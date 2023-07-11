Beauty Devices Market Segmented By Hair Growth Devices, Acne Removal Devices, Rejuvenation Devices, Skin Derma Rollers, Hair Removal Devices, Cleansing Devices, Oxygen and Steamer Devices, Light/LED Therapy and Photo Rejuvenation Devices, Cellulite Reduction Devices

New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The beauty device market is predicted to be worth US$ 39,572.9 million in 2023, and US$ 1,16,605.50 million by the end of 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the market for beauty devices is expected to rise at a 11.4% CAGR.

The beauty devices market is a thriving industry that has experienced significant growth in recent years. Beauty devices refer to a wide range of electronic devices and tools used for skincare, haircare, oral care, and personal grooming purposes. These devices leverage advanced technologies to provide users with effective and convenient solutions for their beauty routines.

The global beauty devices market has been driven by several factors, including the increasing focus on personal grooming and appearance among consumers. With the rise of social media and the influence of beauty trends, individuals are seeking ways to enhance their beauty routines and achieve salon-like results at home.

Technological advancements have played a crucial role in the growth of the beauty devices market. Companies have incorporated innovations such as IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence), and advanced sensors into their devices to improve their functionality and user experience. These technologies enable personalized recommendations, tracking of usage patterns, and enhanced performance.

One of the key drivers of the beauty devices market is the growing preference for home-based beauty treatments. Consumers are increasingly opting for self-care and convenient solutions that can be easily integrated into their daily routines. Beauty devices offer the flexibility to perform treatments at home, saving time and money compared to salon visits.

The market has also benefited from the rise in disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies. As consumers have more spending power, they are willing to invest in beauty and personal care products, including beauty devices. Additionally, the increasing awareness of the importance of skincare, haircare, and oral hygiene has boosted the demand for beauty devices.

However, the beauty devices market faces certain challenges. The high cost of these devices can be a deterrent for price-sensitive consumers. Moreover, there is a lack of awareness among some consumers regarding the benefits and proper usage of beauty devices. This highlights the importance of education and marketing efforts to bridge the knowledge gap and drive wider adoption.

Looking ahead, the beauty devices market is poised for continued growth. Technological advancements, increasing consumer awareness, and the rising demand for personalized and convenient beauty solutions are expected to drive market expansion. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly solutions presents opportunities for manufacturers to cater to the evolving preferences of environmentally conscious consumers.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Skincare Devices: This segment includes devices such as facial cleansing brushes, anti-aging devices, acne treatment devices, and LED therapy devices.

Haircare Devices: Haircare devices encompass products like hair removal devices, hair styling devices (hair dryers, straighteners, curlers), and hair growth devices.

This segment includes electric toothbrushes, oral irrigators, and other dental care devices.

Distribution Channel

Online Retail: Beauty devices are extensively sold through online platforms, offering convenience, wider product selection, and competitive pricing.

Offline Retail: This includes specialty stores, supermarkets, and beauty salons, allowing consumers to physically experience the devices before making a purchase.

Regional Analysis

North America has traditionally been a prominent market for beauty devices, driven by the high disposable income of consumers and a strong emphasis on personal grooming. The United States and Canada are major contributors to the market, with a wide range of beauty devices available, including hair removal devices, facial cleansing devices, and anti-aging devices.

Europe is another significant market for beauty devices, characterized by the presence of several established beauty and skincare brands. Countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy are key contributors to the market. Increasing consumer awareness of advanced skincare technologies and a growing demand for at-home beauty treatments have fueled the market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the beauty devices market is characterized by the presence of both established players and new entrants. Major companies in the market include L’Oréal Group, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Home Skinovations Ltd, PhotoMedex Inc, TRIA Beauty Inc, Syneron Medical Ltd, Philips, Panasonic Corporation, Carol Cole Company. These companies are actively investing in research and development, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to maintain their market position and gain a competitive edge.

Recent Developments

In 2021, L’Oréal launched the Perso, an AI-powered at-home skincare device that creates personalized skincare formulas based on the user’s individual needs.

In 2022, Procter & Gamble introduced the Venus IPL Hair Removal System, a home-based hair removal device that uses Intense Pulsed Light technology.

In 2022, Panasonic introduced the Panasonic Advanced Facial Ionic Steamer EH-XS01, a facial steaming device that helps open up pores for deep cleansing and hydration.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.