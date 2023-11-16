Burger wrap paper market, valued at US$ 993.5 million in 2024, anticipates a 3.80% CAGR to reach US$ 1,442.5 million by 2034. Demand surges driven by protective packaging industries, marketing trends, and developmental programs.

NEWARK, DEL, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Burger wrap paper market was estimated to be valued at US$ 993.5 million globally in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.80% from 2024 to 2034, or US$ 1,442.5 million. The demand for burger packaging papers is expected to rise due to the growth of the protective wrapping papers and packaging industries. The burger wrapping paper industry has a potential for growth due to the increasing marketing trends and supportive development programs.

During the forecast period, the global burger wrap paper market will experience growth fueled by various factors. Developed countries’ customers’ significant expenditure on fast food, for instance, will lead to an increase in demand for food wraps. Additionally, the market for burgers in developing countries is expected to grow considerably in the near future, with consumers and businesses in these countries willing to embrace eco-friendly packaging solutions. This trend not only enhances the image of food-service companies but also attracts more customers in the long run. To meet their needs, many major multinational food-service businesses have switched to paper-based packaging and eliminated plastic packaging, using millions of tonnes of packaging daily.

Takeout food packaging has become a popular choice for major fast-food restaurants. The burger industry is the most significant contributor to the global market, accounting for over one-third of fast food wrapping paper usage. Millions of burgers are packaged in Takeout food packaging papers and sold globally every day. However, these fast-food chains are now taking measures to curb packaging waste and pollution caused by Takeout food packaging products.

The market for burger wrap paper at a global level is characterized by a high degree of competition due to the proliferation of fast-food wrapping paper offered by an increasing number of manufacturers in each location. Fast food outlets have been taking measures to adopt eco-friendly practices to curtail pollution and waste that are associated with the use of plastic for packaging. Various nations are experiencing a surge in fast food consumption, which could provide vast growth opportunities for both domestic and international companies.

Food service disposables, such as polystyrene and polypropylene food wrappers, are notable for their slow decomposition, leading to environmental pollution. To tackle this issue, vendors have developed food packaging solutions made from recyclable materials and eco-friendly products like food packaging paper. This type of packaging has become a popular choice for edibles due to its cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness, as it is simpler to recycle than other materials such as metals and plastics. The increasing restrictions on plastic products and the ban on single-use plastics are expected to drive the growth of the burger wrap paper market in the years ahead, as there is a growing demand for sustainable food packaging solutions.

The demand for reusable packaging is rising, including burger wrap paper that can be reused multiple times. This can be attributed to various factors, such as an increasing need for eco-friendly packaging and a reduction in the use of plastic packaging. Reusable packaging is typically made from sturdy materials. Hence, the growing popularity of reusable burger wrap paper is a significant development in the burger wrapping paper industry. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

“Utilizing Eco-friendly burger packaging for the manufacturing of Wrapping paper for burgers will propel the demand for paper bubble wrap, which will result in the growth of protective wrapping papers globally. The need for Biodegradable burger wrap materials in the HoReCa and other industries is driving the demand for Burger packaging paper.” – Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Burger Wrap Paper Market

The global burger wrap paper market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.80% with a valuation of US$ 1,442.5 million by 2034.

The market captured a CAGR of 3.00% in the historical period between 2019 and 2023.

India is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 5.90% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a 4.80% CAGR, China is driving the global market by 2034.

The United Kingdom is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 2.70% in the global market during the forecast period.

Key Strategies

In the highly competitive global market of burger wrap paper, major industry participants are implementing various growth strategies such as innovations, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to maintain a competitive edge. To provide industries with the most effective and economical solutions, these players are also dedicating significant resources to research and development. By adopting these measures, the market players aim to enhance the cohesiveness of the industry and offer superior quality products to meet the ever-evolving needs of the customers.

Key Players:

Berry Global, Inc.

Delfort Group

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Twin Rivers Paper Company

Hindalco Industries Limited

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Amcor plc

C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Nordic Paper AS

Advanced Coated Products Ltd.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.

Seaman Paper Company

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

Recent Developments in the Burger Wrap Papers Market

In October 2023, major fast-food chains, including McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s, announced they will use 100% recycled or renewable packaging for their burger wraps by 2025.

In October 2023, Madison Square Garden taps new restaurant partners and menu items for the 2023-24 season, which will be served in the Biodegradable burger wrap materials.

In September 2023, Smurfit Kappa launched a new line of burger wrap paper that is compostable in both home and commercial composting facilities. The company has announced this as their way of helping out the environment.

Key Segmentations:

By Basis Weight:

Up to 30 GSM

30 to 50 GSM

Above 50 GSM

By Material:

Aluminum Foil

Polyphane paper

Greaseproof sheets

Wax Paper

Kraft Paper

By End User:

Hotels

Restaurants

Cafes

Fast Food Outlets

Airline and Railway Catering

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show – Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

