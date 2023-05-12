According to Market.us, The increase in chronic disorders has led to a high demand for biopharmaceutical products, which is a major driving factor.

New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Biopharmaceuticals Market is projected to surpass USD 566 Billion by 2032 and is poised to reach a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032. According to Market.us, the global biopharmaceuticals market accounted for USD 263 Billion in 2022.

Biopharmaceutical drugs are efficient therapeutics for organisms such as microbial cells and animals. Biologics and biotech medications are named for huge and intricate molecules of biopharmaceuticals.

Key Takeaway:

By type, the monoclonal antibodies segment will dominate during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

will dominate during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. By application type, the oncology segment dominated the market share in 2022 and will dominate in the forecast period.

dominated the market share in 2022 and will dominate in the forecast period. By region, Europe acquired a revenue share of the market with 23%.

acquired a revenue share of the market with In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 43%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of APAC will have expected to increase with the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

An increased number of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer due to the rising geriatric population may boost the growth of the global biopharmaceuticals market. Moreover, another factor that is anticipated to aid the biopharmaceutical market’s growth is because strategic collaborations of several biopharmaceutical firms.

Factors affecting the growth of the global biopharmaceuticals industry?

Several factors can affect the growth of the global biopharmaceutical industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders: A significant driving factor is supporting the high demand for biopharmaceutical products due to the rise in chronic disorders.

A significant driving factor is supporting the high demand for biopharmaceutical products due to the rise in chronic disorders. Rising elderly population base: The pandemic caused by the coronavirus made individuals realize the importance of health and increasing acceptance of biopharmaceuticals supported to rise the market growth.

The pandemic caused by the coronavirus made individuals realize the importance of health and increasing acceptance of biopharmaceuticals supported to rise the market growth. Quickly spreading infectious diseases: Due to rapid infectious diseases, the increased number of patients in the market will boost market growth.

Due to rapid infectious diseases, the increased number of patients in the market will boost market growth. Growing Investments and Research: Increased research and associated investments due to development by government funding.

Increased research and associated investments due to development by government funding. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Almost every biopharmaceutical company at the time of pandemic across the globe tried to develop effective covid-19 treatments to help the market grow.

Top Trends in Global Biopharmaceuticals Market

Monoclonal antibodies, known as mAbs or moAbs, are laboratories-made proteins that act as systems’ antibodies. The monoclonal antibodies and antibody derivatives in therapeutics is the main factor for the fast growth in this segment. The therapeutic advantages of monoclonal antibodies are used to treat sclerosis, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and multiple and rheumatoid arthritis. Growing clinical trials, approvals, and rising research spending are essential to this segment’s market growth. Furthermore, the rising FDA approvals and novel product launching for several parameters will increase the market segment. For example, the FDA of the US announced an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) about a new monoclonal antibody for COVID-19 treatment that possesses activity opposing the omicron variant. The bebtelovimab of EUA treats moderate and weak COVID-19 between pediatric and adult patients infected with COVID-19 who have a high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 subjected to hospitalization or death. It is mainly for those using alternative COVID-19 treatment choices authorized by the FDA but not accessible. Hence, the monoclonal antibodies segment will show significant growth during the forecast period.

Market Growth

The global biopharmaceutical market is being increased by main factors such as a rise in the number of chronic illnesses like diabetes and cancer also the rising global acceptance of biopharmaceuticals.

Moreover, rising strategic collaboration between several biopharmaceutical companies is anticipated to stimulate global biopharmaceutical market growth. Rapid developments by key players toward steady innovations supported by technologies in the biopharmaceuticals market act as significant factors fully supporting the growth of the biopharmaceutical market globally. Future Planning is a significant need that provides future issue-proof medicines, supporting population welfare and longevity, which aids the growth of the global biopharmaceutical market.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the world market for biopharmaceuticals with a revenue market share of 43%. The market growth is augmented due to the market participants, rising government initiatives, and investments in a significant market such as the US. In addition, recently developed innovative drugs are by US rights to intellectual property. Moreover, increasing healthcare costs, high awareness of biopharmaceuticals, and a rise in several chronic diseases have guided North America’s acceptance globally in the biopharmaceutical market.

