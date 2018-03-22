GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: Global Bioenergies to present results of engine testing with renewable fuels





Global Bioenergies to present results of engine testing with renewable fuels

Evry (France) -March 22nd, 2018 – Global Bioenergies (Euronext Growth: ALGBE) will present engine testing results on April 5th. Its commercial partner Audi, and German engine & fuels specialist FEV, will join the presentation.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers. Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, to operate its demo plant in Germany, and to prepare the first full-scale plant through a joint venture with Cristal Union, named IBN-One. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 – ALGBE).

Stay informed! Subscribe to our newsfeed on

www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobalBioenergi

Contact

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Luc Mathis

Chief Business Officer

Phone: +33 1 64 98 20 50

[email protected]

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a769082-ac92-468a-b97c-ab76ce652e8a