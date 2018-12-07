Global Biomimetic Technology Market Outlook to 2028: Search & Rescue & Prosthetics are the Leading Market Applications

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Biomimetic Technology Market: Focus on Medical & Robotics: (End-User and Application) – Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Biomimetic Technology Market is Anticipated to Reach $18.51 billion by 2028

The global biomimetic technology market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2017. Rising demand for biomimetic nano drones for search and rescue, surveillance, and biomimetic technologies in medical prosthetics are the main factors driving the global biomimetic technology market.

Biomimetic drones have gradually gained importance with the rapid development in a number of airborne technologies. Moreover, biomimetic drones have huge benefits and can serve the defense, commercial, and consumer sectors. Biomimetic drones in commercial sector can mainly be used in inspection and site monitoring.

Search & Rescue & Prosthetics are the leading market applications in the global biomimetic technology market.

On the basis of application, the biomimetic technology market is classified into prosthetics, drug delivery, tissue engineering, wound healing in medical industry and search & rescue, surveillance, underwater research, security and safety, and traffic monitoring in robotics.

The prosthetics segment dominated the biomimetic technology market in the medical sector. The growth in the market is mainly due to the increasing amputee population based on increasing accidents, diabetes, and vascular diseases, the dominance of the market is one of the crucial factors expected to drive the biomimetic prosthetic market.

The robotics biomimetic technology market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.66% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.The penetration of biomimetic technology for nano drones in military/law enforcement has emerged with the development of latest innovations in nano technology.

Globally, North America is one of the most prominent regions, which is continuously advancing its technologies related to bionic medical treatments. The North America region is one of the early adopters of biomimetic technology and is leading in biomimetic robots and medical material development. The North America biomimetic technology market is followed by Europe, which is estimated to be second in terms of revenue generation in the year 2017.

4 Global Biomimetic Technology Market, 2017-2028

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Biomimetic Technology Market (by Application)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Medical

5.2.1 Prosthetics

5.2.2 Drug Delivery

5.2.3 Tissue Engineering

5.2.4 Wound Healing

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Robotics

5.3.1 Search and Rescue

5.3.2 Surveillance

5.3.3 Underwater Research

5.3.4 Security and Safety

5.3.5 Traffic Monitoring

6 Global Biomimetic Technology Market (by End-User)

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Medical

6.1.1.1 Key Materials in Medical Biomimetics Market

6.1.2 Robotics

6.1.2.1 Key Sensors in Robotics Biomimetics Market

7 Global Biomimetic Technology Market (by Region)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest-of-the-World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vgcxd7/global_biomimetic?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Biotechnology, Medical Devices, Robotics, Surgical Devices