Global Biochar Market to Attain a Revenue of USD 1130.2 Million by 2030; Surge in Awareness Amongst End-Users for the Numerous Benefits Associated with the Use of Biochar to Drive Market Growth

New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The agricultural value added around the globe witnessed an increase of 68% between 2000 and 2018 and touched around USD 3.4 Trillion, according to the statistics by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO). Moreover, between 2000 and 2020, the share of agriculture in global GDP had been stable at around 4%. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the World Bank, agricultural land as a share of total land area, decreased drastically from 38.758% in the year 1991 to 36.904% in the year 2018. The statistics also stated that arable land decreased to 0.184 hectares per person in the year 2018, down from 0.25 hectares per person in the year 1992.

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research report on “ Global Biochar Market ” which is studied by utilizing both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the key market dynamics, which include the growth drivers, challenges, recent market trends, and the growth opportunities, associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The market research report is studied on five different regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, a brief analysis of the market segmentation is also provided in the report.

The population around the globe is increasing at a significant pace. In the year 2020, the global population touched 7.762 Billion, according to the statistics by the World Bank, up from 6.114 Billion in the year 2000. With this growing population worldwide, the consumption of different types of food and food products is also increasing, thereby raising the need amongst the farmers to increase their overall produce. However, a major concern that lies with the farmers is the reducing agricultural land and therefore the challenge to improve their crop production volume in such a limited capacity. To address this issue, the utilization of pesticides and fertilizers by farmers has witnessed significant growth over the past few years. In the other statistics by the FAO, between 2000 and 2018, the use of pesticides went up by 1/3rd, while in the year 2018, about 190 Million tonnes of fertilizers were in use.

Biochar, which is used widely as a soil conditioner, is a carbon-rich material, produced in the absence of oxygen by the pyrolysis of biomass. With recent developments in the agricultural sector and the rising demand for organic food products, farmers are increasingly shifting towards biofertilizers instead of chemical-based fertilizers, which in turn, is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global biochar market. The market registered a revenue of USD 309.8 Million in the year 2020 and is further anticipated to touch a revenue of USD 1130.2 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 13.93% during the forecast period. The market growth can primarily be attributed to the increasing use of biochar to improve soil fertility in the agricultural sector, and for the growing awareness about the product among the end-users. Besides this, the increasing application of the product in reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and the rising government initiatives to promote awareness about the product are also expected to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

The global biochar market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the market in these regions, the market in the Asia Pacific registered the largest revenue of USD 131.5 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 487.4 Million by the end of 2030. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the presence of nations, such as China, India, and Australia who has a strong agricultural base, and therefore the rising demand for different types of agricultural products in these countries. In the other statistics the FAO, Asia was known to be the main contributor to global agriculture, forestry, and fishing with a value-added worth 63% of the world total in the year 2018, and also witnessed a growth of 77% from USD 1.2 Trillion in the year 2000 to USD 2.2 Trillion in the year 2018. The market in the region is segmented by country into Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, India, China, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in China generated the largest revenue of USD 67.6 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 270.2 Million by the end of 2030. The market in the nation is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market in Japan is anticipated to generate the third-largest revenue of USD 42.8 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 12.2 Million in the year 2020.

On the other hand, the biochar market in North America is anticipated to garner the second-largest revenue of USD 424.4 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 106.6 Million in the year 2020. The market in the region is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 149% during the forecast period. Additionally, the market in North America is segmented by country into the United States and Canada, out of which, the market in the United States is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 123.0 Million by the end of 2022 and further grow with a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global biochar market is segmented by product form into coarse & fine chips, fine powder, pellets, granules & prills, and liquid suspension. Amongst these segments, the fine powder segment registered the largest revenue of USD 135.2 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 557.6 Million by the end of 2030. In the Asia Pacific, the segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 241.9 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 57.7 Million in the year 2020. Moreover, in North America, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 46.4 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 209.2 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

The global biochar market is further segmented by application into agriculture, gardening, composting agent, additive agent, waste water treatment, and others. Among these segments, the agriculture segment registered the largest revenue of USD 108.9 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach a revenue of USD 410.4 Million by the end of 2030. In the Asia Pacific, the segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 179.6 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 46.9 Million in the year 2020. Moreover, in Europe, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 15.5 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 54.8 Million by the end of 2030.

The global biochar market is also segmented on the basis of technology, raw material, and by end-user.

Global Biochar Market, Segmentation by Technology

Pyrolysis Slow Pyrolysis Fast Pyrolysis

Gasification

Batch Pyrolysis Kiln

Cookstove

Others

Global Biochar Market, Segmentation by Raw Material

Agricultural Wastes

Animal Manures

Paper Products

Biomass Plantation

Green Waste

Others

Global Biochar Market, Segmentation by End-User

Farming

Livestock

Textile

Construction

Others

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global biochar market that are included in our report are Pyropower, ETIA S.A.S., Airex Energie Inc., ECOERA AB, Genesis Industries, ARSTA ECO PVT LTD, GREENBACK PTE LTD, Swiss Biochar Sarl, Iwamoto Inc., KANSAI CORPORATION, MEIWA CO., LTD., Biochar Supreme, LLC, Tesaki Seisakusho Co., Ltd., EkoBalans Fenix AB, and others.

