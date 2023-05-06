[210 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Blind Loop Syndrome Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 11.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 18.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 10.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Pfizer Inc., Zydus Cadila, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hitech, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Lupin Limited, MerLion Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Sanofi Corporation, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Allergan, Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V, Melinta Therapeutics, INC., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, LG Chem, Akron Incorporated, Bausch Health, KYORIN Holdings, Inc., Wockhardt., and others.

What is Blind Loop Syndrome? How big is the Blind Loop Syndrome Industry?

Report Overview:

The global blind loop syndrome industry size was nearly $11.4 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surge to approximately $18.5 Billion by 2030 along with recording the highest growth rate of nearly 10.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Blind loop syndrome is a health condition that is characterized by intestinal stasis and pathologic bacterial proliferation. In addition to this, blind loop syndrome is found in subjects affected due to anemia, steatorrhea, and variable micronutrient deficiencies. Additionally, an increment in clinical diagnostics helps in distinguishing the symptoms of blind loop syndrome from malabsorptive pathologies. Apart from this, apt diagnosis and management of this syndrome can affect a subject’s quality of life. Medical treatments are effective and can be availed in a large number of healthcare settings. However, delay in the treatment of the disease can result in severe neural complexities, bone ailments, and intraoperative hemorrhage.

Global Blind Loop Syndrome Market: Growth Factors

Escalating demand for diagnostic imaging, breath tests, and schilling tests will provide impetus to the expansion of the global blind loop syndrome market. A prominent surge in differential diagnosis will transform into a humungous surge in the global market. In addition to this, an increase in surgical management, medical management, and nutritional care will boost the global market trends. Increase in the per capita healthcare expenditure will foster market expansion across the globe. Rise in investments in research activities for coining myriad modes of treatment for blind loop syndrome will expand the scope of the market growth globally.

Nevertheless, rising costs associated with treatment as well as diagnosis of blind loop syndrome can decimate the growth of the global blind loop syndrome industry. However, the surge in the number of people affected due to blind loop syndrome in various countries has resulted in the introduction of new modes of treating the disorder, thereby creating new growth avenues for the global blind loop syndrome industry. This, in turn, will nullify the negative impact of hindrances on global industry expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11.4 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 18.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Pfizer Inc., Zydus Cadila, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hitech, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Lupin Limited, MerLion Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Sanofi Corporation, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Allergan, Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V, Melinta Therapeutics, INC., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, LG Chem, Akron Incorporated, Bausch Health, KYORIN Holdings, Inc., and Wockhardt. Key Segment By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By End-Users, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Blind Loop Syndrome Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global blind loop syndrome market is sectored into drug class, route of administration, end-users, and region.

The drug class segment of the blind loop syndrome market is sub-segmented into tetracycline, chlortetracycline, oxytetracycline, and chloramphenicol segments. Furthermore, the tetracycline segment, which contributed more than half of the global market revenue share in 2022, is predicted to dominate the segmental growth even during 2023-2030. The segmental growth in the upcoming years can be subject to the humungous application of tetracycline in treating blind loop syndrome.

Based on the route of administration, the blind loop syndrome industry across the globe is divided into injectable, oral, and parenteral segments. The oral segment, which contributed to the highest share of the global industry in 2022, is predicted to lead the segmental growth over the forecast timespan. The growth of the segment in the ensuing years can be owing to the malabsorption of anaerobic bacteria due to oral administration of metronidazole. In addition to this, treatment of blind loop syndrome includes supplying oral vitamin E due to vitamin E deficiency witnessed in subjects.

On basis of end-users, the blind loop syndrome market across the globe is sectored into hospitals, homecare, oncologist, specialty clinics, and immunologist segments.

The global Blind Loop Syndrome market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Class

Tetracycline

Chlortetracycline

Oxytetracycline

Chloramphenicol

By Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

Parenteral

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Oncologist

Immunologist

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Blind Loop Syndrome market include –

Pfizer Inc.

Zydus Cadila

Merck & Co. Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hitech

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Lupin Limited

MerLion Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Sanofi Corporation

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Inc.

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V

Melinta Therapeutics INC.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

LG Chem

Akron Incorporated

Bausch Health

KYORIN Holdings Inc.

Wockhardt.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to a surge in surgical management, medical management, and nutritional care.

Based on drug class, the tetracycline segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of route of administration, the oral segment to make major contributions towards the global market proceeds over 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific Blind Loop Syndrome market is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Blind Loop Syndrome industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Blind Loop Syndrome Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Blind Loop Syndrome Industry?

What segments does the Blind Loop Syndrome Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Blind Loop Syndrome Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By End-Users, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, North America, which contributed more than one-fifth of the global blind loop syndrome market share in 2022, is set to lead the regional market growth over the forecast timeline. The regional market expansion over 2023-2030 can be due to the availability of strong healthcare infrastructure facilities and the rise in the number of digestive problems witnessed among the aging population in the countries such as Canada and the U.S. Moreover, the presence of key players in the market will further enlarge the scope of growth of the global market.

Apart from this, the blind loop syndrome industry in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR in the projected years. The regional market surge over the forecast timeline can be due to the huge patient population base in the countries such as India, Japan, and China.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the first half of 2023, Sun Pharma, a key pharmaceutical company based in India, launched a new ophthalmology treatment referred to as CEQUA for those suffering from dry eye disorder with inflammation. Furthermore, firms in the healthcare sector will follow suit and develop new drugs for treating blind loop syndrome.

In the second quarter of 2023, BDR Pharma and Sun Pharma introduced a generic drug referred to as Palbociclib for treating women who are in the advanced stage of breast cancer. The move will prompt the players in the healthcare industry for exploring new modes of drug treatments.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Blind Loop Syndrome?

Which key factors will influence global blind loop syndrome market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the global blind loop syndrome market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the global blind loop syndrome market during 2023-2030?

Which region will record the highest growth in the blind loop syndrome industry globally?

Which are the major players leveraging the global blind loop syndrome market growth?

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

