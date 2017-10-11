Breaking News
Home / Top News / Global Biopesticides Market Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts 2017-2022

Global Biopesticides Market Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts 2017-2022

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Biopesticides Market-Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2022” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Global biopesticides market is expected to reach USD 7,626.3 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022

This market is driven by the increasing investment from leading crop protection companies in biopesticides market, growing awareness about environmental safety with use of biopesticides, increasing organic farming and demand for organic food, and growing government initiatives to promote the use of biopesticides across the globe. However, the lack of awareness and low adoption of biopesticides, low shelf life, and inconsistent performance of biopesticides hamper the growth of this market to some extent.

Geographically, the global biopesticides market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analyzed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis.

North America accounted for the major share in the global biopesticides market in 2016, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific region. The major share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the rising concern over harmful chemicals on environment, increasing demand for organic food, and most streamlined registration process.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for organic food production, high prevalence of crop diseases, and various government initiatives to develop and increase application of biopesticides in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Market Ecosystem
1.2. Currency and Limitations
1.3. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.2.1. Increasing Investments from Leading Crop Protection Companies in Biopesticides Market
4.2.2. Growing Awareness about Environmental Safety with Use of Biopesticides
4.2.3. Improving Crop Quality and Yield With the Use of Biopesticides
4.2.4. Growing Organic Farming and Demand for Organic Food
4.2.5. Increasing Government Initiatives to Promote the Use of Biopesticide Across the Globe
4.3. Restraints
4.3.1. Lack of Awareness and Low Adoption Rate of Biopesticides
4.3.2. Challenges to New Entrants and Small Companies
4.3.3. Low Shelf Life and Inconsistent Performance of Biopesticides
4.4. Challenges
4.4.1. Lengthy Product Registration and Approval Process
4.4.2. IP Protection Deficiencies and The Abs Convention
4.5. Opportunity
4.5.1. Emerging Markets: Asia Pacific and Latin America
4.6 Market Share Analysis by Key Players

5. Global Biopesticides Market, by Type
5.1. Bioinsecticides
5.2. Bioherbicides
5.3. Biofungicides
5.4. Bionematicides

6. Global Biopesticides Market, by Mode of Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Foliar Spray
6.3. Seed Treatment
6.4. Soil Treatment
6.5. Roots Treatment
6.6. Post-Harvest

7. Global Biopesticides Market, by Formulation
7.1. Liquid Formulation
7.1.1. Suspension Concentrate
7.1.2. Soluble Liquid Concentrate
7.1.3. Emulsifiable Concentrate
7.2. Dry Formulation
7.2.1. Dry Granules
7.2.2. Wettable Powder
7.2.3. Water Dispersible

8. Global Biopesticides Market, by Origin
8.1. Microbial Origin
8.2. Biochemical
8.3. Plant-Incorporated-Protectants

9. Global Biopesticides Market by, Crop Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Fruits and Vegetables
9.3. Grains, Cereals, and Oilseeds
9.4. Others

10. Geographic Analysis

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Introduction
11.2. New Product Launches
11.3. Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations
11.4. Acquisitions & Mergers
11.5. Expansions

12. Company Profiles

  • AndermattBiocontol AG
  • BASF SE
  • Bayer CropScience AG
  • BioWorks Inc.
  • Certis USA L.L.C.
  • FMC.
  • in vivo
  • International Panaacea Ltd
  • Isagro S.P.A.,Camson Bio Technologies Limited
  • Koppert B.V.
  • Marrone Bio Innovation
  • Monsanto Company (Part of Bayer)
  • Novozymes Inc.
  • Som Phytopharma India Limited
  • Syngenta
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • The Stockton Group
  • Valent U.S.A. LLC
  • W. Neudorff GMBH KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5k6hgz/biopesticides 


CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Agrochemicals and Fertilizers
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.