Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market to 2025 – Focus on Products, Cancer Types, End Users, 26 Country Analysis, Patent Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market – Analysis and Forecast (2017-2025) Focus on Products, Cancer Types, End Users, 26 Country Analysis, Patent Analysis, Market Share Analysis, Growth Share Matrix, and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global cancer imaging systems is expected to reach $11 billion by 2025

The cancer imaging market broadly focuses on major cancer indications (breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer and prostate cancer, among others) and various imaging modalities (mammography, MRI and positron emission tomography, among others). The cancer imaging systems have become one of the major potential tools in early cancer detection and diagnostics radiology and also help in decreasing the mortality rate due to cancer.

The cancer imaging systems market is growing at an exponential rate with the increasing incidence of various types of cancer and active research and developmental activities dedicated to the continuous advancement in the imaging modalities. With the rising incidence of various types of cancer such as breast, lung, prostate and colorectal, cancer is the primary responsible factor for the growth of cancer imaging systems market.

Furthermore, advancements in digital imaging techniques, growing awareness among the patients about early detection of cancer, and active support of the government has boosted the overall growth of this market. Moreover, the expansion of digital imaging modalities to newer clinical areas, active research and developmental activities in medical imaging, rapid transition of hospitals to promote automatic workflow integration in their current work environment and rising installation base of advanced medical imaging tools in various multispecialty hospitals, is further expected to accentuate the growth of this market in the near future.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Report Scope and Methodology

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market Segmentation

1.3 Key Learnings

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Market Overview

2.1 Overview

2.2 Important Facts

2.3 Estimated Number of New Cases of Cancer and Deaths by Gender, U.S., 2017

2.4 Discovery of Medical Imaging Modalities

2.5 Developments in imaging modalities

2.6 Role of Imaging in Oncology Decision Process

2.7 Radiation Risk

2.8 Potential Benefits & Risks of Medical Imaging

2.9 Recent Developments

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1. Key Development and Strategies

4.1.1 New Product Launches and Developments

4.1.2 Patents, Approvals and Certifications

4.1.3 Business Expansions/Contracts

4.1.4 Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Partnerships

4.1.5 Others

4.2. Emerging Trends in Medical Imaging Technology

4.3 Legal Requirements and Regulations

4.4 Market Share Analysis

4.5 Analysis

4.6 Growth Share Matrix

4.7 Analysis

5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Patent Landscape

5.2. Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

5.3 Analysis- Assumption & Limitations

6 Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market, by Product

6.1. Overview

6.2 Mammography

6.2.1 Analog Mammography

6.2.2 Full Field Digital Mammography

6.2.3 Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT)

6.2.4 Some of the Key Market Players

6.3 Computed Tomography

6.4 Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI)

6.5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

6.6 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

6.7 Ultrasound

6.8 Others

7 Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market, by Cancer Types

7.1 Overview

7.2 Breast Cancer

7.3 Lung Cancer

7.4 Prostate Cancer

7.5 Colorectal Cancer

7.6 Liver Cancer

7.7 Other Cancers

8 Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market, by End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 End-User

8.4 Others

9 Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market, by Region

10 Company Profiles

Analogic Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health

Dilon Diagnostics

Esaote

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Gamma Medica Inc.

GE Healthcare

General Electric

Hitachi Medical Systems

Hologic Inc.

Konica Minolta

Koning Corporation

MR Solutions

NCD Company

Neusoft Corporation

Neusoft Medical

Perkin Elmer

Philips Group

Planmed Oy

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Spectrum Medical Imaging

Toshiba Medical Corporation

UMG/DEL Medical Imaging

Varian Medical Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7h5nmk/global_cancer





CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Patents