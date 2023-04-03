The Expanding Elderly Population, and Increasing Number of Diseasessare Driving Bariatric Beds Market Expansion. FMI records a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033. Growing demand for home healthcare services and the incidence of obesity are key growth drivers. North America dominated the bariatric beds market

NEWARK, Del, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The bariatric beds market is projected to increase from US$ 297.08 million in 2023 to US$ 497.92 million in 2033. The bariatric beds market refers to the segment of the healthcare industry that produces and sells specialized beds and mattresses designed to support the needs of individuals who are obese or morbidly obese. Bariatric beds are larger and more durable than standard hospital beds, with a higher weight capacity to accommodate the needs of larger patients. They may also feature specialized features such as built-in scales, pressure relief systems, and mobility aids to support patient comfort and safety.

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity and Related Risk Factors to Drive Market Growth

The increased demand for preoperative and postoperative bariatric operations is likely to drive the market over the forecast period. There is a considerable demand for modern bariatric beds with superior technical capabilities, which boosts the market growth. Bariatric bed technological advances related to portability, patient comfort, utilities, and cost-effectiveness are expected to boost market expansion.

Numerous manufacturers are focused on technological advancements to assist market expansion, such as adjustable side railings, automatic height adjustability, fiber-made body, lightness, and multi-storage facility. Furthermore, current improvements in bariatric beds include easy and lockable movement of the bed wheels, elevation-enabled beds that can be adjusted in height, and adjustable side rails.

The short hospital stay shifts the emphasis to home healthcare. Additionally, the increased demand for home healthcare for post-surgical recovery and other long-term conditions is likely to assist reduce patient stay length. This strategy decreases all the issues that hospitals face in inpatient management while also drastically lowering the cost to the patient. As a result of the shift in emphasis toward home care, the procurement of bariatric beds is increasing, which is likely to drive market expansion

The rising demand for home healthcare services is likely to propel market expansion. According to claims filed with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (OBWC) in 2021, the average total cost per claim for home nursing assistants was around USD 15,000. In addition, shoulder injuries among home health care aides had the high average total claim costs (USD 20,600/injury) of any occupation, setting, or body area combination, which is expected to fuel market growth.

Growing big population aged 60 and over with lower immunity levels is a significant driver of bariatric beds market growth throughout the forecast period. This demographic is expected to receive the effective available therapies in order to live long. As a result, an increase in the elderly population base is expected to drive market growth.

Key Points from the Bariatric Beds Market

The market is expected to surpass US$ 497.92 million by 2033.

Growing demand for home healthcare services, rising number of operations, and the increasingincidence of obesity are key drivers fueling market expansion.

Bariatric beds market is expected to capture a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

North America dominated the bariatric beds market.

Key Developments in the Bariatric Beds Market:

October 2018 – Benmor Medical launched the Aurum+ Bariatric Bed to provide clinical benefits and safety to patients.

October 2018 – Joerns Healthcare announced the launch of Joerns BCX Bariatric Care, a fully adjustable bariatric bed for patients.

February 2018 – Alerta has announced the launch of Alerta Bariatric, a pressure-relieving mattress designed specifically for bariatric patients.

January 2022 – Titan SGS by Standard Bariatrics, Inc. has completed 1,000 clinical case uses as of. Titan SGS surgical stapler technology's anatomy-based approach in bariatric surgery benefits patients.

July 2021 – The Food and Drug Administration gave Apollo Endosurgery de novo approval to commercialise its Apollo ESG and Apollo REVISE endoscopic systems for the treatment of obese patients.

February 2021 – In a collaboration with the Bariatric Centers of Kansas City, Carrum Health expanded weight loss surgery choices in the Midwest (BCKC). The center has performed over 17,000 procedures, and the collaboration help improve people's lives by increasing access to high-quality bariatric surgery.

Key Players:

Invacare Corporation

Hill-Rom holdings

Stryker

Arjo

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Gf Health Products

Zhangjiagang Medi

Cobi Rehab

Alerta

Rotec International

Bariatric Beds Market Key Segment

Bariatric Beds Market by Weight Capacity:

Bariatric Beds Market in 500-700 lbs

Bariatric Beds Market in 700-1000 lbs

Bariatric Beds Market in >1000 lbs

Bariatric Beds Market by End Use:

Bariatric Beds Market for Hospitals

Bariatric Beds Market for Nursing Homes

Bariatric Beds Market by Regional:

Bariatric Beds in North America Market

Bariatric Beds in Europe Market

Bariatric Beds in Asia Pacific Market

Bariatric Beds in Latin America Market

Bariatric Beds in the Middle East & Africa Market

