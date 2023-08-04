[214 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1300 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 1840 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 4.40% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Zirax Ltd, Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd, Ward Chemicals, Tiger Calcium Services, Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd., Tangshan Sanyou Group Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A., B. J. Services, Tetra Technologies Inc., and Occidental Petroleum Corp., and others.

New York, NY, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Market By Application (Food & Beverages, Construction, Healthcare, Agriculture, Drilling Fluid, Dust Control, And De-Icing), By Grade (Industrial Grade, Agriculture Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, And Food Grade), By Raw Material (Limestone & HCL, Solvay Process, Natural Brine, And Others), By Product Type (Anhydrous Solid, Hydrated Solid, And Liquid), And By Region: – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1300 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1840 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.40% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Calcium Chloride (CaCl2)? How big is the Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Industry?

Report Overview:

The global calcium chloride (CaCl2) market size in terms of market volume was valued at USD 1300 million in 2022 and is predicted to surpass USD 1840 million by the end of 2023. The global calcium chloride (CaCl2) market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 4.40%.

The cations of calcium and the anions of chlorine combine to form the salt known as calcium chloride. Nevertheless, the production of calcium chlorides is not harmful to the surrounding ecosystem in any way. It has a colour that is in between off-white and white. In addition to this, it has excellent solubility in natural environments and hygroscopic qualities. It is a salt that has a lower potential for corrosiveness and does not do any harm to the environment. The transportation industry, the food and beverage business, the pharmaceutical industry, and the oil and gas industry all make significant use of calcium chloride.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/calcium-chloride-cacl2-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 214+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Market: Growth Factors

The expansion of activities related to the development of infrastructure is anticipated to be a driving force behind the expansion of the global market.

Due to the one-of-a-kind qualities it possesses, calcium chloride is the primary component that is utilised in the building industry. As a result of its ability to hasten the drying process of concrete, it finds widespread application as a component of concrete accelerators. Because it aids in absorbing moisture and warming up the concrete to help it settle more quickly, it takes on an increased level of significance during the winter season. However, one of the most important contributors to the expansion of the worldwide calcium chloride (CaCl2) market is the continual process of infrastructure construction that is occurring all over the world. The demand is considerable from all different types of economies, including those that are developed, underdeveloped, and still developing.

In addition, the real estate sector is currently operating at its highest level, which, in turn, is anticipated to further expand the industry’s reach. Because it may be used in so many different ways, calcium chloride is in high demand as a result of the rise of the global industrial sector. In addition to this, the businesses are increasing their spending in order to improve their research and development process. There are a lot of companies who are working on developing new calcium chloride formulations in order to offer new applications for it and to increase its potential. For example, Solvay and GKN Aerospace reached a consensus and signed a joint agreement in the year 2017. As part of the agreement, both parties will collaborate to produce thermoplastic composites that may be used as test beds for novel manufacturing methods and materials.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/calcium-chloride-cacl2-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1300 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1840 million CAGR Growth Rate 4.40% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Zirax Ltd, Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd, Ward Chemicals, Tiger Calcium Services, Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd., Tangshan Sanyou Group Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A., B. J. Services, Tetra Technologies Inc., and Occidental Petroleum Corp. Key Segment By Application, By Grade, By Raw Material, By Product Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application, grade, raw material, product type, and geography are some of the categories that can be used to divide the global calcium chloride (CaCl2) market.

The market may be divided into the categories of food and drinks, construction, healthcare, agricultural, drilling fluid, dust control, and de-icing based on the applications it is used for. The construction industry uses the most calcium chloride, making up the biggest part of the total market. Because it speeds up the curing process of concrete, calcium chloride is frequently utilised in the construction industry as a desiccant and drying agent for concrete. In addition to this, it shortens the amount of time needed for the material to dry, which helps to prevent delays in the completion of construction projects. Additionally, it is also employed in the formulation of concrete, particularly during the winter season, because it assists in rapid drying and simultaneously delivers high strength, so making it durable for all types of building. This usage of the compound is especially common during the winter months.