However, Asia Pacific will be expected to increase the market with the most prospect because the world population is three-fifths of individuals residing in the APAC region in the forecast period. In addition, the dominance of several chronic diseases is an aid to boost the APAC region, along with healthcare expenditure and advanced healthcare infrastructure construction’s government initiatives. These factors are expected to aid in the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, a quantity of the key CMOs is also condensed in the region, significantly impacting the market’s growth.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 263 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 566 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 8.2% North America Revenue Share 43% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The main stimulant to propel the market growth is the significant demand for biopharmaceutical products due to the rise in chronic disorders and the geriatric populations. Moreover, increasing the capacity of biopharmaceutical treatment of untreatable disorders is expected to speed up the market growth. Furthermore, individuals are raising awareness of the efficiency and easy access to biopharmaceuticals. Also, the increasing healthcare sector is expected to strengthen the market growth in the expected time frame. Therefore, the market is anticipated to increase the efforts made by the advanced biopharmaceutical sector.

Market Restraints

Industry investment levels are high, further expected to curb the market expansion. Hence, the biopharmaceuticals market describes the import-export analysis, trade regulations, cutting-edge developments, domestic & localized market players’ effects, value chain enhancement, production analysis, and market share. Furthermore, it describes and analyzes opportunities such as new revenue pockets, geographic expansions, application niches & dominance, category market growths, product approvals, regulatory changes, strategic analysis for market growth, and technological advancements in the market.

Market Opportunities

The market is anticipated to be advantageous for the rising research and its associated investments. Moreover, several market expansion opportunities will also be aided by government funding. Also, the biopharmaceutical industry’s development and the rising market players’ investments in R&D will advance the biopharmaceutical market.

Report Segmentation of the Global Biopharmaceuticals Market

Type Insight

Monoclonal antibodies dominated the most significant market revenue share. Because the therapeutic solution of monoclonal antibodies boosts the rate of success, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and other chronic disorders all can be efficient monoclonal antibodies treatment. The global biopharmaceuticals market is based on type analysis segmented into erythropoietin, growth & coagulation factor, hormones, interferon, insulin, vaccine, monoclonal antibodies, etc.

Furthermore, monoclonal antibodies attack the cells of specific targeted areas and do not destroy healthy cells. Also, there are fewer side effects or less toxic effects. Patients’ rising knowledge of the benefits of monoclonal antibodies has sped up their application in several disorders treatment across the globe. The vaccines segment is anticipated to be the most dominant globally in the forecast period. Hence, the increasing number of disorders and rising investment by vaccine developers support market growth.

Application Insight

The global biopharmaceuticals market is based on application analysis segmented into oncology, neurological disease, metabolic disease, infectious disease, immunology, cardiovascular disease, a blood disorder, and others application. The largest market share was dominated by oncology and will dominate during the forecast period because biopharmaceuticals are significantly used in various disease treatments such as prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer. Hence, the number of cancer cases across the globe is rising alarmingly. The most dominant growth opportunities are expected in cardiovascular disorders owing to the rising frequency of CVDs across the globe and rising biopharmaceutical market manufacturers’ investment in developing new CVD medications.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Erythropoietin

Growth & Coagulation Factor

Hormone, Interferon

Insulin

Vaccine

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others Types

By Application

Oncology

Neurological Disease

Metabolic Disease

Infectious Disease

Immunology

Cardiovascular Disease

Blood Disorder

Others Applications

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Many local and regional players’ presence is present in the fragmented market for the biopharmaceuticals market. Market players have severe competition from leading market players such as Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Eli Lilly & Company, mainly those with brand recognition and distribution networks. To stay on the market top, companies have gained several expansion strategies such as investments, partnerships, and product launches. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include,

Novo Nordisk A/S

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Abbott

Bayer AG

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the global biopharmaceuticals market

In Mar 2022, the FixVac Company’s products BNT116 and BioNTech SE to promote declared its partnership with Regeneron.

In Jul 2021, the biopharmaceutical business HilleVax, Takeda Pharmaceutical, partnered with Frazier Healthcare.

In Feb 2021, The Rockefeller University’s new monoclonal antibody’s duo therapies that cancel the SARS-CoV-2 virus of COVID-19 will be advanced, manufactured, and marketed under a decisive agreement signed between Bristol Myers Squibb and The Rockefeller University.

