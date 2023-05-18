NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading global market research firm, has just released an insightful report detailing an in-depth analysis of the global butter market, complete with forecasts extending to 2030. The comprehensive report, which is readily available on their website at https://www.indexbox.io , offers valuable insights into key market trends, growth drivers, and the various challenges faced by the industry.

As a special promotional offer, IndexBox is providing trial access to the report’s key market data on their platform for those interested in gaining a sneak peek into the butter industry’s future.

The study reveals that the global butter market is poised to witness robust growth by 2030, largely driven by changing consumer dietary preferences, increasing global population, and a resurgence in the popularity of natural and organic food products. However, the report also highlights the significant challenges that the industry is expected to encounter, such as fluctuating commodity prices, climate change impacting dairy production, and evolving dietary guidelines.

Demand for butter is being influenced by several factors, including the changing culinary landscape, growth in the bakery and confectionery industry, and the increasing utilization of butter in processed foods. The report provides an in-depth understanding of these factors, shedding light on how demand is likely to evolve in the coming years.

Segment Analysis:

The butter market can be segmented based on product type, including salted and unsalted butter, as well as clarified butter (ghee). Each segment caters to distinct consumer preferences and culinary applications, contributing to the overall market growth.

Salted Butter: Salted butter is widely used for baking, cooking, and spreading purposes, offering enhanced flavor profiles. Its popularity stems from its versatility and ability to elevate the taste of various dishes.

Unsalted Butter: Unsalted butter, also known as sweet butter, is preferred in culinary applications where precise control of salt content is essential. It is often used in pastries, sauces, and desserts, providing a pure and creamy taste.

Clarified Butter (Ghee) : Clarified butter, commonly known as ghee, is widely used in traditional cooking in many cultures. It offers a rich, nutty flavor and a high smoke point, making it suitable for frying and sautéing.

End-User Industry Analysis:

The butter market finds extensive application across various end-user industries, including:

Food Processing Industry: Butter serves as a vital ingredient in the food processing industry, contributing to the flavor, texture, and overall quality of a wide range of products, such as bakery items, confectionery, sauces, and spreads.

Bakery and Confectionery Industry: The bakery and confectionery industry is a significant consumer of butter, utilizing it in the production of pastries, cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. The rich taste and texture that butter imparts are highly valued by consumers.

Restaurant and Foodservice Industry: Restaurants and foodservice establishments incorporate butter into their culinary creations, enhancing the taste and appeal of dishes. From sauces to dressings and toppings, butter plays a crucial role in adding richness and flavor.

Regional Analysis:

The butter market demonstrates varying trends and growth patterns across different regions. Prominent regions contributing to the market’s growth include:

North America: The North American butter market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for natural and organic food products. Changing consumer preferences, increasing usage in the foodservice industry, and evolving dietary trends are key factors influencing market growth in this region.

Europe : Europe holds a prominent position in the global butter market, owing to the strong culinary traditions and a high demand for premium-quality dairy products. The region’s rich history in butter consumption, coupled with its thriving bakery industry, drives the market’s growth.

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the butter market due to the rising adoption of Western food culture, increasing disposable incomes, and changing dietary habits. Emerging economies like India and China are witnessing a surge in demand for butter, driven by population growth and urbanization.

This comprehensive industry overview sheds light on the diverse segments, end-user industries, and regional dynamics within the butter market. It provides crucial insights for industry players, stakeholders, and investors to make informed decisions and capitalize on the lucrative opportunities presented by this growing market.

The report is laden with key statistics, offering a comprehensive picture of the industry’s current state. This includes figures on production volumes, market share, growth rates, and more.

Moreover, the report identifies the 10 largest manufacturers in the butter industry, namely Land O’Lakes, Unilever, Lactalis Group, Dairy Farmers of America, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods, Amul (GCMMF), Savencia Fromage & Dairy, and Ornua Co-operative Limited.

For more information on the report or to schedule an interview with Mekhrona Dzhuraeva, Editor, please visit https://www.indexbox.io

CONTACT: Contact Information: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io