According to grade, the market may be broken down into the following categories: food grade, pharmaceutical grade, agricultural grade, and industrial grade. During the time period in question, it is estimated that the industrial sector will have the majority share of the global market. The industrial sector is the primary user of calcium chloride because of the diverse range of uses for the product. It is commonly used in applications relating to water treatment in order to soften the water and prevent clogs in pipes that are caused by the accumulation of scale. Additionally, it has a broad variety of applications in the oil and gas business, where it is utilised as brine in the procedures of hydraulic fracturing. This sector accounts for a significant portion of its overall market.

Limestone and hydrochloric acid (HCL), the Solvay process, natural brine, and other types of brine are the different raw materials that can be used to segment the market. The sector of the global calcium chloride market that is experiencing the most rapid expansion is that of limestone and hydrochloric acid. For a great number of years, the manufacturing industry has relied mostly on limestone and HCL to produce calcium chloride. The fact that the method is quite inexpensive has contributed to its widespread popularity. The technique, on the other hand, makes it easier to obtain calcium chloride on a massive scale. De-icing and dust control are two of the many applications that make extensive use of this method of calcium chloride extraction. On the other hand, it is projected that the natural brine segment will also exhibit consistent growth over the forecast period in the industry.

The market can be broken down into three different subcategories: liquid, solid that is hydrated, and solid that is anhydrous. During the time period covered by this estimate, the anhydrous segment of the worldwide calcium chloride market is predicted to experience considerable growth. Because anhydrous calcium chloride does not contain any water molecules, it is an excellent choice for a wide variety of applications that place a significant emphasis on the removal of excess moisture and drying out the material. Because of its capacity to produce heat when brought into contact with water, it is an excellent tool for melting snow and ice. Because of this, it is utilised extensively in applications including de-icing and moisture control.

The global Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Food & Beverages

Construction

Healthcare

Agriculture

Drilling Fluid

Dust Control

De-icing

By Grade

Industrial Grade

Agriculture Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

By Raw Material

Limestone & HCL

Solvay Process

Natural Brine

Others

By Product Type

Anhydrous Solid

Hydrated Solid

Liquid

Browse the full “Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Market By Application (Food & Beverages, Construction, Healthcare, Agriculture, Drilling Fluid, Dust Control, And De-Icing), By Grade (Industrial Grade, Agriculture Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, And Food Grade), By Raw Material (Limestone & HCL, Solvay Process, Natural Brine, And Others), By Product Type (Anhydrous Solid, Hydrated Solid, And Liquid), And By Region: – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030″ Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/calcium-chloride-cacl2-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) market include –

Zirax Ltd

Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd

Ward Chemicals

Tiger Calcium Services

Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd.

Tangshan Sanyou Group Co. Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

B. J. Services

Tetra Technologies Inc.

Occidental Petroleum Corp

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.40% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) market size was valued at around US$ 1300 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1840 million by 2030.

Growing infrastructure development activities are likely to drive the growth of the global calcium chloride (CaCl2) market.

Based on the application, the construction segment accounts for the largest share of the global market.

Based on the grade, the industrial segment is expected to dominate the global market.

Based on the raw material, Limestone & HCL is the fastest growing segment in the global market.

Based on the product type, the anhydrous segment is anticipated to grow significantly in the global market.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/calcium-chloride-cacl2-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Industry?

What segments does the Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Grade, By Raw Material, By Product Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7410

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America holds the largest share of the global market.

North America accounts for the largest share of the global calcium chloride (CaCl2) market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for drilling fluids and de-icing applications in the region. The region is the biggest market for the industry because of the extremely cold weather conditions in the area. Additionally, the fast-growing oil and gas sector in the region is further widening the scope of the calcium chloride industry in the region. Calcium chloride is expected to play a prominent role in the high growth rate of the regional market in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific is also expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for wastewater problems in the region. The region is experiencing huge urbanization, which will widen the scope of the calcium chloride industry in the region. High urbanization is increasing the demand for calcium chloride because of the fast-growing food processing sector in the region, along with the increasing construction activities.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/calcium-chloride-cacl2-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market By Type (Fruit And Vegetable), By Product Type (Frozen, Canned, Dried & Dehydrated And Others), By Technology (High Pressure Processing (HPP), Microwave Processing, And Pulsed Electric Field Processing (PEF)), By Processing System (Small Scale Processing, Intermediate Scale Processing, And Large Scale Processing) By Equipment Type (Pre-Processing Equipment, Peeling/Inspection/Slicing, Washing & Dewatering, Fillers, Seasoning, Packaging & Handling, And Others), By Operation (Automatic And Semi-Automatic) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fruit-vegetable-processing-market

