Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Battery Backpack Sprayers Market By Type (Lithium-Ion Battery Sprayers, Lead Acid Battery Sprayers) By Application (Agricultural, Residential, Commercial), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Battery Backpack Sprayers Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 513.2 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 924.54 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.05% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Battery Backpack Sprayers? How big is the Battery Backpack Sprayers Industry?

The portable, battery-powered backpack sprayers used for spraying pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, and other liquids in agricultural, horticultural, and landscaping applications are the focus of the battery backpack sprayers market, which is a subset of the agricultural and gardening equipment industry.

The recent years have seen substantial expansion in the market for battery backpack sprayers. This growth has been driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable farming practices as well as the growing desire for efficient and effective crop protection solutions. Increased productivity, improved coverage, and decreased operator fatigue are among the primary benefits that come with using battery-powered backpack sprayers rather than typical manual sprayers.

Battery Backpack Sprayers Market Coverage & Overview:

The global battery backpack sprayers market size was valued at USD 513.20 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 924.54 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period.

Battery backpack sprayers are portable, eco-friendly, and easy-to-use agricultural spraying equipment that uses rechargeable batteries instead of gasoline or manual power. They are typically used for small to medium-sized applications, such as spraying pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers in gardens, orchards, vineyards, and other agricultural fields. The batteries power the sprayer pump, allowing for consistent and even spraying over an extended period. They also eliminate the need for manual pumping, reducing operator fatigue, and increasing efficiency. Additionally, the use of battery-powered sprayers can help reduce environmental impact by reducing the amount of harmful chemicals released into the atmosphere. Battery backpack sprayers are available in a range of models and capacities, with various features and functions to suit different user needs.

Global Battery Backpack Sprayers Market: Growth Factors

The global battery backpack sprayers market is expected to surge exponentially due to the increasing demand for sustainable & eco-friendly agricultural practices, versatile & easy-to-use equipment, growing awareness of health risks associated with traditional sprayers, and advancements in battery technology. In addition, the market also presents opportunities for growth, such as the development of smart & connected sprayers, lightweight & ergonomic designs, and precision agriculture. However, competition from traditional manual & gasoline-powered alternatives, the need to develop more efficient & advanced battery technologies, and the need to comply with increasingly stringent regulations governing the use of agrochemicals and other substances might hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 513.2 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 924.54 million CAGR Growth Rate 7.05% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players STIHL, Husqvarna, Solo, and Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Cub Cadet, AGCO Corporation, Amazon Commercial LLC, APEE India, Bucher Industries AG, Excel Industries, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Berthoud Agricole, Deere & Company, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, ECHO Incorporated, Karcher, Matabi Group, Tirth Agro Technology Pvt. Ltd. among others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Battery Backpack Sprayers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global battery backpack sprayers market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market is segmented into lithium-ion battery sprayers and lead acid battery sprayers segment. The lithium-ion battery sprayers segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The main reason for the growth of this segment is that they offer several advantages over lead-acid battery sprayers. Lithium-ion batteries are lighter, have a longer lifespan, require less maintenance, and have higher energy density compared to lead-acid batteries. Additionally, the decreasing cost of lithium-ion batteries is expected to drive their adoption in the battery backpack sprayers market. However, lead-acid battery sprayers still hold a significant market share, especially in regions where the cost of lithium-ion batteries remains relatively high.

Based on application, the battery backpack sprayers industry is segmented into agricultural, residential, and commercial. The agriculture segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices, coupled with the need for efficient and effective spraying equipment. Additionally, the use of battery backpack sprayers in agriculture reduces the risk of exposure to harmful chemicals and increases productivity, making it a preferred choice among farmers and agricultural workers.

The global Battery Backpack Sprayers market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Lithium-Ion Battery Sprayers

Lead Acid Battery Sprayers

By Application

Agricultural

Residential

Commercial

Browse the full “Battery Backpack Sprayers Market By Type (Lithium-Ion Battery Sprayers, Lead Acid Battery Sprayers) By Application (Agricultural, Residential, Commercial), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030”– Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/battery-backpack-sprayers-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Battery Backpack Sprayers market include –

Cub Cadet

AGCO Corporation

Amazon Commercial LLC

APEE India

Bucher Industries AG

Excel Industries

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Berthoud Agricole

Deere & Company

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

ECHO Incorporated

Karcher

Matabi Group

Tirth Agro Technology Pvt. Ltd.

STIHL

Husqvarna

Solo

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

Among Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Battery Backpack Sprayers market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.05% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Battery Backpack Sprayers market size was valued at around US$ 513.2 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 924.54 million by 2030.

Based on type, the lithium-ion battery sprayers segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on application, the agriculture segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Battery Backpack Sprayers industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Battery Backpack Sprayers Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Battery Backpack Sprayers Industry?

What segments does the Battery Backpack Sprayers Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Battery Backpack Sprayers Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest global battery backpack sprayers market share in 2022 and is further anticipated to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices, coupled with the need to improve agricultural productivity in the region. Additionally, the growing awareness of the health risks associated with traditional manual and gasoline-powered sprayers is expected to drive the adoption of battery backpack sprayers in the region.

The development of precision agriculture techniques, which require advanced spraying equipment, is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the presence of several key manufacturers in the region, coupled with the increasing investment in research and development activities, is expected to drive the growth of the battery backpack sprayers industry in the Asia Pacific region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2021, John Deere, a dominant player in agriculture and construction, announced the launch of the R4060i self-propelled sprayer. It is designed for high-capacity liquid application in a variety of conditions. The sprayer features the latest precision agriculture technology, including an advanced boom control system and an integrated GPS receiver.

In 2020, STIHL, an eminent German manufacturer that provides outdoor power tools launched the SG 510 and SG 710 backpack sprayers. It features a lithium-ion battery system and a pump that can deliver up to 4 gallons per minute. The sprayers also feature an ergonomic design and an adjustable harness for improved comfort during use.

