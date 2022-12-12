Global Market Study on Bromine: Water Treatment Application to Drive Major Demand Over Coming Years

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Persistence Market Research’s most recent market projections, the global Bromine market will be valued at US$ 2.82 Bn by the end of 2022. The Bromine market is projected to reach US$ 3.68 Bn in value by 2033, expanding at a steady CAGR of 2.7%.

This report provides forecasts and analysis on the bromine market at global and regional levels. The study provides historic data for 2016-2020 and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 based on volume (thousand metric tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).

Global consumption and demand of bromine by each application and industry at the regional level has been studied thoroughly and included in this research study.

The bromine market is a market for the chemical element bromine, which is a reddish-brown liquid at room temperature. Bromine is commonly used as a disinfectant and water purification agent, as well as in the production of a wide range of products, including pharmaceuticals, dyes, and flame retardants. The demand for bromine is driven by its use in these applications, and the market is expected to continue growing as demand for disinfectants and water purification agents increases. Additionally, the increasing demand for flame retardants in the construction and automotive industries is also expected to drive growth in the bromine market.

It includes drivers and restraints for global bromine market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on the opportunities available at global and regional level.

Key Companies-

Israel Chemicals Limited

Albemarle Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Tata Chemicals Limited

LANXESS AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Perekop Bromine

Archean Group

Jordan Bromine Company

Gulf Resources Inc.

Hindustan Salts Limited

Tetra Technologies Inc.

Shandong Haiwang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Vinyl KFT and more