Ethyleneamines Market By Type (Ethylenediamine (EDA), Diethylenetriamine (DETA), Triethylenetetramine (TETA), Tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA), Heavy Polyamide (HPA), Piperazine (PIP) And Others), By Application (Fuel Additives, Corrosion Inhibitors, Polyamide Resins, Epoxy Curing Agents, Surfactants, Chelating Agents, Bleach Activators, Ion Exchange Resins, Fungicides, Rubber Chemicals, And Others), By Industry Vertical (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pulp & Paper, Aerospace & Defense, Adhesives, Paints & Coatings, Agro Chemicals, Automotive, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ethyleneamines-market

Fin Fish Market By Type (Tropical Fin Fish And Others), By Environment (Fresh Water, Marine Water, And Brackish Water), And By Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fin-fish-market

Bone Growth Stimulators Market By Product (Bone Growth Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins, And Platelet-Rich Plasma), By Application (Spinal Fusion Surgeries, Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bone-growth-stimulators-market

Neurology Digital Therapeutics Market By Indication (Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Diabetes, Obesity, Respiratory Diseases, And Central Nervous Systems (CNS)), By Product Type (Devices, And Software), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/neurology-digital-therapeutics-market

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market By Type (Outsource Monitoring And Insource Monitoring), By Modality (Electroencephalography(EEG), Electromyography(EMG) And Electrophysiology(EP)), By Application (Spinal Surgery, ENT Surgery, Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, And Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/intraoperative-neuromonitoring-market

Frozen Pizza Market By Category (Conventional And Gluten-Free), By Crust Type (Pan, Thin Crust, Stuffed Crust, And Others), By Size (Large, Medium, And Regular), By Distribution Channels (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, And Non-Store-Based), By End-Users (Young Generation Consumers, Working-Class Population, And Old Generation Consumers), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/frozen-pizza-market

Serverless Apps Market Segmentation By Services (Managed, And Professional), By Application (Web Application Development, Real-Time File/Stream Processing, IoT Backend, And Others), By End-User (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Retail, And Industrial), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/serverless-apps-market

Bath Salts Market By Product (Bolivian Salt, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom Salt, Himalayan Bath Salt, And Others), By Form (Powder, Granular, Coarse, And Others), By Application (Therapeutic, Aromatherapy, Home Care & Bath Care, Fertilizer, And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/the-bath-salts-market

Ransomware Protection Market By Component (Solution And Services), By Deployment (Cloud And On-Premise), By Organization Size (SMEs And Large Enterprises), By Application (Endpoint Protection, Network Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, And Email Protection), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Retail, Education, Healthcare & Lifesciences, And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ransomware-protection-market

Geomembrane Market By Raw Material (LDPE, HDPE, EPDM, PVC, And Others), By Technology (Extrusion, Calendering, And Others), By Application (Waste Management, Water Management, Mining, Lining Systems, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/geomembrane-market

Terrain Awareness And Warning System Market By System (Class A System, Class B System, And Class C System), By Engine (Turbine Engine And Piston Engine), By Application (Commercial Aircraft, Military & Defense Aircraft, Helicopter, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/terrain-awareness-warning-system-market

Donkey Milk Market By Form (Liquid And Powder), By Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care And Food & Beverages), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/donkey-milk-market

Hopper Car Market By Type (Covered Hopper Cars And Open Hopper Cars), By Application (Automotive, Chemical Products, Energy & Coal, Steel & Mining, And Food & Agriculture), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hopper-car-market

Smart Contracts Market By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Banking & Insurance, Transportation/Logistics, Automotive, Government, Sports & Entertainment), By Technology (Ripple, Namecoin, And Ethereum), By Platform (Sidechains, Ethereum, Bitcoin, And NXT), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-contracts-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651

Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007, +91 7768 006 008

Skype no: +13479038971, +17187054574

Skype no. United Kingdom: +442032894158

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?