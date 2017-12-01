Global Back Office Systems & Suppliers Report 2017 – Company Status, History, Future Strategy, System Functionality and Specifications & Extensive Customer List

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Back Office Systems & Suppliers Report” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

This report features independent profiles of over 100 international suppliers and 150+ systems. It is the definitive resource for evaluating the leading transaction processing solutions across core areas of banking, including universal, retail, wholesale, lending, treasury, capital markets, trade finance, private banking and asset management.

We cover the market in close detail, and we talk directly to many banks, as well as the suppliers themselves, to form an unbiased picture of the merits of each system and its supplier.

Each detailed supplier/system profile includes:

Company status

History

Future strategy

System functionality and specifications

An extensive customer list

The Report also provides a country-by-country breakdown to show who is using each system in which country

Key Topics Covered:

1. BACK OFFICE SYSTEMS AND SUPPLIERS (BOSS) GUIDE

1.1. 3i Infotech

1.2. Able

1.3. Accenture

1.4. Asseco South Eastern Europe (SEE)

1.5. Autosoft Dynamics

1.6. Avaloq

1.7. B&F Soft

1.8. Banking Information Systems (BIS)

1.9. BML Istisharat

1.10. Bravura Solutions

1.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions

1.12. Calypso Technology

1.13. Capital Banking Solutions

1.14. Sopra Banking Software (Cassiopae)

1.15. CCK Financial Solutions

1.16. Centre of Financial Technologies (CFT

1.17. CGI

1.18. China Systems Corporation

1.19. Cloud Lending Incorporated

1.20. Cobiscorp

1.21. Colvir Software Solutions

1.22. Commercial Banking Applications

1.23. Complex Systems Inc. (CSI)

1.24. Credence Analytics

1.25. CSC (Computer Science Corporation)

1.26. D+H Corporation

1.27. Datapro

1.28. Diasoft

1.29. Die Software Peter Fitzon GmbH

1.30. Dion Global Solutions

1.31. DL&A

1.32. ERI

1.33. Evry

1.34. Exictos

1.35. Fern Software

1.36. Financial Software Systems/Ion Trading

1.37. Finnova

1.38. FIS

1.39. Fiserv

1.40. Five Degrees

1.41. Flexsoft

1.42. Forb

1.43. GBST

1.44. Hyundai Information Technology

1.45. ICSFS

1.46. IDCorp

1.47. Idealinvent

1.48. i-Financial

1.49. Infopro

1.50. Information Mosaic

1.51. Infosys

1.52. Infrasoft Technologies

1.53. Intellect Design Arena (Polaris

1.54. International Private Banking Systems

1.55. International Turnkey Systems (ITS)

1.56. Intertech

1.57. Intrasoft International

1.58. IT2/Ion Trading

1.59. Latin American Byte

1.60. Linedata

1.61. Mambu

1.62. MCO Finance

1.63. Microlink Solutions

1.64. Micro Informatique & Technologies SA

1.65. Miles Software

1.66. Mimics Inc

1.67. Misys

1.68. Murex

1.69. Neptune Software

1.70. Nucleus Software

1.71. Oracle FSS

1.72. Path Solutions

1.73. Pennant Technologies

1.74. Pibas

1.75. Pinnacle Solutions Incorporated

1.76. Probanx

1.77. Profile Software

1.78. R-Style Softlab

1.79. SAB

1.80. Sage SA

1.81. SAP

1.82. SDS

1.83. Silverlake Axis

1.84. Simcorp

1.85. Sopra Banking Software

1.86. SS&C Technologies

1.87. FIS(SunGard)

1.88. New Access(SunGard)

1.89. Silverlake Axis(SunGard)

1.90. Surecomp

1.91. Sword Apak

1.92. TCS Financial Solutions

1.93. Technisys

1.94. Temenos

1.95. Top Systems

1.96. Torstone Technology Back Office Systems & Suppliers (BOSS)

1.97. Trasset

1.98. Trust Systems & Software

1.99. TurboConsult

1.100. Unisys Inc

1.101. Vermeg

1.102. Virmati

1.103. Wall Street Systems/Ion Trading

1.104. White Clarke Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bgz4ks/back_office

