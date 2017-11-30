Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Report 2017 – Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 59% by 2025

Breaking News
Dublin, Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The autonomous farm equipment market was valued at US$ 437.0 Mn in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 59% from 2017 to 2025.

Agriculture has been one of the most imperative industry since the begging of the human civilization. With consistently growing population which is expected to reach 9 billion till 2025, the need for food, feed and fuel is expected to reach trifold of the current cultivation. In order to fulfill the demand, avenues such as mechanization and introduction of autonomous farming are being adopted to yield out more from the limited arable land.

Autonomy of farm equipment offers many merits such as fast and precise operations, uninterrupted operation irrespective of the time and climatic conditions and long-term solutions for complex and heavy operations such as plow and harvest. However, the process of making farm equipment autonomous is still in its nascent stages and the cost of current autonomous equipment is quite extravagant. Therefore, the aforementioned issues might are expected to affect the growth of the overall autonomous farm equipment market.

Autonomous farm equipment include autonomous tractors, autonomous harvesters and other equipment such as trucks, weeding and thinning, spraying and hauling machines, among others. Leading manufacturers are engaged in developing sophisticated autonomous farm equipment in order to increase efficiency and reliability while reducing their costs. Furthermore, the profound proliferation of advanced electronics and robotics coupled with GPS and navigation systems are making fully autonomous farm equipment more precise and efficient.

Consequently, augmentation of fully autonomous equipment offering independent working with minimum human supervision are expected to result in reduced human labor and expenses related to it. With consistent technological enhancement in the autonomous farm equipment and the merits offered by such equipment, it is expected that the market for the autonomous farm equipment with bloom significantly in the following years.

Key Trends:

  • Large-scale introduction of robotics and automation in the field of farm equipment
  • Rising awareness and gradual acceptance of autonomous equipment for performing variety of farm activities
  • Need of mechanized farming to fulfill the consistently rising need of food and other agricultural products

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Autonomous Farm Product Market Analysis

4. Global Autonomous Farm Product Market Revenue, By Type, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

5. Global Autonomous Farm Product Market Revenue, By Product, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

6. North America Autonomous Farm Product Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

7. Europe Autonomous Farm Product Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

8. Asia Pacific Autonomous Farm Product Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

9. Rest of World Autonomous Farm Product Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

10. Company Profiles

  • Agrobot
  • Energid
  • Clearpath Robotics
  • Autonomous Solutions
  • Wageningen UR
  • Agritronics
  • Kinze Manufacturing
  • Amazone-Bosch
  • AGCO Fendt
  • Rowbot
  • Robotic Harvesting
  • Jaybridge Robotics
  • Autonomous Tractor
  • Agrobotics AutoProbe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cfwggp/global_autonomous

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Agricultural Machinery and Equipment
