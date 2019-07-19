Global Bike Helmet Market to Reach US$813.89 Mn by 2025 as Number of Riders Rise

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QY Research has recently published a new research report, titled “Global Bike Helmet Market Research Report 2019.” The report discusses the future of the bike helmet market and provides a detailed analysis of the same. It reviews the shifting consumer behaviour and the regulatory policies that are expected to impact the overall market in the coming years. Furthermore, it analyzes the strategies used by the key players operating in the global market for bike helmets in its chapter dedicated for competitive landscape. Product, application, and regional segments have been discussed in the research report.

According to the research report, the global bike helmet market is estimated to be worth US$813.89 mn by the end of 2025 from US$681.66 mn in 2018. During the forecast years of 2019 and 2025, the global bike helmet market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.38%.

Global Bike Helmet Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rise in the number of road accidents has shed light on vehicular safety in the recent years. Helmets have become an important part of the motorcycle sales as they prevent head injuries. Increasing disposable income, which is contributing to bike or motorcycle sales, growing number of riders, addition of female riders, and improving purchasing power in the emerging economies has given a significant impetus to the global bike helmet market. Additionally, participation in riding events has also led to uptake of bike helmets. Stringent norms pertaining to road safety, especially in developed parts of the world, are also projected to bode well for the bike helmet market.

On the flip side, lack of awareness and importance about the benefits of helmets amongst lower-income groups is expected to hamper the market.

Global Bike Helmet Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global bike helmet market is segmented into MTB helmets, road helmets, and sport helmets. Application wise, the market is segmented into commuter and recreation and sport games. Out of these, the commuter and recreation segment is expected to lead the global bike helmet market as the commuters form the biggest consumer base. Strict road safety policies are expected to drive the sales of bike helmets amongst everyday commuters using bikes.

Global Bike Helmet Market: Regional Segmentation

In terms of geography, the global bike helmet market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of the World. Out of these, China and India are expected to lead the global market for bike helmets as they boast a huge number of riders. The increasing sales of two wheelers, especially across Asia Pacific, is expected to be favourable for the regional market.

Global Bike Helmet Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading players operating in the global bike helmet market are Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Specialized, Trek Bicycle, Merida, Giant, ABUS, Mavic, Scott Sports, KASK, MET, OGK KABUTO, Uvex, POC, and Urge. Analysts have reviewed the financial outlook of these companies, product portfolios, and research and development activities.

