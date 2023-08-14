Rise in utilization of portable bladder ultrasound devices for lower urinary tract dysfunction, especially in hospitalized patients, is expected to augment market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – High incidence of urinary tract infection due to urinary catheterization is bolstering the demand for portable bladder ultrasound in hospitalized patients.

Increase in utilization of portable ultrasound scanners for the measurement of post-void residual volume in patients is anticipated to create significant business opportunities for companies in the bladder scanners market.

Bladder scanners have proven to be effective in preventing postoperative urinary retention in patients who undergo surgeries. The global bladder scanners market was valued at US$ 133 Mn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Utilization of Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners in Elderly to Manage Urinary Incontinence

Rise in usage of non-invasive bladder scanning methods for the elderly is anticipated to bolster the market. Rapid rate of adoption of portable ultrasound bladder scanners to assess urinary retention in elderly patients is anticipated to create significant business opportunities for companies in the market. Significant focus on improving the quality of life of elderly patients is likely to spur demand for bladder scanners in the diagnosis of urinary incontinence problems.

Don’t miss out on the latest market intelligence. Get your sample copy today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42020

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 133 Mn Estimated Value US$ 225 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 5.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation By Product, By Application, By End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Becton Dickinson and Company, dBMEDx Inc., Vitacon, Laborie Medical Technologies Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., EchoNous, Inc, SRS Medical Systems, Roper Technologies, Inc.

Significant Usage of Bladder Scanners in Patients with Urinary Dysfunction

Increase in prevalence of a range of urologic diseases, such as urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and prostate problems, is projected to drive the usage of bladder scanners among patients. High rate of adoption of portable scanners in hospital settings is anticipated to augment market development.

Based on product, the portable bladder scanners segment accounted for the leading market share in 2021. Surge in incidence of lower urinary tract dysfunction after surgeries for diseases, such as stroke and neurological disorders, is anticipated to bolster the segment.

High prevalence of urinary tract infection in hospitalized patients is anticipated to fuel the adoption of portable scanners, as their usage helps reduce hospital stay and lower the incidence of infections. On the other hand, the handheld bladder segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. Preference for handheld bladders can be ascribed to ease of handling and accuracy of results.

Direct Purchase This Premium Report at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=42020<ype=S

Key Growth Drivers of Bladder Scanners Market

Rapid increase in the population aged 60 years and over presents significant opportunities for companies in the bladder scanners market. As per a WHO factsheet on aging and health, 1 in 6 people across the globe will be aged 60 years or older by 2030, and by 2050, this number will reach 2.1 billion.

Increase in incidence of urological dysfunction in hospitalized patients is a key factor anticipated to augment market size in the next few years. Increase in incidence of stress urinary incontinence, hyperplasia, and prostatitis is expected to fuel market growth.

Regional Landscape

North America accounted for the leading market share in 2021. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Presence of several prominent global medtech companies in the U.S. and Canada is expected to augment market value. Continuous development of advanced devices is anticipated to propel market growth in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. China is a highly lucrative market in the region. Rise in demand for non-invasive bladder scanning technology/method is anticipated to boost the market in the region in the near future. High rate of adoption of low-priced diagnostic devices for urological dysfunction in developing countries is a key market trend in Asia Pacific.

Competition Landscape

The business landscape is highly fragmented, with the presence of several key players in the bladder scanners market. Leading players are focusing on product portfolio expansion to increase market share. Prominent companies operating in the market are:

Becton Dickinson and Company

Vitacon

Laborie Medical Technologies Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc.

EchoNous, Inc.

SRS Medical Systems

Roper Technologies, Inc.

dBMEDx Inc.

Discuss Implications for Your Industry Request Customized Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=42020

Segmentation

The bladder scanners market is segmented based on

Product

Bench Top Bladder Scanners

Portable Bladder Scanners

Handheld Bladder Scanners

Application

Urology

Obstetrics- Gynecology

Rehabilitation

Surgery

Others

End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com