the vehicle repair process and minimize disruptions for owners. ARD systems offer a convenient and efficient approach to vehicle diagnostics, allowing technicians to identify and resolve issues without requiring physical inspection, enhancing customer satisfaction. Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): The integration of AI and ML into ARD systems is revolutionizing the diagnostic process. AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of vehicle data, identifying patterns and anomalies that may indicate potential problems. This enhances the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostics, reducing the time required to identify and resolve issues. Growth of Connected Car Infrastructure: The development of connected car infrastructure, such as dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) networks, is facilitating real-time data exchange between vehicles and roadside infrastructure. This connectivity enables ARD systems to receive real-time updates on vehicle status and road conditions, further enhancing their diagnostic capabilities.

Market Restraints

1. Concerns Regarding Data Security and Privacy:

Despite rapid expansion, apprehensions about data security and privacy hinder market growth.

The interconnectedness of remote diagnostics systems raises concerns about unauthorized access and manipulation of sensitive vehicular data.

2. Complexity of Standardization and Interoperability Concerns:

The diverse architectures, communication protocols, and diagnostic interfaces among automotive manufacturers pose challenges in developing a universally accepted standard for remote diagnostics.

Market Opportunities for Automotive Remote Diagnostics

The Automotive Remote Diagnostics (ARD) market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the increasing adoption of connected vehicles, the growing complexity of automotive systems, and the demand for predictive maintenance and proactive service. This presents a wealth of opportunities for companies operating in the ARD space.

Expansion into New Vehicle Segments: ARD technology has traditionally been focused on passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. However, there is a growing opportunity to expand ARD into new vehicle segments, such as heavy-duty trucks, buses, and construction equipment. These vehicles often operate in remote locations or under challenging conditions, making ARD an attractive proposition for reducing downtime and improving maintenance efficiency. Development of Specialized ARD Solutions for Specific Vehicle Applications: The increasing complexity and specialization of automotive systems, such as powertrains, electrification, and autonomous driving technologies, create opportunities for developing specialized ARD solutions tailored to specific vehicle applications. These solutions can provide in-depth diagnostics and troubleshooting capabilities for specific systems, enhancing the overall effectiveness of ARD. Integration of ARD with Insurance and Fleet Management Services: Insurance providers and fleet management companies are seeking ways to leverage ARD data to improve risk assessment, optimize insurance premiums, and enhance fleet maintenance strategies. Integrating ARD with these services can create new revenue streams and partnerships for ARD providers. Development of Predictive Maintenance Solutions Based on ARD Data: ARD systems generate a vast amount of vehicle data that can be analyzed using advanced analytics and machine learning techniques to identify patterns and predict potential failures. This opens up opportunities for developing predictive maintenance solutions that can alert technicians and owners to potential issues before they cause breakdowns. Expansion into Emerging Markets: The demand for ARD is expected to grow rapidly in emerging markets, where vehicle ownership is increasing and connected car infrastructure is developing. ARD providers can capitalize on this growth by tailoring their solutions to the specific needs and challenges of these markets.

Analyst’s Viewpoint

The increasing complexity of contemporary vehicles is the driving force behind the global automotive remote diagnostics market. With vehicles evolving into intricate ecosystems of interconnected electronic systems, remote diagnostics play a crucial role in real-time monitoring and assessment.

Supply-side Dynamics

Prominent entities like Bosch, Delphi Technologies, Continental AG, and OnStar Corporation lead the industry with advanced remote diagnostics solutions. The United States, exemplified by General Motors’ OnStar, and Germany, with Bosch at the forefront, showcase active adoption of these technologies.

Market Segmentation

1. Diagnostic Equipment Systems Lead Revenue Generation:

Advanced diagnostic instruments and equipment dominate the market, with continuous advancements in vehicle technology.

While diagnostic equipment holds the largest market share, the software segment is expected to witness rapid expansion, incorporating advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI.

2. 4G LTE Dominates Connectivity-wise Segment:

4G LTE technology is anticipated to hold the largest market portion, providing dependable and rapid connectivity for resilient remote diagnostics.

Wi-Fi is expected to experience significant growth, driven by its widespread availability and adaptability.

3. Passenger Cars Dominate Vehicle Type Category:

Passenger cars hold the greatest market share, driven by their prevalence and extensive global utilization.

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment is expected to experience the most rapid expansion, benefiting from the demand for efficient monitoring and maintenance solutions in logistics operations.

Top Regional Markets

1. North America’s Pre-eminence:

The well-established automotive sector in North America, particularly in the United States, contributes to its dominance in the automotive remote diagnostics market.

Robust infrastructure, a strong aftermarket, and technological adeptness further fuel the extensive adoption of remote diagnostics solutions.

2. Opportunities in South Asia and Oceania:

South Asia and Oceania are projected to witness the most rapid expansion due to the increasing adoption of connected vehicles and smart technologies.

Rising recognition of preventive maintenance importance and demand for effective vehicle management systems in developing countries drive implementation.

Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy

Market leaders like Bosch, Delphi Technologies, Continental AG, and OnStar Corporation maintain and expand their market presence through continuous technological advancements. Investments in research and development, strategic alliances, and a focus on user experience contribute to their market share.

Key Company Developments

1. Partnership Between Mojio and Audi of America:

In December 2021, Mojio partnered with Audi of America to offer Motion for Audi Connect, a connected vehicle solution.

The collaboration signifies a significant advancement, showcasing a strategic alignment between a connected mobility platform and a leading automotive manufacturer.

2. Hyundai Motor America’s New Solution:

In January 2022, Hyundai Motor America unveiled an innovative solution to simplify data sharing for Hyundai lessees and owners.

This innovation reflects the industry’s emphasis on user control and transparency in data sharing, fostering consumer confidence.

Conclusion

The global automotive remote diagnostics market is on an upward trajectory, driven by the increasing complexity of vehicles and the integration of advanced technologies. As the industry embraces ML, AI, and predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics will play a pivotal role in ensuring optimal performance, preventive maintenance, and an enhanced user experience. With evolving vehicles, remote diagnostics will continue to be a fundamental component in the automotive industry’s journey towards efficiency and innovation.

