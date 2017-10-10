Breaking News
Home / Top News / Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market to 2025 – Focus on Products, Cancer Types, End Users, 26 Country Analysis, Patent Analysis

Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market to 2025 – Focus on Products, Cancer Types, End Users, 26 Country Analysis, Patent Analysis

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market – Analysis and Forecast (2017-2025) Focus on Products, Cancer Types, End Users, 26 Country Analysis, Patent Analysis, Market Share Analysis, Growth Share Matrix, and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global cancer imaging systems is expected to reach $11 billion by 2025

The cancer imaging market broadly focuses on major cancer indications (breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer and prostate cancer, among others) and various imaging modalities (mammography, MRI and positron emission tomography, among others). The cancer imaging systems have become one of the major potential tools in early cancer detection and diagnostics radiology and also help in decreasing the mortality rate due to cancer.

The cancer imaging systems market is growing at an exponential rate with the increasing incidence of various types of cancer and active research and developmental activities dedicated to the continuous advancement in the imaging modalities. With the rising incidence of various types of cancer such as breast, lung, prostate and colorectal, cancer is the primary responsible factor for the growth of cancer imaging systems market.

Furthermore, advancements in digital imaging techniques, growing awareness among the patients about early detection of cancer, and active support of the government has boosted the overall growth of this market. Moreover, the expansion of digital imaging modalities to newer clinical areas, active research and developmental activities in medical imaging, rapid transition of hospitals to promote automatic workflow integration in their current work environment and rising installation base of advanced medical imaging tools in various multispecialty hospitals, is further expected to accentuate the growth of this market in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Report Scope and Methodology
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market Segmentation
1.3 Key Learnings
1.4 Research Methodology

2 Market Overview
2.1 Overview
2.2 Important Facts
2.3 Estimated Number of New Cases of Cancer and Deaths by Gender, U.S., 2017
2.4 Discovery of Medical Imaging Modalities
2.5 Developments in imaging modalities
2.6 Role of Imaging in Oncology Decision Process
2.7 Radiation Risk
2.8 Potential Benefits & Risks of Medical Imaging
2.9 Recent Developments

3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Overview
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
3.4 Market Opportunities

4 Competitive Landscape
4.1. Key Development and Strategies
4.1.1 New Product Launches and Developments
4.1.2 Patents, Approvals and Certifications
4.1.3 Business Expansions/Contracts
4.1.4 Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Partnerships
4.1.5 Others
4.2. Emerging Trends in Medical Imaging Technology
4.3 Legal Requirements and Regulations
4.4 Market Share Analysis
4.5 Analysis
4.6 Growth Share Matrix
4.7 Analysis

5 Industry Analysis
5.1 Patent Landscape
5.2. Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies
5.3 Analysis- Assumption & Limitations

6 Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market, by Product
6.1. Overview
6.2 Mammography
6.2.1 Analog Mammography
6.2.2 Full Field Digital Mammography
6.2.3 Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT)
6.2.4 Some of the Key Market Players
6.3 Computed Tomography
6.4 Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI)
6.5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
6.6 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
6.7 Ultrasound
6.8 Others

7 Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market, by Cancer Types
7.1 Overview
7.2 Breast Cancer
7.3 Lung Cancer
7.4 Prostate Cancer
7.5 Colorectal Cancer
7.6 Liver Cancer
7.7 Other Cancers

8 Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market, by End-User
8.1 Overview
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 End-User
8.4 Others

9 Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market, by Region

10 Company Profiles

  • Analogic Corporation
  • Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Canon Inc.
  • Carestream Health
  • Dilon Diagnostics
  • Esaote
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • Gamma Medica Inc.
  • GE Healthcare
  • General Electric
  • Hitachi Medical Systems
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Konica Minolta
  • Koning Corporation
  • MR Solutions
  • NCD Company
  • Neusoft Corporation
  • Neusoft Medical
  • Perkin Elmer
  • Philips Group
  • Planmed Oy
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Spectrum Medical Imaging
  • Toshiba Medical Corporation
  • UMG/DEL Medical Imaging
  • Varian Medical Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7h5nmk/global_cancer 


CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Patents
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.