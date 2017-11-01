Breaking News
Global Beer Market Report 2017-2021

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Beer Market 2017-2021” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global beer market to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% during the period 2017-2021

Global Beer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Premiumization. One of the major growth drivers of the market is premiumization. For a beer drink to be considered a premium product, it must be made with high-quality ingredients, should be more expensive than regular products, and the brand should have a long heritage and history. Also, consumers associate high alcohol content with premium beers. As the consumer spending power increases, the demand more premium products rises. Super premium and premium category beers grew by about 5% and 2.2%, respectively, between 2009 and 2014. Premium beers make up about 25% of the total beer sales in the US. To cater to the growing demand, vendors are coming up with new premium product offerings, which in turn, is helping the market grow.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Introduction of new flavors. One of the key trends emerging in the global beer market is the introduction of new flavors to cater to the changing taste preferences of consumers. Vendors are coming up with new and innovative flavors for beers such as lemon, blueberry, chocolate, and Brussel sprout. In the US, nearly 27% of the new beer products launched in 2015 had new and innovative flavors. Flavored beer is more popular among young women consumers in the age group of 22-34 years.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increasing prices of raw materials. The main raw materials that are used to produce beer are hop and barley. The increase in the price of hop is expected to increase the price of beer during the forecast period, which might be a challenge for the overall market. Climatic changes are attributed as the main reason for the increase in the price of raw materials. The Hallertau in Bavaria, Germany, is the largest hop-growing area globally. The region has experienced about five hail storms in the past five years, and this has affected the supply of hop, thereby leading to an increase in the price of beer.

Key Market Trends

  • Introduction of new flavors
  • Demand for low-alcohol beer
  • Increasing prominence of beer in Africa

Key Vendors

  • AB InBev
  • Calsberg Breweries
  • Heineken
  • Radeberger Exportbierbrauerei

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD)
  • Asahi Breweries
  • Birra Menabrea
  • Bitburger Braugruppe
  • Boston Beer
  • Brauerei Beck & Co
  • Budweiser Budvar
  • Cesu Alus
  • Chimay Brewery
  • D.G. Yuengling & Sons
  • Diageo
  • Distell
  • Duvel Moortgat
  • ERDINGER Weibru
  • Harpoon Brewery
  • Krombacher Brauerei
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company
  • Oakleaf Brewery
  • Oettinger
  • Paulaner Brewery
  • Pivovarna Lako
  • Royal Unibrew
  • vyturys

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

  • Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

  • Market overview
  • Global alcoholic drinks market
  • Global beer market
  • Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

  • Global standard lager market
  • Global premium lager market
  • Global specialty beer market
  • Global other beer market

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

  • Beer market in EMEA
  • Beer market in APAC
  • Beer market in the Americas

PART 09: Key leading countries

  • Beer market in China
  • Beer market in the US
  • Beer market in Russia
  • Beer market in Germany

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

  • Introduction of new flavors
  • Demand for low-alcohol beer
  • Increasing prominence of beer in Africa

PART 13: Vendor landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • AB InBev
  • Carlsberg Breweries
  • Heineken
  • Radeberger Exportbierbrauerei
  • Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xwgbbp/global_beer

