This year, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation Awards Program hit $1.1 million in supporting people with Down syndrome and their families

GLOBAL Awardees Celebrate in Honduras and Uganda

Global Down Syndrome Foundation GLOBAL Award Program supports research and medical care for people with Down syndrome

Denver, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This year, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) Awards Program hit the $1.1 million mark providing over 300 awards to local Down syndrome member organizations in 46 states and 6 countries since the program started in 2011.

The 2023 GLOBAL Education Awards will go to 13 organizations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. A total of $76,000 will be invested in research and/or medical outreach programs that can quantitatively improve health outcomes. The awards will support over 8,000 individuals with Down syndrome, family members, and professionals. Over the years, a total of 20,000 individuals have been supported by the GLOBAL Awards Program.

“Over the years, GLOBAL’s commitment and generous investment in community programs has made a significant difference in health outcomes for people with Down syndrome,” said Anne Dichele, Executive Director of the Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization. “With GLOBAL’s medical expertise and resources, we have learned so much about the importance of mental health. Now we have their impactful funding that empowers us to host our mental health conference.”

“We are so grateful to have the support of a national organization like GLOBAL as we launch our Bilingual Medical Outreach Program,” said Leah Boldt, Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands. “This program will provide access to critical resources for children who might otherwise be left behind.”

“Our member organizations provide life-changing programs and services in communities around the country and abroad every day,” said Michelle Sie Whitten, President & CEO of GLOBAL. “As the world’s leading Down syndrome research and medical care organization, we are proud to do our part to support their work and to fulfill our mission of elongating life and significantly improving health outcomes.”

David Tolleson, GLOBAL Vice President, Strategic Alliances agrees, “Local Down syndrome organizations are on the front line of service, positively impacting the health, education, and meaningful inclusion of the children and adults in their community. It’s our honor to support their work.”

The 13 organizations receiving the prestigious 2023 GLOBAL Education Award each have a unique program to offer:

Adam’s Camp (Englewood, CO): Expanding its therapy camp to reach even more individuals with Down syndrome, providing them with essential therapeutic experiences. Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands (Omaha, NE): Running a bilingual medical outreach program, ensuring that language barriers do not hinder access to vital medical resources. Down Syndrome Association of Central New Jersey (Ewing, NJ) Focuses on play-based learning groups for children with Down syndrome, nurturing their development through fun and interactive methods. Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville (Jacksonville, FL): Expanding its workshop “Parenting & Instructional Behavioral Solutions” to help families access Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services. Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan (Grand Rapids, MI): Launching a medical outreach program, helping to bridge the gap between the medical community and individuals with Down syndrome. Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin (West Allis, WI): Hosting the “Think Healthcare Webinar Series”, equipping professionals and caregivers with valuable medical insights. Down Syndrome Connections Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV): Holding the Second Annual Las Vegas Down Syndrome Conference in conjunction with the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, fostering community engagement and knowledge sharing. Down Syndrome Network of Arizona (Tempe, AZ): Expanding its adult transitions program, Holistic Approach to Adult Transitions and Aging, to provide quarterly webinars, person-centered planning, and healthcare professionals training. Down Syndrome Network of Montgomery County (Rockville, MD): Tackling an essential yet often overlooked topic with its “Let’s Talk About Sexuality: Puberty, Boundaries, Healthy Relationships, Intimacy, and Hygiene” program. Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas (Fort Worth, TX): Initiating a medical outreach program to healthcare providers to address specific healthcare needs in the region. Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization (Boca Raton, FL): Hosting a conference with Dr. Dennis McGuire entitled “Mental Wellness and Strategies to Survive and Thrive for Children and Adults with Down Syndrome”. Jack’s Basket (Arden Hills, MN): Expanding its diagnosis advocacy program to educate medical professionals and connect parents with medical resources. Virginia Down Syndrome Association (Henrico, VA): Presenting a virtual speaker series, making valuable information accessible to a broader audience.

To learn more about the GLOBAL Membership Awards Program, please visit https://www.globaldownsyndrome.org/global-awards/.

To learn more about GLOBAL Individual and Organization Memberships, please visit https://www.globaldownsyndrome.org/global-membership/.

To learn more about Global Down Syndrome Foundation, please visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org.

# # #

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,200 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 120 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal Testing and Information about Down Syndrome, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM . GLOBAL also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world.

Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

Attachments

GLOBAL Awardees

Global Down Syndrome Foundation

CONTACT: Anca Call Global Down Syndrome Foundation (720)-320-3832 acall@globaldownsyndrome.org