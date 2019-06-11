Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Will Reach USD 4,235 Million By 2026: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global bone grafts and substitutes market was approximately USD 2,745 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 4,235 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 5.6% between 2019 and 2026.

New York, NY, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Material (Natural and Synthetic) and by Application (Spinal Fusion, Dental, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial, Foot and Ankle, and Long Bone): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global bone grafts and substitutes market was approximately USD 2,745 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 4,235 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 5.6% between 2019 and 2026.

Bone grafts and substitutes are significantly used to treat bone defects. The fundamental properties of bone graft are osteogenesis, osteoinduction, osteoconduction, and structural support. The rapid advancements witnessed in the technology and product developments are fueling the growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. Moreover, the increasing number of musculoskeletal conditions like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis is another leading factor likely to further stimulate the global bone grafts and substitutes market over the forecast timeframe.

The global bone grafts and substitutes market is divided based on material and application. Based on material, the market for bone grafts and substitutes is classified into natural and synthetic. The natural material type segment is further classified into autografts and allografts (demineralized bone matrix and others). The synthetic segment is categorized into ceramic, composite, polymer and bone morphogenetic proteins. The natural segment is anticipated to dominate the global market in the years ahead, owing to the availability of safety and risk data, as the natural grafts are collected from a donor’s body. The growing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and rising awareness about numerous bone graft substitute applications are anticipated to further enhance this segment’s growth.

The application segment includes dental, spinal fusion, craniomaxillofacial, joint reconstruction, foot and ankle, and long bone. The spinal fusion segment is anticipated to dominate the market and the joint reconstruction segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forthcoming years. Conferring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2014, around 51.4 million inpatient surgeries were performed in the U.S. Of these, 719,000 were knee replacements and 332,000 hip replacements. This is expected to propel the growth of spinal fusion and joint reconstruction segments in the future.

By region, North America is projected to lead the global bone grafts and substitutes market in the years ahead. In 2018, about 38% of the global bone grafts and substitute market share was held by North America. The U.S., in particular, is leading the global market by creating huge product demand, owing to a high prevalence of trauma-related injuries and orthopedic diseases. Rising occurrences of osteoarthritis have led to an increase in the demand for bone grafts and substitutes, which are used for treatment and transplantation. This is also driving the North American bone grafts and substitutes market. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, in the U.S., 44 million women and men above the age of 50 have osteoporosis or low bone mass, which represents 55% of Americans in that age bracket.

Europe is anticipated to show rapid growth in the bone grafts and substitutes market globally in the years ahead. Europe was the second leading market globally in 2018, due to the growing demand for innovative and technologically advanced therapies for chronic diseases treatment and the presence of leading market players, such as Orthofix Holdings, Stryker, etc. In addition, the developed healthcare infrastructure in France, Russia, Germany, and the UK is also expected to drive this regional market.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to show the highest growth rate in the global bone grafts and substitutes market in the future. Developing healthcare infrastructure, a large population base, and the rising prevalence of spinal disorders are driving the Asia Pacific bone grafts and substitutes market. Additionally, the increasing medical tourism offering advanced healthcare services at affordable costs and growing awareness among the regional population about bone grafts and substitutes will further boost this regional market over the estimated time period. Emerging economies like China and India are anticipated to contribute major shares to this regional market.

Latin American and the Middle Eastern and African regions are also projected to show rapid growth in the bone grafts and substitutes market. The increase in adoption of bone growth stimulators and rise in competition in the technology sector are expected to boost the Latin American market. Increasing prevalence of arthritis coupled with the rise in the awareness of bone growth stimulator devices will significantly fuel the Middle Eastern and African market.

Some key players of the global bone grafts and substitutes market are Stryker, Nuvasive, DePuy Synthes, Wright Medical, Orthofix Holdings, Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, and AlloSource.

This report segments the global bone grafts and substitutes market into:

Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: Material Analysis

Natural Autografts Allografts Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Others

Synthetic Ceramic Composite Polymer Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)



Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: Application Analysis

Spinal Fusion

Dental

Joint Reconstruction

Craniomaxillofacial

Foot and Ankle

Long Bone

Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

