Global Biopesticides Market Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts 2017-2022

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Biopesticides Market-Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2022” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Global biopesticides market is expected to reach USD 7,626.3 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022

This market is driven by the increasing investment from leading crop protection companies in biopesticides market, growing awareness about environmental safety with use of biopesticides, increasing organic farming and demand for organic food, and growing government initiatives to promote the use of biopesticides across the globe. However, the lack of awareness and low adoption of biopesticides, low shelf life, and inconsistent performance of biopesticides hamper the growth of this market to some extent.

Geographically, the global biopesticides market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analyzed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis.

North America accounted for the major share in the global biopesticides market in 2016, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific region. The major share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the rising concern over harmful chemicals on environment, increasing demand for organic food, and most streamlined registration process.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for organic food production, high prevalence of crop diseases, and various government initiatives to develop and increase application of biopesticides in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Investments from Leading Crop Protection Companies in Biopesticides Market

4.2.2. Growing Awareness about Environmental Safety with Use of Biopesticides

4.2.3. Improving Crop Quality and Yield With the Use of Biopesticides

4.2.4. Growing Organic Farming and Demand for Organic Food

4.2.5. Increasing Government Initiatives to Promote the Use of Biopesticide Across the Globe

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Lack of Awareness and Low Adoption Rate of Biopesticides

4.3.2. Challenges to New Entrants and Small Companies

4.3.3. Low Shelf Life and Inconsistent Performance of Biopesticides

4.4. Challenges

4.4.1. Lengthy Product Registration and Approval Process

4.4.2. IP Protection Deficiencies and The Abs Convention

4.5. Opportunity

4.5.1. Emerging Markets: Asia Pacific and Latin America

4.6 Market Share Analysis by Key Players

5. Global Biopesticides Market, by Type

5.1. Bioinsecticides

5.2. Bioherbicides

5.3. Biofungicides

5.4. Bionematicides

6. Global Biopesticides Market, by Mode of Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Foliar Spray

6.3. Seed Treatment

6.4. Soil Treatment

6.5. Roots Treatment

6.6. Post-Harvest

7. Global Biopesticides Market, by Formulation

7.1. Liquid Formulation

7.1.1. Suspension Concentrate

7.1.2. Soluble Liquid Concentrate

7.1.3. Emulsifiable Concentrate

7.2. Dry Formulation

7.2.1. Dry Granules

7.2.2. Wettable Powder

7.2.3. Water Dispersible

8. Global Biopesticides Market, by Origin

8.1. Microbial Origin

8.2. Biochemical

8.3. Plant-Incorporated-Protectants

9. Global Biopesticides Market by, Crop Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Fruits and Vegetables

9.3. Grains, Cereals, and Oilseeds

9.4. Others

10. Geographic Analysis

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. New Product Launches

11.3. Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations

11.4. Acquisitions & Mergers

11.5. Expansions

12. Company Profiles

AndermattBiocontol AG

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

BioWorks Inc.

Certis USA L.L.C.

FMC.

in vivo

International Panaacea Ltd

Isagro S.P.A.,Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Koppert B.V.

Marrone Bio Innovation

Monsanto Company (Part of Bayer)

Novozymes Inc.

Som Phytopharma India Limited

Syngenta

The Dow Chemical Company

The Stockton Group

Valent U.S.A. LLC

W. Neudorff GMBH KG

