Breaking News
Home / Top News / Global Bike Helmet Market to Reach US$813.89 Mn by 2025 as Number of Riders Rise

Global Bike Helmet Market to Reach US$813.89 Mn by 2025 as Number of Riders Rise

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QY Research has recently published a new research report, titled “Global Bike Helmet Market Research Report 2019.” The report discusses the future of the bike helmet market and provides a detailed analysis of the same. It reviews the shifting consumer behaviour and the regulatory policies that are expected to impact the overall market in the coming years. Furthermore, it analyzes the strategies used by the key players operating in the global market for bike helmets in its chapter dedicated for competitive landscape. Product, application, and regional segments have been discussed in the research report.

According to the research report, the global bike helmet market is estimated to be worth US$813.89 mn by the end of 2025 from US$681.66 mn in 2018. During the forecast years of 2019 and 2025, the global bike helmet market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.38%.

Global Bike Helmet Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rise in the number of road accidents has shed light on vehicular safety in the recent years. Helmets have become an important part of the motorcycle sales as they prevent head injuries. Increasing disposable income, which is contributing to bike or motorcycle sales, growing number of riders, addition of female riders, and improving purchasing power in the emerging economies has given a significant impetus to the global bike helmet market. Additionally, participation in riding events has also led to uptake of bike helmets. Stringent norms pertaining to road safety, especially in developed parts of the world, are also projected to bode well for the bike helmet market.

On the flip side, lack of awareness and importance about the benefits of helmets amongst lower-income groups is expected to hamper the market.

Request Sample Report and Full Report [email protected] https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1220698/global-bike-helmet-market

Global Bike Helmet Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global bike helmet market is segmented into MTB helmets, road helmets, and sport helmets. Application wise, the market is segmented into commuter and recreation and sport games. Out of these, the commuter and recreation segment is expected to lead the global bike helmet market as the commuters form the biggest consumer base. Strict road safety policies are expected to drive the sales of bike helmets amongst everyday commuters using bikes.

Global Bike Helmet Market: Regional Segmentation

In terms of geography, the global bike helmet market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of the World. Out of these, China and India are expected to lead the global market for bike helmets as they boast a huge number of riders. The increasing sales of two wheelers, especially across Asia Pacific, is expected to be favourable for the regional market.

Global Bike Helmet Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading players operating in the global bike helmet market are Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Specialized, Trek Bicycle, Merida, Giant, ABUS, Mavic, Scott Sports, KASK, MET, OGK KABUTO, Uvex, POC, and Urge. Analysts have reviewed the financial outlook of these companies, product portfolios, and research and development activities.

Global Bike Helmet Market Now, Report delivery time within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/364eee550c8fed7478f2711abf021a8e,0,1,Global-Bike-Helmet-Market-Research-Report

For Any Special Requirement and Discount Request @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1220698/global-bike-helmet-market

Sales Contact:

USA Registered Office: QY Research, INC.  

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

City of industry, CA – 91748   

USA: +1 6262 952 442

Emails – [email protected]

Web www.qyresearch.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.